UCLA Graduate Program Trains Next Generation of Genetic Counselors

A genetic counselor, though perhaps not as well-known as other healthcare professionals, plays a consequential role on a patient’s healthcare team – namely by helping a patient understand and adapt to their risk of inherited diseases and conditions.

As there are more than 40 known genetic diseases more prevalent among Ashkenazi, Sephardic, and Mizrachi Jews, genetic counselors are often sought after by Jewish community members who have a personal, and/or familial, risk of an inherited condition such as a cancer syndrome, or who are in the stages of family planning.

In the Los Angeles community, the MS in Genetic Counseling Program housed in the David Geffen School of Medicine Department of Human Genetics at UCLA knows all about the importance of genetic counselors. The UCLA graduate program is educating and training the next generation of high-caliber genetic counselors, whose responsibilities include engaging in evidence-based practice that incorporates advanced knowledge in genetics, genomics and psychosocial counseling to order and interpret genetic testing, analyze family histories, and support the process of adapting to genomic risk, among other responsibilities.

The 21-month program, which launched during the pandemic in 2020, integrates the science of genetics with knowledge, counseling and communication skills “to ethically and effectively deliver genetic counseling services in diverse clinical settings,” according to the program’s website.

In this current age of precision medicine, which emphasizes tailoring an individual’s healthcare to their unique genetic information, there is unprecedented demand for certified genetic counselors, according to Christina Palmer, MS, Ph.D., CGC, program director of the UCLA MS in Genetic Counseling Program.

“Our students are learning about these nuances to precision medicine,” Palmer said. “They’re at the forefront of genomic medicine.”

In the approximately two-year graduate program at UCLA, each cohort has 10 students. Meaning, in any given year there are 20 students. While many of the students enter the program with a bachelor’s degree in a science-related field, some may bring a sociology, psychology, or other background before entering the program. Many in the program receive scholarships to reduce financial barriers to higher education, and the program’s leaders are interested in identifying additional scholarship funding for their students.

The cutting-edge program has three branches, consisting of classes, fieldwork rotations and research. In the students’ first year, the intensive curriculum includes coursework and clinical observations, and actively participating in clinical and laboratory rotations, while the second year has less coursework and is instead heavily comprised of rotations in different specialties along with conducting research culminating in a capstone research project that’s relevant to the discipline and practice of genetic counseling.

Along the way, the program features guest speakers and offers opportunities for shadowing support groups, among other supplementary experiences to broaden a student’s understanding of the experiences living with a genetic condition, or chance of one. Students interact with individuals and families who have experiences with genetic conditions, thereby hearing first-hand accounts.

Students are also exposed to the ethical, legal and social issues involved in genetic counseling. At the intersection of genetic counseling and faith, there are scenarios where a patient might want to reach out to a religious or spiritual leader before making decisions related to just-obtained genetic information. In turn, the genetic counselor would be sensitive to that desire and be able to facilitate that for the patient.

Therefore, “It’s important to have a framework for addressing ethical issues,” Palmer, who has been on the UCLA faculty since 1999, said. “In genetic counseling, we guide our patients to make decisions that are aligned with their values.”

A certified and licensed genetic counselor, Palmer has been involved in the profession for more than three decades, and her research interests include ensuring access to genetic information among underserved communities.

Many people are involved in training the students, including the program’s leadership team of Naghmeh Dorrani, MS, CGC, Rebecca Araujo, MS, CGC, Nicholas Gorman, PhD, and Derek Wong, MD, teaching faculty, and fieldwork supervisors. Jessica Kianmahd Shamshoni, MS, CGC an assistant adjunct professor in the Department of Human Genetics at UCLA, serves on the program’s teaching faculty.

In an interview, Palmer and Shamshoni emphasized that one of the critical elements of the program is outreach. Throughout their two years, students make connections with local high schools and discuss genetic counseling as a viable career path. Similar to the curricular emphasis on the importance of community outreach, the program’s faculty demonstrate that they are aligned with this value and are passionate about community outreach and education. As an example, Shamshoni volunteers her time with GeneTestNow for the past several years giving educational presentations on carrier screening in the Los Angeles Jewish community

Accredited by the Accreditation Council for Genetic Counseling, the UCLA MS in Genetic Counseling program has achieved notable student outcomes, including a 100% graduation rate. Additionally, nearly 90% of graduates have obtained employment within the field of genetic counseling, while among those employed, nearly 80% secured their position within three months of graduating, the UCLA website says. Several alumni have moved to the stage of publishing their graduate research thereby contributing to the evidence base for the practice and discipline of genetic counseling.

“Our master’s program in genetic counseling is training people in an increasingly relevant field,” Palmer said. “I am honored to work with such dedicated colleagues who worked together to craft and implement this program of study. And although our program has only been around for a few years the accomplishments of the students are impressive.”