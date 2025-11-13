Love, Loss and Strength: FIDF Gala Showcases Israeli Spirit

Award-winning journalist Erin Nolan hosted the Friends of the Israel Defense Force (FIDF) Gala, held at the Fairmont Plaza Hotel in Century City. Nolan previously hosted a weekly national affairs program, “Erin,” on Sky News Australia. After Oct. 7, she became outspoken in her support of Israel, which led to death threats and relentless attacks on social media.

Standing on stage before an audience of FIDF donors, Nolan shared that her father, a soldier, taught her to stand up for what is right, no matter what the obstacles are. “If you had told me that after condemning what happened in Israel on Oct. 7 it would be controversial, I would have said no way — but that’s exactly what happened.” In December 2024, her support for Israel cost Nolan her job at Sky News. Days later, she traveled to Israel where she visited the Nova site and met with families of hostages and survivors.

Even though she already knew she was standing with the right side, once Nolan was there, she understood the magnitude of the events. It’s one thing hearing the numbers, 251 hostages and over 30,000 wounded and another to hear first-hand what it means to be a hostage or a wounded soldier or civilian. Some of the victims of the Oct. 7 attack attended the gala, including two former hostages, a bereaved father, and a wounded Israeli soldier who admitted he could stand and speak only with the aid of heavy medication.

The impact of the war on Captain Barak Deri will last his entire life. He sustained severe injuries after a Hamas grenade was thrown at him in Gaza, and his chest was riddled with metal shrapnel. Since December 2023, when he was wounded, he has spent a year in the hospital, undergone dozens of surgeries and endured countless hours of physical therapy. Yet, nearly two years later, his life still revolves around managing constant pain, with no hope of a full recovery.

Still, Deri does not feel sorry for himself, nor does he blame anyone. This is not his first visit to the U.S.; he has spoken before at various forums, synagogues, schools and universities. Speaking with The Journal, he admitted that sharing his story doesn’t necessarily make him feel better, but he sees it as his mission. He wants people to know what happened — and he sees the impact it has on them.

Standing with the help of his walking stick, Deri recounted the events of Oct. 7. That morning, his three brothers were at the Nova music festival. After hearing the news, he left his home in Tel Aviv and headed south. He faced a difficult decision: join his unit and head to Kibbutz Be’eri, which was under attack, or go and search for his brothers. He chose to join his unit, hoping his brothers would survive.

Once his unit arrived in Be’eri, they fought hundreds of terrorists, moving from house to house to save as many families as possible, sustaining heavy losses in the process. One of Deri’s closest friends died in his arms, and he witnessed horrific scenes of death and destruction. Later, he was diagnosed with PTSD. A few months after that, while joining a rescue operation in Gaza to free hostages — including Americans Judith and Natalie Raanan — he was severely injured.

Before Oct. 7, Deri had never fired a weapon. During his military service from 2011 to 2017, he served in intelligence within an elite unit. After Hamas’ attack, he was transformed into a combat soldier.

During a battle in Gaza, as Hamas terrorists closed in on him and shot at close range, Deri contemplated taking his own life rather than being captured. Somehow, he managed to throw a grenade at them and survived. Despite his injuries and constant pain, Deri says he remains optimistic about the future and about peace in the Middle East.

A bereaved father, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Dedi Simchi — former Fire and Rescue Commissioner of Israel — spoke about his son, Guy, who was only 20 when he was killed on Oct. 7. Guy was a paratrooper, but that day he was on a break and attending the Nova festival. He showed extraordinary courage, saving the lives of his friends by getting them into a protected shelter in a home at Kibbutz Re’im. Though unarmed, he refused to hide and insisted on defending the house alongside his friend, a member of the elite Maglan Unit. Two terrorists who entered the home were killed by Guy and his friend, but not before one threw a grenade into the small living room where they were sitting.

Two of the friends Guy saved attended the gala and spoke of the incredible young man who gave his life for others. Simchi recalled how he tried to reach his son by phone but, when there was no answer, he put on his uniform and drove to Kibbutz Re’im, arriving at 2 a.m.

“I told the soldier stationed at the entrance to Kibbutz Re’im that my son was lying there, dead,” Simchi said. “They recovered him, I hugged him, and took him to Rammalah, where they were bringing those who were killed.”

“My son, I love you and miss you,” Simchi said. “We will never forget and never forgive. Yet, out of this, we will rise and change the Middle East. Lions like those you’ve seen tonight — and like my son, who fought with his bare hands to save his friends — are the true and secret weapon of our nation.”

Among the guests were Sasha Troufanov, 29, and Sapir Cohen, 31, who were kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7 from Kibbutz Nir Oz, where they had gone to visit Sasha’s family. That morning, terrorists stormed the home, murdering Sasha’s father, Vitaly, and abducting Sasha, his mother, grandmother and Sapir.

The two were separated in captivity. Sapir was released after 55 days, while Sasha remained in captivity for 498 days. Upon his release in January of this year, Sasha learned that his father had been murdered on Oct. 7. His mother and grandmother were freed after 52 days.

Sasha, who sustained injuries to both legs, now uses crutches and continues to cope with pain. It was later revealed that he had been held by the Islamic Jihad and kept alone, away from the other hostages.

During the gala, it was announced that the couple had recently become engaged — and the room erupted in cheers. After everything they had endured, their love, courage and hope stood as a powerful reminder that even in the face of unimaginable darkness, the Israeli spirit prevails.

FIDF President Simon Etehad thanked the guests, including Consul General Israel Bachar, Beverly Hills Mayor Sharona Nazarian, and U.S. Representative Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks).

“For nearly 45 years FIDF has been the trusted partner, delivering any program service that the IDF requested,” Etehad said. “We have touched the lives of nearly 500,000 soldiers and their family members. While the brave soldiers are fighting for Israel’s right to exist, we as a community, have the moral, financial, and political responsibility — as Jews living outside of Israel — to support and advocate for Israel.”

The gala raised over $9 million, including donations of $1 million from Leo David and $4 million from Claire and Dennis Singer.