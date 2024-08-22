L.A. Jewish Film Fest Screening, L.A. Jewish Health Appoints Chair, Nova Exhibit

A sneak preview of “Between the Temples,” a new comedy starring Carol Kane and Jason Schwartzman, was held on Aug. 11 at the Museum of Tolerance in partnership with the L.A. Jewish Film Festival.

The film follows a widowed synagogue cantor (Schwartzman) who reconnects with a music teacher (Kane) from his youth. The teacher decides she wants to have a bat mitzvah as an adult and enlists the cantor’s help to make it happen. Along the way, the two develop an unlikely relationship.

Leading up to its nationwide theatrical release on Aug. 23, “Between the Temples” enjoyed multiple advance screenings. Along with the preview at the Museum of Tolerance, a screening organized by the Los Angeles Times was held in West Hollywood on Aug. 12.

Drawing an audience of 300 people, the screening was followed by an in-person Q&A with actor Carol Kane and filmmaker Nathan Silver.

Los Angeles Jewish Health (LAJH), formerly Los Angeles Jewish Home, has appointed longtime supporter Judy Friedman-Rudzki as chair of its board of directors for a two-year term that begins July 3.

Based in Los Angeles, Friedman-Rudzki is a prominent director and senior treasury officer at Bank of America. With her appointment, she becomes only the second woman in LAJH’s history to serve as the organization’s board chair.

According to a statement from LAJH, Friedman-Rudzki’s role will require collaborating with senior leaders of the organization along with colleagues and the broader community to advance the mission of LAJH, which provides care and living options for seniors.

“LAJH is a pillar of our community, helping elderly men and women age in comfort and with respect and dignity,” Friedman-Rudzki said. “I look forward to bringing my professional experience to bear in building on the organization’s incredible vision and ensuring it upholds its fiduciary responsibility to donors.”

Her goals include expanding the organization’s capacity to serve the growing number of older adults through programs such as Brandman Centers for Senior Care PACE, a Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly.

Her past experiences with LAJH, dating back to 2009, include serving as a member of the board’s strategic planning committee; chairing its budget and finance committee; and leading the in-residence boards for various LAJH campuses.

“As CEO of LAJH, I am delighted to welcome Judy Friedman-Rudzki as our new board chair,” LAJH President and CEO Dale Surowitz said. “Judy’s deep commitment to our mission and her exemplary leadership qualities will undoubtedly continue to steer us towards even greater achievements in senior care and community health. Together, we look forward to continuing our legacy of compassionate service and innovative care for all those we are privileged to serve.”

Founded in 1912, LAJH is the largest nonprofit, single-source provider of comprehensive senior healthcare services in the Los Angeles area, serving nearly 4,000 people each year.

Alumni of Milken Community Schools visited the Nova exhibit on Aug. 18.

The exhibit, which recently opened in Culver City, features personal belongings from survivors and victims of the Oct. 7 Nova music festival attack in Israel along with footage taken on phones from those who were there that day. It describes itself as “an in-depth remembrance of the brutal massacre…[that] sets out to recreate a festival dedicated to peace and love that was savagely cut short by a terrorist attack on that fateful day.”

The exhibition is called “Oct. 7 06:29 a.m./The Moment Music Stood Still.”