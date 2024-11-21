Hearty Veggie Thanksgiving Sides

At the center of most people’s Thanksgiving tables is a beautiful turkey. However, the stars of the meal are often the sides. Here are some recipes that pair well with the main attraction, yet are filling enough for any vegetarians’ main course.

Diana Goldman’s vibrant and flavorful quinoa and sweet potato salad is one such dish.

“Packed with plant-based protein and hearty ingredients, I love this dish not only for Thanksgiving but for any time of year,” Goldman, founder of Beantown Kitchen and author of the award-winning cookbook “Plants For You,” told The Journal. “The slightly sweet lemon-cumin dressing perfectly balances the earthy notes of quinoa and the natural sweetness of roasted sweet potatoes and apricots.”

Quinoa Salad with Sweet Potato and Apricot

Serves 6

For the salad:

2 small zucchinis, ends trimmed and cut in half lengthwise (about 15 ounces)

1 medium unpeeled sweet potato, cut into ½-inch dice

1 cup uncooked quinoa (3¼ cups cooked; see notes)

1¾ cups water

2 scallions, chopped small

½ cup shelled pistachios, chopped

½ cup dried apricots, chopped

½ cup fresh parsley, chopped

1 Tbsp Chopped fresh parsley and/or lemon wedges– optional, for serving

For the dressing:

¼ cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1¾ tsp ground cumin

1 Tbsp agave syrup

1¼ tsp sea salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

¼ tsp red pepper flakes– optional, for serving

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

In a lidded jar or small mixing bowl, shake or mix together the dressing ingredients and set aside.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Place the zucchini on the baking sheet flesh-side up. Add the sweet potatoes and sprinkle the vegetables with salt and pepper.

Roast on the middle rack for 24-30 minutes or until the vegetables have cooked through (keep an eye on the zucchini; you may need to remove it before the sweet potatoes). Remove from oven and let cool.

While the vegetables are roasting, rinse the quinoa and transfer to a small saucepan. Add the water and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce to a simmer, and cook for 15 minutes or until all the water is absorbed. Transfer to a large serving bowl and let cool.

Chop the cooled zucchini into ½-inch pieces. Add the zucchini, sweet potato, scallions, pistachios, apricots, parsley and dressing to the quinoa in the serving bowl. Mix to thoroughly combine.

Garnish with the reserved parsley and lemon wedges, if desired.

Chef Alon Shaya’s Brussel sprout salad is quick and easy and combines a variety of flavors and textures that aren’t typically seen together.

“The use of two types of mustard provides a tangy depth, while herbs, like cilantro, dill, rosemary and thyme, add a fresh and aromatic complexity,” Shaya, co-founder of Pomegranate Hospitality and author of “Shaya: An Odyssey of Food, My Journey Back to Israel,” told The Journal. “These bold flavors are balanced beautifully with the sweetness of golden raisins and the crunch of warm almonds, creating a delightful contrast.”

Brussels Sprout Salad with Mustard and Toasted Almonds

3 Tbsp dijon mustard

3 Tbsp­ whole-­grain mustard

3 ­Tbsp apple-­cider vinegar

2 tsp honey

1 tsp Morton kosher salt

½ tsp red ­pepper flakes

½ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves

2 Tbsp lightly packed fresh dill fronds

1 sprig fresh rosemary

1 sprig fresh thyme

1 small shallot

1 small clove garlic

¾ cup ­ extra-­virgin olive oil

2 pounds Brussels sprouts

¾ cup golden raisins

1 cup sliced almonds, toasted

At the bottom of a salad bowl, whisk together the mustards, vinegar, honey, salt and ­red ­pepper flakes. Chop the cilantro and dill; strip the leaves from the rosemary and thyme, and mince them along with the shallot and garlic. Add all these ingredients to the bowl, then stream in the olive oil, and whisk until combined.

Peel away any tough outer leaves from the Brussels sprouts. Shred the sprouts until they look similar to slaw. Toss with the dressing and raisins, and sprinkle with the almonds just before serving.

Pam Stein’s creamy, flavorful smoky corn risotto combines the rich and savory essence of arborio rice with sweet corn and smoked paprika.

“Smoky corn risotto for Thanksgiving may raise some eyebrows if you have a family of Thanksgiving traditionalists,” Stein, founder of In Pam’s Kitchen, told The Journal. “But why cling to the same old dishes year after year, when you can bring some creativity to the table while showcasing autumn’s bountiful corn harvest?”

Smoky Corn Risotto

Yield: Serves 6-8

4 cups vegetable broth, divided

3 Tbsp unsalted butter, divided (use vegan butter to make this dish vegan)

1 3/4 cup frozen corn kernels, do not defrost

4 cloves garlic, run through a press

1 1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp salt

1 cup arborio rice

Chopped fresh chives for garnish

Heat vegetable broth in the microwave or over medium-high heat on the

stovetop until boiling. Set aside.

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a 2-3 quart pot set over medium heat. Add corn, garlic, smoked paprika, and salt. Stir to coat well. Sauté for 2-3 minutes.

Add the rice and stir for 3-4 minutes until the rice becomes translucent.

Add the vegetable broth to the pot in 1/2 cup at a time, stirring constantly until the broth has been absorbed. Repeat until all the broth has been used and the rice is creamy and tender.

Remove from heat and stir in remaining butter.

Transfer to a serving bowl and top with chopped chives, as desired.

Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to 3 days.