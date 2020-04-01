JNF Online, Raichel Streams Concert, Coping With Virus

Jewish National Fund (JNF) has launched a suite of live and on-demand videos to help older members of the community feel connected.

On March 24, the pro-Israel organization held a Zoom call with Emmy-winning actor Hal Linden, with the icon of the screen regaling viewers with tales from his storied past. The call also featured tax tips to consider during this turbulent time from JNF’s planned giving department.

“As senior members of our community stay indoors to protect their health, they may feel disconnected from the outside world,” Matt Bernstein, chief planned giving officer at JNF, said in a statement. “More than ever before, we want our partners to know that they’re part of the Jewish National Fund-USA Family, and families stick together when the going gets tough.”

“Our message to our Jewish National Fund-USA family is clear,” Bernstein continued. “If you are feeling lonely or isolated, call or email us, we’re always happy to speak.”

JNF describes itself as the leading philanthropic organization for Israel “that supports critical environmental and nation-building activities in Israel’s north and south.”

Israeli musical artist Idan Raichel performed a live-streamed concert on March 22 from his living room.

Jewish Agency for Israel — which works to secure a vibrant Jewish future — teamed up with Raichel in organizing the concert.

“Idan Raichel has performed throughout the globe promoting his belief in the power of music to uplift and unite people. In these challenging times, The Jewish Agency is delighted to bring the music of Idan Raichel into homes around the world, enabling all to join together and share in a message of love and hope from Israel,” the organization said in a statement.

The event was promoted with the following message of social distancing; “Let’s stay home to save lives. We’re going to get through this.”

Isa Zweiback, the daughter of Stephen Wise Temple Senior Rabbi Yoshi Zweiback, spent this past week receiving daily injections in preparation for a peripheral blood stem cell donation.

Two years ago, when she was a senior in high school, Isa decided to do a cheek swab and put her name down on the national bone marrow registry through the organization Be The Match, a global leader in bone marrow transplantation.

Approximately one month ago, she got a call telling her she was a potential match for a patient who has leukemia.

Of the experience of donating her stem cells, “I have gained a lot of perspective through this relatively short, yet impactful month,” she said on Facebook. “I have learned not to take things for granted and to never underestimate the importance of feeling well, physically and mentally. In a time with so much fear and darkness we must forever count our blessings.”

In a message to the Journal, her father said he was proud of his daughter for finding a way to give back even at a time when people are under “safer-at-home” orders in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

He called himself a “proud abba,” using the Hebrew word for “father.”

Dr. David Pelcovitz, who holds the Gwendolyn and Joseph Straus Chair in Psychology and Jewish Education of the Azrieli Graduate School of Jewish Education and Administration at Yeshiva University, led a March 24 teleconference, in which he discussed the emotional challenges of the coronavirus.

“Allow yourself to be anxious,” he said. “This is realistically a scary kind of time.”

Even as authorities are instructing people to remain indoors to the curb the spread of coronavirus, he spoke about the “Power and importance of exercise. The body is not set up for chronic exposure to stress. We do much better if we take some kind of a break to let our hearts and our neshamahs (souls) breathe a little bit.”

“We replenish ourselves, when we are able at times to shut off,” he continued.

The hourlong discussion focused on addressing the emotional concerns of ourselves and families during times of uncertainty.

Pelcovitz said the unpredictable nature of the coronavirus and what is in store for everyone is part of what it makes these times stressful. It is “hard to tolerate situations that are uncontrollable or uncertain,” he said.

By coming to terms with our stress, by acknowledging our anxiety, we will be better equipped to deal with the stressors, he said. He described this as “the power of naming the monster [or] labeling an emotion.”

Another challenge is social distancing, he said. People are “all wired for connection. Isolation from friends is particularly difficult or confusing.”

He advised parents who are at home with their children to speak to them about what is happening in the world. He said parents ought to explain to them that, “this is a process, not an event. You can’t mess it up as long as you let the child talk about what’s on their mind or heart.”

Be honest, he said. Tell your children, “It’s likely not to be getting better for a bit of time.”

One suggestion he gave for those finding it difficult to cope is to find ways of expressing gratitude.

“Those who keep a gratitude journal, the research shows that they are healthier and happier,” he said.

“It’s crucial at a time like this to allow ourselves to experience a full range of emotions,” he said. He quoted the late Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, who said, “Those who don’t know how to weep with their whole heart don’t know how to laugh either.”

There is “real wisdom in her words,” Pelcovitz said.

Shifting the conversation to the upcoming holiday of Passover, he said one of the most painful things is people who are preparing to be making a seder alone. However, there is a “big difference between being lonely and being alone,” and he encouraged those who can to find ways of connecting with loved ones at this time.

“Friendship doubles joy and cuts grief in half,” he said.