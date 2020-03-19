Shabbat Livestream; Other Events Called Off

FRI MARCH 20

“Sex, Addiction & Love” — POSTPONED

Jewish Women’s Theatre’s latest production is “Sex, Addiction & Love in the 21st Century,” featuring love-centered storylines that may sound outrageous — even dangerous — but more often are tender stories of love’s greatest hits: the first crush, the joy of holding hands and the sexual awakening of a high school freshman. JWT is hoping to substitute this show for its May salon. For more information, visit Jewish Women’s Theatre online here.

National Refugee Shabbat — CANCELED

Temple Beth Am takes part in National Refugee Shabbat, a HIAS project that dedicates the joy of Shabbat to refugees and asylum seekers. The program opens with an interactive exhibit linking the Exodus to present-day freedom flights. After services, a Shabbat dinner prepared by Malia Hamza, a refugee from Somalia, welcomes special guests, including refugees and asylees who will share their stories. 5:30 p.m. $18 per person for dinner ages 13 and over, $12 per person ages 12 and under. Temple Beth Am, 1039 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles. RSVP for exhibit and the meal here.

Sephardic Shabbat Livestream

Join Valley Beth Shalom (VBS) for a livestream of its popular T’marim Shabbat, featuring music evoking Sephardic musical traditions from Turkey, Iran, Spain, Morocco, Syria, Egypt, Greece and Yemen. 6:30-7:45 p.m. Service will be livestreamed at vbs.org/livestream. For other Shabbat services, contact your temple.

Rabbi Laura Geller — POSTPONED

Rabbi Laura Geller, the first woman rabbi to lead a major metropolitan congregation, is the guest speaker at Kol Ami’s monthly Shabbat dinner, which takes place on the third Friday of every month. Geller, rabbi emerita of Temple Emanuel of Beverly Hills, discusses her book “Getting Good at Getting Older.” The evening includes a catered Chinese meal. 6:30 p.m. service. 7:30-9 p.m. dinner. $18. Congregation Kol Ami, 1200 N. La Brea Ave., West Hollywood. RSVP by emailing reception@kol-ami.org. kol-ami.org.

“Stand Up to Hatred” — CANCELED

Temple of the Arts’ “Gospel Shabbat: Stand Up to Hatred” is a musical evening addressing anti-Semitism and racism in society and how to unite communities of faith. Participants in the program include the 40-voice Spirit of David Gospel Choir and Voices of Destiny of the Greater Zion Church Family of Compton. Pastor Michael Fisher and Temple of the Arts Rabbi David Baron are among the speakers.

SUN MARCH 22

“Michael Mitzvah Day” — CANCELED

The Temple Menorah community gathers to honor the memory of college student Michael Porzucki, who died in 2003 while hiking in Europe. The community performs mitzvot in his memory. In past years, activities at the annual event have included a beach cleanup, writing letters to soldiers and knitting.

“Odessa, Odessa” — CANCELED

Author Barbara Artson appears at Shomrei Torah Synagogue and discusses “Odessa, Odessa.” Her story opens with two brothers from a line of rabbis and cantors who seek to escape anti-Semitism by emigrating in separate directions. One goes to America, the other to Israel. She tracks one family’s progress from Brighton Beach to Los Angeles.

“Hitler’s Tasters” — POSTPONED

A performance of “Hitler’s Tasters” raises funds for Open Temple. The show — playwright Michelle Kholos Brooks’ dark comedy about four young German women who had the “honor” of being hired as Adolf Hitler’s food tasters — is based on true events with shades of 2020. Following the performance is a discussion on “Hitler as Our Hilarious Imaginary Friend,” featuring Kholos Brooks, her husband, author Max Brooks, and Journal Publisher and Editor-in-Chief David Suissa, examining depictions of Hitler in pop culture. Rabbi Lori Shapiro moderates. 3 p.m. $180, $360. Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave., Venice.

TUE MARCH 24

“Hate in the Hood” — CANCELED

Wilshire Boulevard Temple holds a panel discussion on the rise of hate groups in Los Angeles. Speakers are Georgette Pickering, a supervisory special agent with the FBI; Joanna Mendelson, director of special projects for the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism; and Corey Wenter, head of security for Wilshire Boulevard Temple. Former New York Times columnist and temple congregant Michael Janofsky moderates.

Robert Reich — CANCELED

UC Berkeley professor Robert Reich, who has served in three presidential administrations, appears in conversation with Emmy Award winner Larry Wilmore. They discuss Reich’s new book, “The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It.” Reich explains why he maintains that wealth and power have interacted to install an elite oligarchy that has eviscerated the middle class.

THU MARCH 26

Violins of Hope — CANCELED

“Violins of Hope,” a concert featuring violins that were played during the Holocaust and were later rescued and restored, takes place at Sephardic Temple. Among the violins that will be played is the one that saved the life of the late Cantor Isaac Behar, who served at Sephardic Temple. Special guests include Holocaust survivor Susanne Reyto, chair of Violins of Hope, and Amnon and Avshi Weinstein, the father-son team who devoted the last two decades to restoring the violins. The event also includes a tribute to Behar.

“Women in Resistance” — CANCELED

The closing program of Yad Vashem’s “Educate Against Hate” series features Na’ama Shik discussing “Women in Resistance: The Heroic Role of Women in the Holocaust.” Israeli-born filmmaker Guy Nattiv, the grandson of survivors, moderates a Q&A session with Shik, director of Yad Vashem’s Educational Technology Department.

“Who Will Write Our History” — CANCELED

“Who Will Write Our History,” the first film documenting the clandestine effort by numerous leaders within the Warsaw Ghetto to gather 60,000 pages of evidence of Nazi lies, screens at American Jewish University. Director-producer Roberta Grossman and Suzy Snyder, curator of the National Institute for Holocaust Documentation at United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, speak after the screening. Rabbi Jocee Hudson of Temple Israel of Hollywood moderates.

“The Last Resort” — POSTPONED

The Miami Beach-based documentary “The Last Resort,” which screens at American Jewish University, is an ambitious 10-year project that chronicles the largest and most famous destination for Jewish retirees in the 1970s and ’80s. A discussion follows the screening. 1 p.m. $15. American Jewish University, Burton Sperber Jewish Community Library, 15600 Mulholland Drive.

“Otto Frank” — POSTPONED

Actor-writer Roger Guenveur Smith returns to the Bootleg Theatre with his new solo show, “Otto Frank,” a historical account of Anne Frank’s father. The seed for “Otto Frank” was planted when Smith was invited to Amsterdam to perform “Rodney King” and he visited the Anne Frank House. Smith tried to imagine how Frank felt after the war, having lost his wife and two daughters. Bootleg Theatre, 2220 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles.

