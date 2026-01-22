Runner-Up on ‘Survivor,’ Now a Debut Author: Stephen Fishbach’s ‘Escape!‘

In 2009, Stephen Fishbach, then

in his late 20s, competed on “Survivor: Tocantins” (Season 18), finishing as the runner-up. He returned six years later for “Survivor: Cambodia” (Season 31) in a second bid to become the “Sole Survivor” but was voted out after about a month.

Now 46, Fishbach has let go of the dream of winning the popular reality show — but he wouldn’t object to claiming the title of a best-selling author. His debut novel, “Escape,” is set for publication on Jan. 27 and has already drawn praise from well-known writers including Emily Nussbaum and Jonathan Safran Foer.

The novel centers on Kent Duvall, a faded reality TV star, and a disgraced producer who are offered one last chance at redemption in a competition filmed on a remote island. What begins as a familiar survival game quickly unravels into something far darker, as rival camps sabotage one another and producers lose control of the narrative. In the end, the question is no longer who will win, but who will make it out intact.

It comes as no surprise that “Survivor,” like many reality shows, is not entirely unscripted, but rather a blend of real events and the guiding hand of producers who shape the narrative as they see fit.

“One of the things I wanted to capture was how reality producers are really storytellers and they are crafting a story in the most chaotic place in the world,” said Fishbach. “This is the jungle and they are using real human beings. That tension, between the chaos of reality and the structure of a well told story, is the heart of the book.”

Despite knowing how it looks behind the scenes, Fishbach remains a fan of the show and still enjoys watching it. “Honestly, the premise is incredible — the fact that they take people from all walks of life, put them into a strategic competition, and have them survive in the jungle is fascinating. Even having been through it, I still think ‘Survivor’ is exceptional.”

Fishbach has often pushed back against the idea that reality television is merely disposable cultural entertainment. For him, his time on “Survivor” was deeply formative, marked by real physical struggle, relentless monsoon conditions and the forging of intense human bonds. What continues to fascinate him about jungle-based reality shows is the tension between their often absurd, prime-time presentation and the genuinely profound, even transformative experiences that unfold behind the scenes.

Talking about the most challenging aspect of his experience on “Survivor,” Fishbach surprisingly doesn’t mention the hunger or discomfort he felt, but being without the support system of the people who love and care about him.

“The people around you are literally conspiring against you and it creates this interesting tension, where you form these really deep bonds but they kind of don’t necessarily translate into your real world life. It kind of creates this world that’s a little bit outside of your normal life.”

Fishbach always wanted to be a writer, but while he was competing on “Survivor,” the idea of turning that experience into fiction was far from his mind. At the time, he was simply immersed in surviving and processing each moment as it unfolded. Looking back, he sees how transformative those seasons were, exposing him to people and perspectives far outside his own world — an experience that ultimately shaped him as a writer.

“It was such a vivid experience,” Fishbach said. “I was meeting people I never would have otherwise, like Adele, a rancher from Alabama and a professional cyclist from Utah. And now having been in the reality TV community for 17 years, that has been really great for me as a writer because I’m just really broadening my perspective of the varieties of people in the world.”

Talking about the book’s title, Fishbach explained that “Escape” reflects a central theme of the novel. He sees reality television as an alluring promise of reinvention — a chance to step away from the grind and challenges of everyday life and imagine oneself as a hero in a more primal, heightened world. At the heart of the story, however, is a deeper question about identity and self-confrontation.

“Can you ever really escape yourself?” he said.

Getting an agent and a publishing house to take on his book was another hurdle for Fishbach. He began submitting it six years ago but received little interest. He returned to graduate school, honed his writing and completely rewrote the novel. “I was proud the first time I wrote it,” Fishbach said. “The second time, I did a much better job, found an agent, and worked really hard to get it to where it is now.”

While working on the book, Fishbach spoke with contestants and producers of similar reality shows such as “Alone” and “Naked and Afraid.”

Fishbach is still friends with contestants from his seasons as well as other seasons of Survivor. He has even officiated two weddings of his cast members. “There’s this post-show alumni community, it’s one of the things that I kind of make fun of in the book. As silly as it is, it also creates a lot of really deep reaching bonds.”

If he got a third opportunity to compete on “Survivor,” would he take it?

“I don’t think so. I’m not physically up to it anymore. I’m 46 now, I’ve got a lot of joint injuries — I don’t need any more.”

What would be his best advice for people who want to go on “Survivor”?

“I tell people, unless you really need to, just stay away. But for those who do go and truly crave the experience, it’s a wonderful one. The best preparation is just watching old episodes.”

I was sure he was going to say, “Read my book.”

“There you go,” he laughed. “I should have said that … but yes, reading my book works too.”