Celebrate Donut Day Every Day

You’ve heard of Christmas in July. How about Hanukkah in June?

While the first Friday of the month, June 6, is National Donut Day, these wonderful treats can — and should — be enjoyed year-round. Here are some recipes to try.

Laurie Fleming, founder of Fork to Spoon, makes delicious donuts in the air fryer. “Air fryer Jewish donuts, or sufganiyot, offer a healthier, crispy alternative to the traditional deep-fried version,” Fleming told the Journal. “These fluffy, jelly-filled treats cook quickly in the air fryer, maintaining their deliciously soft center while achieving a golden, crunchy exterior.”

She added, “Perfect for celebrations or a sweet snack, they’re easy to make with less mess!”

Air Fryer Sufganiyot (Jam-Filled Doughnuts)

1 cup water

1/2 cup butter, unsalted

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

4 large eggs

1 cup powdered sugar

1 cup strawberry jam

In a medium saucepan, heat water, butter, and salt to a rolling boil.

Stir in flour all at once and continue stirring until the flour mixture cleans the sides of the pan. It should all be gathered into a ball.

Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool for about 10 minutes. The mixture should be warm before you start adding the eggs.

Add the eggs one at a time until the mixture is smooth.

Place a sheet of parchment into the air fryer basket. Using a small scoop or a tablespoon, drop the dough mixture onto the parchment leaving about a ¼ inch of space between each one.

Place the basket in the air fryer and cook the doughnuts at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until the tops of the donuts are golden brown and the centers are hollow. You may have to do this in batches depending on the size of your air fryer.

Once the donuts are cool enough to handle, fill them with the strawberry jam and sprinkle them with powdered sugar.

Note: The easiest way to fill the donuts is to use a plastic squeeze bottle. Just insert the tip and fill the donut with the jam until you can feel it get a little heavier. The amount of jam you fill it with is up to you, but I like to aim for about 2 teaspoons of jam for each donut.

Banana strawberry donuts blend two of Pam Stein’s favorite flavors. “The sweetness of the strawberries pairs perfectly with the mellow taste of bananas,” Stein, founder of In Pam’s Kitchen, told the Journal. “Dipping them in a rum glaze adds an additional burst of flavor.”

These donuts are baked, rather than fried, making them a “slightly healthier twist than the classic bakery items,” she said. “Best of all, using oat and almond flours, these donuts are gluten free.”

Banana Strawberry Donuts (Gluten Free)

Yield: 16 mini donuts

1-1/4 cups oat flour

1 cup almond flour

2 tsp baking powder

1/8 tsp salt

2 large eggs

1 cup mashed banana (overripe bananas mashed with a fork)

1/4 cup milk

3 Tbsp raw honey

1 Tbsp dark rum

1/3 cup finely chopped fresh strawberries

For the Glaze:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 Tbsp heavy whipping cream

1 Tbsp dark rum

To make the donuts:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly coat 1 12-cavity mini donut pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

In a medium bowl add the oat and almond flours, baking powder and salt. Whisk to combine.

Add the eggs, mashed banana, milk, honey and rum. Stir until well combined. Mix in the chopped strawberries.

Using a #30 cookie scoop (or two tablespoons) fill the cavities of the donut pans, filling each 2/3 way full. Smooth the batter to make it level.

Bake for 15-18 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in a donut comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and cool in the pan for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Repeat with remaining batter.

To make the glaze:

In a small bowl add the powdered sugar, whipping cream and rum. Whisk until smooth.

When donuts are cooled, dip each donut in the glaze and return to the wire rack for the glaze to set.

Store donuts in an airtight container for up to 4 days

Every time Varda Meyers Epstein reads about traditional beignets, like the ones you find in New Orleans, she wants to give them a try.

“When I saw the iconic beignet scene in the movie “Chef,” I was crushed,” Epstein, communications writer at Kars4Kids, told The Journal. “Apparently, like Key Lime Pie, beignets just don’t taste the same outside their place of birth.”

Five years ago, she decided to make sufganiot with a difference in honor of both Hanukkah and her son’s birthday.

“I figured that since I keep kosher, it is unlikely I will ever taste the real thing even if I go to New Orleans, so I might as well give it a shot,” she said. “This is my own recipe, enriched with cream and laced with vanilla, my favorite flavor.”

Varda’s Wannabe Cajun Beignets

1 package dry yeast (about 2 1/4 tsp)

1/4 cup warm water (100–110°F)

1 Tbsp granulated sugar

4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup heavy cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Vegetable oil, for deep-frying

Powdered sugar, for dusting

In a small bowl, dissolve the yeast and sugar in the warm water. Let it sit until foamy, about 5 minutes.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt. Stir in the cream, vanilla extract and eggs. Add the yeast mixture and stir until a soft dough forms.

Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and knead gently until smooth (about 2–3 minutes). Place the dough in a lightly oiled bowl, cover with a clean kitchen towel, and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size — about 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Once risen, punch down the dough. Roll it out on a floured surface to about 1/4-inch thickness. Cut into 2-inch squares or rectangles.

Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer or heavy pot to 365°F (185°C). Fry the dough pieces in batches, turning once, until golden brown and puffed — about 1 to 2 minutes per side.

Drain on paper towels. While still warm, dust generously with powdered sugar.