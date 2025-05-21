Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 12 Wikipedia’s War on Truth: The Fight Against Bias Toward Israel

2nd row: Christian Gribneau, David Wiseman, Jordan Cope, Betty Wills
Have you ever wondered just how reliable your Wikipedia search results are? We think of the site as nothing more than a neutral, digital encyclopedia, but what happens when we pull back the curtain? After a 3-part series on the diversity of the Jewish population, Boaz Hepner spoke to a panel of Wikipedia experts. A wide array of investigative journalists, Wikipedia editors, and more, this conversation was about the assumed role of Wikipedia’s neutrality, and how far it appears to have veered from that path. Especially when analyzed by its stance on the Israel/Palestinian conflict, and Zionism.
(EDITOR NOTE – This episode was filmed on 02/19/25. Tragically, on 04/20/25, guest Christian Gribneau died unexpectedly.)
Panelists:
Dr. Shlomit Aharoni Lir – Researcher at University of Haifa
Aaron Bandler – Investigative Journalist for The Jewish Journal
Yfat Barak-Cheney – Director of the Technology & Human Rights Institute at World Jewish Congress
Jordan Cope – Director of Policy Education at StandWithUs
Christian Gribneau – CTO at Justapedia Foundation
Mathilda Heller – Journalist for The Jerusalem Post
Ohad Merlin – Middle East Affairs Correspondent for The Jerusalem Post
David Swindle – Contributing Editor for The Algemeiner
Jonathan M Weiss – Wikipedia Editor
Betty Wills – Founder & CEO of Justapedia Foundation
David Wiseman – Online Reputation Management Expert