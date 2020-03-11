What’s Happening: Purim Carnivals, Noa Sings, Joel Stein Talks

SAT MAR 14

“Sex, Addiction & Love”

Jewish Women’s Theatre’s new production, “Sex, Addiction & Love in the 21st Century,” runs through March 24. The love-centered storylines may sound outrageous — even dangerous — but more often they are tender stories of love’s greatest hits: the first crush, the joy of holding hands and the sexual awakening of a high school freshman. For tickets and locations, visit Jewish Women’s Theatre online.

SUN MARCH 15



“Passover Around the World”

A multimedia concert featuring memorable Passover melodies in many languages and a cast of renowned musicians: Chloe Pourmorady, performing in Judeo-Persian and Ladino; Asher Shasho Levy, performing in Judeo-Arabic; and Jewlia Eisenberg and Jeremiah Lockwood, performing in Yiddish. Other attractions include food samples from around the world highlighting Passover traditions, catered by Got Kosher; an introduction to endangered Jewish languages, from Jewish neo-Aramaic to Judeo-Tat, by professor Sarah Bunin Benor of Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion; a haggadah supplement with songs and images; and a raffle. 7-9:30 p.m. $15-$25. Pico Union Project, 1153 Valencia St., Los Angeles.

Noa Concert

Israeli superstar Noa (Achinoam Nini) — who has entertained at the White House, Carnegie Hall and leading European venues — performs in Orange County at the Irvine Barclay Theatre. At the heart of Noa’s concert are songs from her original repertoire and “Letters to Bach,” her newly released album, produced by Quincy Jones. She appears with her musical director and guitarist Gil Dor. 7 p.m. $38-$100, reserved seats. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine.

SUN MAR 15

POSTPONED: Temple Judea Purim Carnival

Temple Judea’s Purim carnival features more rides than ever, along with food, games and more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $1 admission, $50 wristbands for rides only. Tickets required for food and games. Temple Judea, 5429 Lindley Ave., Tarzana.

Purim at Temple Akiba

Temple Akiba’s Purim carnival features a silent auction, laser tag, games, jumbo slides, tasty food, bake sale, cakewalk and prizes. 9 a.m. shpiel. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. carnival. $1 per ticket. $40, wristbands. Temple Akiba, 5249 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City.

POSTPONED: The Yiddishe Beats

A concert with a beat celebrates the beauty of klezmer, Yiddish and cantorial music. Performers include Cantor Benzion Miller, the Mostly Kosher klezmer rock band, Cantor Netanel Baram and Rinat Shlomo Choir. Professor Mark Kligman, a professor of ethnomusicology and musicology at UCLA, conducts the performance. Noon-2 p.m. $18 regular, $35 premier seats, $100 VIP. Pre-RSVP requested. Beverly Hills Synagogue, 9261 Alden Drive, Beverly Hills.

TUE MAR 17

“Men, Marriage and Masculinity”

Believing that men face unique issues in becoming husbands and fathers, psychologist Jeffrey Marsh, a married father of three adult sons, speaks on “Men, Marriage and Masculinity: Reflections on Intimacy, Fatherhood and Career.” A Stephen Wise Temple member for decades, Marsh pioneered the temple’s father-child programs in the 1980s and he facilitates a private group there. His discussion offers insights into how to keep marriage vibrant and elevate the marital bond through meaningful communication while balancing the stresses of ordinary life. 7:30 p.m. $15 temple members, $20 general. Stephen Wise Temple, 15500 Stephen S. Wise Drive, Los Angeles.

WED MAR 18

Barry Sonnenfeld

Filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld (“Get Shorty,” “Men in Black”) sits down for an intimate conversation with fellow filmmaker Rob Reiner as part of the downtown-based Live Talks L.A. series. Together they explore Sonnenfeld’s new memoir, “Barry Sonnenfeld, Call Your Mother: Memoirs of a Neurotic Filmmaker.” 8 p.m. $53 reserved seat and book, $43 general admission and book, $20 general admission. Aratani Theater, Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, 244 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles.

“Violins of Hope”

The Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust debuts its monthlong exhibition, “Violins of Hope,” featuring 12 Holocaust-era violins that have been restored by violinmakers Amnon and Avshalom Weinstein in Tel Aviv and are on a worldwide tour. Many of the violins, including instruments that were played by Jewish prisoners in concentration camps, are accompanied by stories of their previous owners. The event will include remarks by Avshalom Weinstein and program chair Susanne Reyto, along with a special violin performance. Exhibit runs through April 19. 7-8:30 p.m. $10 suggested donation. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 The Grove Drive. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org. On March 15, Sephardic Temple, as part of its Sunday afternoon movie series, holds a screening of “Violins of Hope,” a documentary about the Weinsteins’ efforts to restore the violins recovered from the Holocaust. Refreshments served. 4:30 p.m. Free. Sephardic Temple, 10500 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles.

THU MAR 19

Joel Stein

Former L.A. Times columnist Joel Stein — whose latest book is “In Defense of Elitism”— joins Rabbi David Wolpe for a dialogue at Sinai Temple. Their topic is “Bridging Differences,” how to respectfully engage as a community while retaining one’s own identity. 7:30-10 p.m. Free for Sinai members. $15 for general. Sinai Temple, 10400 Wilshire Blvd.

