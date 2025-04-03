Noa Tishby Announces ‘Voices of Oct. 7’ College Tour

“In the arc of Jewish history, we were born in the Golden Age,” Noa Tishby told a packed audience at the 92nd St Y in New York City. “We had freedoms, relative safety. And after 2,000 years we had sovereignty in our ancestral homeland. Of course, the state of Israel was attacked as soon as it was established, and we have known only too well the tragedies of war and terror. But broadly speaking, for Israelis and for Jews in the diaspora, we felt accepted in the world.”

It was the launch event for Tishby’s “Voices of October 7th” college tour. Freed hostage Moran Stella Yanai and Nova survivor Noam Ben David joined her on stage after her opening remarks.

“After 75 years, we became comfortable,” Tishby continued. “Oct. 7 jolted us from a deep sleep. We rediscovered in our own lifetimes the traumas of the Jewish experience that many Jews so wanted to believe were confined to history. Once again, we had to face what it means when bloodthirsty antisemites descend on our towns and on our villages with the single-minded purpose of killing as many Jews as they possibly can. Once again, images of Jews who have been beaten, starved, and tortured.

“And on our streets and on our campuses, we see colleagues, classmates, and teachers celebrating or justifying those deaths because you know, context. We will never forget what happened on that day. But we are still trying to make sense of everything that has happened since.”

Through Eighteen, Tishby’s new institute to combat antisemitism and inspire Jewish pride, the three proud Israeli women have spoken at the University of Pennsylvania on March 31, and will be at Ohio State University on April 1, University of Michigan on April 2, and University of Texas on April 3.

“Noam and Moran stand before us today, not as victims, but as survivors — resilient, unbreakable, determined to tell the world what happened. Now it’s our turn to listen.”

In the emotional discussion that followed, Moran and Noam talked about how hard it was to face not just the reality of the war — but the denial that came immediately Hamas’ attacks. “The world is confusing, but some things must be clear,” said Tishby. “Hamas is the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood. They want to impose extreme Islamist rule and establish a caliphate, not over this or that piece of land, but over the entire Middle East and beyond. And they’re backed and inspired by the Iranian regime that wants to export its own Islamic revolution. They do it with terrorism.

“Hamas is a terrorist organization. That is true, even if some media companies can’t actually say that Hamas is a terrorist organization. But terrorism is not a goal in and of itself. It’s a means to an end. And the goal of Hamas’ terrorism isn’t liberation. It’s subjugation. Subjugation of anyone who doesn’t think the same way that they do. Subjugation of all women, of Jews, of Christians, of LGBTQ+ people, and of anyone who dissents.

“This is imperialism. This is colonialism. Israel is not the colonialist entity in the region. The Islamic Republic of Iran and their proxies are the true imperialists of the Middle East. But in the West, we struggle to take that threat seriously.

“We should never be afraid to call out bad ideas. A woman being the property of a man is a bad idea. Forcing rape victims to marry their rapists is a bad idea. Sentencing gay people to death is a bad idea. Chopping hands, stoning, honor killings — those are bad ideas. By any rational measure, war with Israel has been a disaster for anyone who’s tried it. So here’s a better idea. Try peace.

“We the Jewish people have survived for thousands of years because we recognize reality and we adapt to it, guided by our values. But we’re under no illusions about the world around us. The Western values, rights, and freedoms that we hold to be self-evident are under attack by the bad, mad and dangerous ideas of Hamas, of the Muslim brotherhood, of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and their useful idiots here in the West.”

“We make no apologies for stating clearly that our ideas must be defended and that their ideas must be defeated. It is a war. We must win. And we will.”

Karen Lehrman Bloch is editor in chief of White Rose Magazine.