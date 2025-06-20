Hadassah Appointments, Holocaust Museum’s ‘Golf Classic,’ JVS SoCal Dinner, School Project

Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of North America has named two Los Angeles residents to leadership positions in its western and southern regions.

Rachel Charnick, a former Jewish Journal reporter who published under the name “Rachel Brand,” has been appointed the managing director of Hadassah West, while Lauren Rothman has been hired as managing director of Hadassah Super South. Together, the regions are home to 55,000 Hadassah members in almost 200 chapters across 26 states.

Charnick, who succeeds Rothman as managing director for Hadassah West and was promoted from associate managing director of the region, has worked at Hadassah for more than 20 years. She will be responsible for the operation of 145 Hadassah chapters with over 40,000 members across 15 states.

Meanwhile, as managing director for Hadassah Super South, Rothman will manage 46 chapters with over 15,000 members in 12 states. She, too, has worked for Hadassah for a total of roughly 20 years. She’ll remain in Los Angeles but spend considerable time in the southern states she now oversees.

On June 2, Holocaust Museum LA held its third annual “Building Bridges Golf Classic” at El Caballero Country Club.

The well-attended community event raised nearly $600,000 to support Holocaust Museum LA’s work teaching the critical lessons and social relevance of the Holocaust, empowering students and the public to speak out and stand up against antisemitism, bigotry and hatred. The museum is the oldest and first survivor-founded Holocaust museum in the country.

JVS SoCal held its 26th annual “Strictly Business” awards dinner at the Skirball Cultural Center, honoring outstanding individuals and corporations in the community who exemplify social responsibility and philanthropy.

The annual celebration raises funds to support JVS SoCal’s mission of empowering individuals through sustainable employment via innovative and impactful programs and services.

This year’s honorees were Jack Suzar, partner at Bel Air Investment Advisors and former JVS SoCal Board President, who received the Founder’s Award; First Citizens Bank, an institution that has partnered with JVS SoCal to support career development initiatives and which received the Corporate Partnership Award; Veronica David, who launched a successful banking career through one of JVS SoCal’s signature no-cost career training programs; and Kristina Ruff, a U.S. Army veteran and mother of three, who overcame significant challenges including incarceration and homelessness. David and Ruff, for their part, were recipients of the Strictly Business Inspiration Awards.

Notable attendees included JVS SoCal Chief Executive Officer Jeff Carr and JVS SoCal Board Chair John Karp.

JVS SoCal, historically known as Jewish Vocational Service, is a recognized regional leader in the field of workforce development. Founded in 1931, the agency’s work remains grounded in the Jewish value of tikkun olam.

Yeshiva Aharon Yaakov Ohr Eliyahu [YAYOE) recently opened their Annual Yom Yerushalayim school-wide exhibition. This year’s theme was learning about the Bais HaMikdash, the Holy Temple in Jerusalem.

Each grade learned about one aspect of the Bais HaMikdash and then represented their learning in visual form.

The center of the exhibition was a 12-foot-by-6-foot replica of the Bais HaMikdash construction by art teacher and architect Sharon Saks and a handful of junior high boys during an afterschool art enrichment class.

”We prepared for this project by making smaller projects and building relevant skills,” Saks said.

“I feel like one of the most satisfying outcomes was watching the boys realize how important each of their contributions were, when the pieces, literally, started falling into place. I think the exhibition as a whole emphasizes how powerful we can be as a community when we all contribute towards a common goal.”