Pies for Pie Day

There are at least five pie

holidays throughout the year, not including March 14 aka 3.14 aka Pi Day.

National Pie Day is Jan. 23. These produce-based pies are the perfect addition to any milchig or parve meal.

Judy Elbaum’s quiche-like vegetable pie lends credence to the saying “easy as pie.”

“Once you’ve prepped all the ingredients, you combine them in a food processor, pour into a pie plate and then bake for 40 minutes,” Elbaum, founder of LeaveIttoBubbe.com, told The Journal. “One bite of zucchini pie provides a scrumptious commingling of zucchini, onions, garlic and cheese with a delightful texture that is a cross between a cheesecake and a pudding.”

Zucchini Pie

Serves 8 to 10

Pam

4 eggs, beaten

3 cups zucchini, sliced

½ cup canola oil

½ cup Parmesan cheese, grated

¼ cup onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, grated

1 cup Bisquick

salt and pepper to taste

1. Before you begin, spray a nine-inch pie plate or cake pan with Pam.

2. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

3. Place all ingredients in a food processor fitted with a steel blade. Process until well combined and smooth.

4. Pour into the prepared pie plate.

5. Bake in preheated oven for about 40 minutes.

6. The zucchini pie is ready when the center is set and the pie is lightly browned.

7. Serve warm, at room temperature or refrigerate and serve cold. The pie will keep in the refrigerator for several days.

Elbaum’s quick and easy key lime pie is a great addition to your National Pie Day celebration.

The recipe below walks you through every step. However, there is a way to put it together even quicker.

“You can have one of these ready in 30 minutes if you use a prepared graham cracker crust, pre-squeezed key lime juice, and Cool Whip,” Elbaum said.

Key Lime Pie

Graham Cracker Crust:

1 ½ cups graham cracker crumbs

6 Tbsp butter, melted

4 Tbsp sugar

¼ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp nutmeg

Key Lime Filling:

1 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk

3 egg yolks

1 Tbsp key lime zest (optional)

½ to 2/3 cup key lime juice

Garnish:

Cool Whip

Key lime zest

Key lime slices

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. For the crust: Into a large mixing bowl, place graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg. Mix well. Press into a 9 inch glass pie plate. Make sure it is evenly distributed along the bottom and sides of the pie plate. Place into the oven and bake for 12 minutes.

3. For the Filling: Place the condensed milk, egg yolks, and key lime juice optional lime zest into a large mixing bowl. Whisk together all ingredients well for about 2 minutes.

4. Pour the batter into the graham cracker crust. Bake at 350°F for about 15-18 minutes. Allow the pie to cool to room temperature, then place in the refrigerator for at least an hour.

5. If desired, garnish with Cool Whip, slices of lime and lime zest.

Adaeze Rosenberg’s sweet potato pie is a family favorite, one she grew up enjoying.

Pies make for a sweet ending to any meal. But there are other benefits.

“Pies symbolize abundance, smiles and creating memories year-long with familiar faces and some new,” Lenny and Adaeze Rosenberg, owners of New York Bagel Deli & Bakery in Santa Monica, told The Journal. “[They make] the ending [of a meal] always sweetly positive.”

Adaeze’s Southern Sweet Potato Pie

3 sweet potatoes

½ cup sweet butter

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tsp vanilla

2 whole large eggs

½ cup evaporated milk

1 9-inch unbaked pie crust

1. To bake the sweet potatoes, preheat the oven to 400°F. Scrub the sweet potatoes until clean, prick them 4 to 5 times with a fork.

2. Place onto a baking sheet and bake for 45–50 minutes until the sweet potatoes are tender when pricked with a toothpick.

3. Remove from the oven and allow to cool until they can easily be handled. Peel the skin from the sweet potatoes and place the sweet potatoes into a large mixing bowl. Reduce the oven heat to 350ºF.

4. To Make the Pie Filling: Add butter to the sweet potatoes and mash until smooth. Add the sugar(s) to the sweet potatoes and mix until well combined. Add the vanilla extract, milk and the eggs. Mix until well combined. Pour into the unbaked pie crust.

5. Bake the pie until the center of the pie is set, about 1 hour. Remove the pie from the oven and allow it to cool slightly.

6. Enjoy!

Happy Pie Day!