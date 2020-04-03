Spread Kindness With a Toilet Paper Bouquet

This week, I wanted to check on an elderly neighbor to see if she needed anything, so I left her this bouquet with a note on her front doorstep. I thought she’d get a kick out of how the “vase” is actually a roll of toilet paper, which these days seems to be more valuable than Baccarat crystal.

If you have extra toilet paper rolls that you can share, this would be a thoughtful gesture. You can either place fresh or artificial flowers in the hole in the middle. Either way, this floral arrangement is a lovely way to spread some kindness in the neighborhood.

What you’ll need:

Toilet paper roll

Tissue paper

Ribbon

Flowers

Zip lock bag or plastic wrap

Twist tie

1. Wrap a toilet paper roll with tissue paper.

2. Tie or tape a ribbon around the paper roll.

3. Cut flower stems short enough to fit inside the paper roll. Place the stems in a zip lock bag or wrap them in plastic so moisture does not get on the toilet paper. Insert the stems in the opening of the toilet paper tube.