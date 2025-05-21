Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 12 Wikipedia’s War on Truth: The Fight Against Bias Toward Israel

Have you ever wondered just how reliable your Wikipedia search results are? We think of the site as nothing more than a neutral, digital encyclopedia, but what happens when we pull back the curtain? After a 3-part series on the diversity of the Jewish population, Boaz Hepner spoke to a panel of Wikipedia experts. A wide array of investigative journalists, Wikipedia editors, and more, this conversation was about the assumed role of Wikipedia’s neutrality, and how far it appears to have veered from that path. Especially when analyzed by its stance on the Israel/Palestinian conflict, and Zionism.

(EDITOR NOTE – This episode was filmed on 02/19/25. Tragically, on 04/20/25, guest Christian Gribneau died unexpectedly.)

Panelists:

Dr. Shlomit Aharoni Lir – Researcher at University of Haifa

Aaron Bandler – Investigative Journalist for The Jewish Journal

Yfat Barak-Cheney – Director of the Technology & Human Rights Institute at World Jewish Congress

Jordan Cope – Director of Policy Education at StandWithUs

Christian Gribneau – CTO at Justapedia Foundation

Mathilda Heller – Journalist for The Jerusalem Post

Ohad Merlin – Middle East Affairs Correspondent for The Jerusalem Post

David Swindle – Contributing Editor for The Algemeiner

Jonathan M Weiss – Wikipedia Editor

Betty Wills – Founder & CEO of Justapedia Foundation

David Wiseman – Online Reputation Management Expert