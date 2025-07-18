From the Israel-Iran War to Texas Flooding, Jewish Camps are Stepping Up Amidst Adversity

Amid deep challenges at home and abroad — from the heartbreaking recent floods in Texas to the Israel-Iran war — Jewish camps are stepping up and building community.

On June 13th, with hundreds of camps in the process of welcoming nearly 200,000 young Jews, war broke out between Israel and Iran. Hundreds of Israeli shlichim supposed to work at camps were unable to leave the country. Israel trips were cancelled. Everything seemed uncertain.

Ten days later, 50 shlichim arrived in a bus to Ramah Day Camp in Nyack, the road flanked by cheering campers. An impromptu dance party kicked off. There were hugs, tears, and a sense of relief. It was a beautiful moment — one that shows how Jewish camp brings us together in ways that inspire creativity, joy, and community.

As the newly appointed CEO of Foundation for Jewish Camp, I’ve talked to everyone from college-aged counselors to camp directors about their feelings going into camp this summer — and how camp is going so far. Two main themes have emerged: First, that right now, people feel a loss of control. And second, that one thing we can control is showing up, being in community, and leaning into joy — exactly the kind of experience camp provides.

Young people of all backgrounds report feeling increasingly lonely. Depression and anxiety are on the rise, driven by screen addiction, lingering effects of the pandemic, and global turbulence. Between 2003 and 2022, American teens reduced their average time hanging out by nearly half. This isolation harms young people’s mental health. And it deprives them of connections they might otherwise lean on in tough times.

Jewish kids today face all of this — and then some. They’re growing up in a moment of rising antisemitism, toxic online culture, and polarization around Israel.

That’s where camp comes in. Last summer, a record nearly 190,000 young adult staff and campers came to Jewish summer camp. What we heard across every age group is that young Jews were desperate for a breather: to unwind and unpack their feelings in a supportive environment. Parents shared how camp helped their child “after a year in a school where he acutely felt like a minority.” Or gave their kid “an opportunity to live Jewishly out loud, at a time where we are otherwise more reserved about our customs.”

Young Jews have returned this summer because camp is providing something they urgently need in today’s environment. But the best sanctuaries must provide more than just shelter. They need to be a springboard that helps young people thrive, not just survive.

All signs suggest that individual and communal “thriving” gets supercharged at Jewish summer camp. A recent study by Stanford University and BeWell revealed that summer camp is the #1 community space where Jewish teens feel comfortable being their true selves. Camp creates lifelong friendships between North American and Israeli Jews: Last summer, there were 3,100 Israel staff and more than 1,000 Israeli campers at camp, and our data suggests they formed strong bonds with their North American peers. Beyond Jewish identity, camp also fosters social and emotional learning, including confidence and independence. 93% of families report that camp helped their child experience growth and try new things.

One of the silver linings to emerge from the turbulence of recent weeks is seeing just how many people recognize the importance of camp — and are willing to help it in times of need.

Within 72 hours of the war breaking out, as the timing of Israeli staff’s arrival remained unclear, FJC rallied more than 1,400 people who said they’d volunteer or work at a camp. They ranged in ages from 13 to 80. From Orthodox to not Jewish at all. Fiercely loyal camp alums who said they’d be willing to go not just to their camp, but to wherever they’re needed.

We saw the same swell of support as camps in Texas continue to grieve unimaginable loss after devastating floods. The impacted camps aren’t Jewish. But we are united by our shared belief that camp changes lives. Across the country, Jewish camps, leaders, alumni, and families mobilized to fundraise. Through direct support and emotional solidarity, the Jewish community acted out one of our faith’s highest values: to comfort those in pain, and aid those in distress.

This outpouring of generosity isn’t random. It is the product of the world that camps help create: one in which the joy of childhood summers feeds a lifetime of connection to Jewish identity, kindness and communal responsibility, and leadership.

Last summer, I visited a Jewish summer camp just as Shabbat was beginning. The setting sun cast a faint glow at the camp’s outdoor amphitheater, and a circle of teenage counselors-in-training stood arm in arm, singing quietly. A few had tears in their eyes. I asked one of them what she was thinking about. She told me that at school, she was the only Jew in her grade and often felt alone. At that moment, however, she felt connected. In community.

“Here, I can just be me,” she said.

What a gift for her, and for all of our community. Across North America, hundreds of Jewish day and overnight camps are giving young people what they need most amid global chaos: pride in their identity, a community that sees and values them, and the skills to lead with courage, care, and joy.

Jamie Simon is the CEO of Foundation for Jewish Camp, whose mission is to grow, support, and strengthen the Jewish camp movement, leveraging more than $15 million of philanthropic giving annually to scale programs and resources that benefit more than 300 Jewish day and overnight camps across North America. jewishcamp.org