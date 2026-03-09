Jewish Rapper Assaulted and Arrested After Taking Down Sign at Vigil for Khamenei

Kosha Dillz is a well-known Jewish rapper who has been to many rallies, be it pro-Israel or anti-Israel, to hear what people are saying. On Friday, in New York City’s Washington Square Park, he took down a sign for the Ayatollah at a vigil for the Supreme Leader.

Video showed Dillz explaining that the Ayatollah killed 30,000 of his own people in two days, as he wiped blood from his nose.

I was attacked by these protestors,” Dillz, whose real name is Rami Matan Even-Esh told The Journal. “There was a vigil for the Ayatollah. I took down a sign. I got attacked. I felt like it was seven people. First it was one guy and they ganged up one me. I got hit everywhere. I got messed up. You can’t really defend yourself against seven people. You have to just get away.”

He said he was arrested, as were some of his attackers.

Dillz said he was not sure of what the charges are against him, but he acted in self defense after being attacked.

“When I saw the sign, I just did it,” he said. I took it down. I didn’t think anything of it. I didn’t expect to get attacked. I don’t think I was really scared, it was just like holy s—. I got hit a lot in the nose and face.”

Dillz said he didn’t think the Iranian regime supporters knew he was a well-known Jewish rapper.

While he went to many rallies for his documentary “Bring The Family Home” in which he met with survivors and the relatives of those attacked on Oct. 7, 2023, and then attended rallies to interview those speaking out against Israel, he said he hadn’t attended a rally for some time.

“It’s like a cosplay, it’s Dungeons and Dragons,” he said. “It’s a lot of emotionally lost people with nothing to be a part of. It’s kind of similar to drug addiction. They believe everyone’s out to get them, and some want to get arrested. They want to experience some level of struggle. They were cursing at me, but I haven’t really watched the footage.”

Dillz said the Iranian people have been held hostage by the regime and he hoped they could one day be free.

Reflecting on taking down the sign, he said he knows Iran has been involved in killing many Americans.

“I was kind of thinking if I was next to him in real life, what would I do?” he said. “And that was that. It was so fake to me. These people praising the Ayatollah, I don’t think they even know more than one city in Iran. I know many of them don’t know where Iran is on the map, so I don’t know how they could be supporting the regime or have any pics of Iranians killed by the regime or the kids that were recently killed. I know there are paid protestors because some are the same people I’ve seen at other protests.”

He said he was experiencing some pain and might have to get stitches.

Dillz was outspoken in a diss-track video against Kanye West, also known as Ye, when West threaten to do got “death con 3 on Jewish people” in 2023. He also made a series of videos in which he interviewed people criticizing Israel who proved to be ignorant of many key facts.

“I reacted how I did and I want people to know I’m okay,” he said.