The Ultimate Hanukkah 2024 Gift Guide

Hanukkah is just around the corner. This year, it runs from December 25 through January 2, which means it’s time to start buying gifts for all your loved ones.

Thankfully, The Jewish Journal has got you covered. From vinyl records to children’s toys and from household products to delicious smelling candles, you’ll find something for everyone in your life.

Check out these awesome products for your 2024 Hanukkah gift list.

Alef Bet Jewelry

Show off your Jewish pride with a cute necklace, bracelet or earrings from Alef Bet Jewelry, a local family-run business that sends a card with a prayer for the hostages with every purchase. Since Oct. 7, Alef Bet has donated over $125,000 to charities in Israel. We recommend the love star of David necklace ($72), which comes in yellow gold, sterling silver or rose gold, or the pink or blue Star of David necklace ($48). https://www.alefbet.com/

Tom Lehrer Holiday Vinyl

If you’re spending Hanukkah in Santa Monica – or Shavous in East St. Louis, for that matter – then you’ll want to break out the record player and pop in the festive Tom Lehrer holiday vinyl ($15.99) from Stand Up! Records. It comes in blue and white splatter in honor of the Festival of Lights, with Side A featuring “(I’m Spending) Hanukkah in Santa Monica” and Side B featuring the musical comedian’s version of “A Christmas Carol.” Old school comedy fans will love this vinyl. https://standuprecords.com/collections/tom-lehrer

Gilda’s Golden Challahs

Gilda, a local mom and baker, sells kosher challahs and dips every week for Shabbat. For Hanukkah, she’s offering chocolate, vanilla and jelly donuts ($30 for half a dozen), a dreidel-shaped challah ($45) and latkes ($2 each). You can place your orders by texting or calling (310) 666-3149 or messaging her on Instagram @gildasgoldenchallahs.

Jewish Books

There were some great Jewish books that came out in 2024. For a funny and lightweight read, check out Jewish Journal columnist and comedian Mark Schiff’s book “Why Not?: Lessons on Comedy, Courage, and Chutzpah.” For books that hit you right in the soul, read Peter Himmelman’s “Suspended by No String: A Songwriter’s Reflections on Faith, Aliveness, and Wonder,” a thought-provoking anthology of spiritual reflections from the accomplished musician, or Dr. Michael Milgraum’s touching book of poetry, “To Seek a Larger Spirit: Reflections of a Jewish Psychologist.” A great all-ages read is “Ben Mortara and the Thieves of the Golden Table,” a graphic novel featuring a modern-day Jewish Indiana Jones from author Arnon Z. Shorr. And if you’re looking for a cookbook that will help you have a healthy start in 2025, get Micah Siva’s “Plant-Forward Recipes Celebrating Modern Jewish Cuisine,” which features mouthwatering, plant-based versions of your favorite Jewish food. The savory pulled mushroom and tofu “brisket,” for instance, is a delicious plant-based alternative to a Shabbat classic.

The Schlepp Bag

Made from high-quality vegan leather, the versatile and kitschy Schlepp Bag ($59) is perfect for running errands while still looking chic. This stylish bag with a burst of personality is available on 2 to 5 Designs, a woman-owned business that features a variety of upbeat apparel and accessories. https://shop2to5designs.com/

Build Your Own Lego-like Menorah

If your kids love building blocks, check out the Lego-like menorah ($6) from JewsFadz.com. The colorful menorah is purely decorative – don’t try to put candles in it – and comes with 20 pieces for maximum fun this holiday. https://www.jewfadz.com/build-your-own-lego-like-menorah-20-pc-set-01.html

Jewish Heritage Magen David Ring with Diamonds

Looking for an upscale gift for that special man or woman in your life? Then purchase the Hope and Strength ADHD Diamond Ring ($1,800) from Facets, which was designed by Irina Aran as a heartfelt tribute to her beloved late brother, Neria, who had ADHD and struggled in a traditional school setting. Once he went into the military, he flourished. Irina hopes to use a portion of proceeds from the ring to build an ADHD facility in Neria’s memory. https://facetsny.com/products/isa-star-signet-ring?srsltid=AfmBOopEGFuOoDh7yEogDT6pE4gOJsW2jnoVk9oPJ_mt01pCWAgDIB2Y

RODECaster Video All-in-One Production Console

It seemed like in 2024, everybody started a podcast or a TikTok page — perhaps you were one of those people. You may have quickly learned that poor audio and video quality turned viewers away. With the RODECaster Video All-in-One Production Console ($1,119), a top-seller available on B&H, you won’t have to worry about that anymore. You can use the best of HD video switching technology with the familiar studio-grade audio control of your RODECaster. This handy device has onboard controls for video and audio sources, as well as a rotary encoder and 2” touchscreen display, making audio and video production a breeze. https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1849611-REG/rode_rcv_rodecaster_video.html/overview?gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiAr7C6BhDRARIsAOUKifjvBWwiFAyo_ByRcZyu6XcbWoWnmHu4hHfT5bD_X2WFDxQf7CPsWWkaAre4EALw_wcB

Hanukkah Candles

Sit back, relax and enjoy Hanukkah with the Festival of Lights Limited Edition Candle ($17.99) from B. Witching Bath Co. Infused with a blend of sweet orange, spicy notes and refreshing cool peppermint, this aromatherapy soy candle will make your house smell perfectly festive for the holiday. While you’re on B. Witching’s website, take a look at their shower gel, hand lotion and face scrubs if you’re in the mood for a self-care spa night at home. Another candle that’s sure to be a hit is Adara Rituals’ Smells Like a Hot Rabbi Candle ($38), which is made with amber, sage and Talmudic wisdom, and is a nod to Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This.” https://www.adararituals.com

Multi-Purpose Cleaner Set

Are you looking for a non-toxic cleaner for your home? Then try Hugh & Grace’s Multi-Purpose Cleaner Set ($60), which comes with the brand’s Deep Clean and Multi-Purpose Cleaner amber glass bottles and their botanically infused and highly effective Cleaning Concentrate. The concentrate, which is made with coconut-derived ingredients and lemongrass, is environmentally friendly and makes your home feel and smell fresh. The cruelty-free cleaner works in the kitchen, bathroom and any other room in your home. Purchase the brand’s Reusable Paper Towels ($15 for two), which last between three to six months and can replace up to 15 rolls of ordinary paper towels. https://shop1.hughandgrace.com

Hineni Signature Necklace

Friends Brandy Mitnick and Julia Zuroff came up with the idea to create the Hineni Signature Necklace ($98) after meeting at a Shabbat dinner at Columbia University. It comes in sterling silver or 14k gold vermeil or solid gold, and proceeds from each purchase go to the company’s non-profit partners that are focused on healing within the Jewish community. They also offer a Custom Hebrew Name Necklace ($123), which comes in the same silver or gold materials. https://hineniforthem.com/

Jewnicorn from “The Mensch on a Bench”

“The Mensch on a Bensch” ($32.99) is now a classic Jewish book and doll that makes Hanukkah much more exciting for kids. Now, from the makers of “The Mensch on a Bench” comes Jewnicorn, the newest Mensch pet. This stuffed animal has a sweet smile and proudly display a Star of David on its chest. Make sure you collect all the pets, including Dreidel Dog, Zebra from Zion and Mitzvah Moose this holiday. https://themenschonabench.com

Golden Girls Taper Candle Holders

Want a beautiful place to set your Shabbat candles every week? Then check out these Golden Girls Taper Candle Holders ($198) from Revelry. This pair of statement candle holders in a sun-kissed golden silhouette will add some glam to your Shabbat table and get people talking over dinner. https://revelryhome.com

Chutzpah Gift Set

The Chutzpah Gift Set – Necklace & Cocktail Napkins ($80) from The Nosh Table is perfect for adding some pizzazz to your table this Hanukkah. It comes with a Martini Mensch Cocktail Napkin/Coaster Set (one Martini Mensch napkin, one L’Chaim napkin, one Dance Your Tuchas Off napkin and one Spritz O’Clock napkin) and a Chutzpah necklace from Mamaleh Jewelry. The napkins are made of 100% cotton and wrapped in a custom box, making them ready for gifting. https://thenoshtable.com