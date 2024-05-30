Cathy Heller Hosts ‘Her Turn to Podcast’ Summit for Women in Podcasting

Over the past few years, podcasting has exploded. Cathy Heller, host of “Abundant Ever After,” is one of the pioneers in podcasting in the entrepreneurship and spirituality spaces.

Heller, a successful songwriter, launched a podcast where she interviews celebrities and people at the top of their industries about how they made it, tying her talks to spiritual concepts like manifestation and alignment. The wife and mom of three quickly became a star; today, her show has been downloaded more than 40 million times and has shot to the top of the spirituality podcasts chart on Apple Podcasts.

To show other women how they could prosper in the podcasting world, she held the “Her Turn to Podcast” summit in Los Angeles on May 20 and 21. “I put this summit together to give aspiring female podcasters a safe space to learn and grow from other women who have flourished in the space,” Heller said. “We [focused] not only the nuts-and-bolts of building a podcast, but also on what it means as a woman to authentically share your experiences and your unique journey through life.”

“They deserve to be the fully abundant, fully visible and powerful women they were meant to be.” – Cathy Heller

At “Her Turn to Podcast,” Heller spoke with a number of women making waves in the world of podcasting, including “Beverly Hills, 90210” actress Jennie Garth, host of the “90210MG!” show. Other guests included brand expert Julie Solomon of “The Influencer Podcast,” psychotherapist Terri Cole of “The Terri Cole Show” and personal finance coach Patrice Washington of “Redefining Wealth with Patrice Washington.” About 300 women attended the summit, held at the Harmony Gold Theater on Sunset Boulevard.

“I wanted to create a space where women in podcasting can connect and have honest conversations, not just about what it takes to grow an audience and what it takes to monetize the show – but also in a way that truly speaks to the gifts that we have as women,” Heller said. “We [had] a really holistic discussion about what it really means to create a gorgeous show and how we can manifest from the feminine perspectives so that we’re not hustling, but we’re aligning.”

The podcaster has built a large following by holding summits like “Her Turn to Podcast,” writing a book, “Don’t Keep Your Day Job,” and teaching musicians how to license their songs through a course called “6 Figure Songwriting.”

On “Abundant Ever After,” she is open about her dedication to Judaism, often interviewing her spiritual guide, Jerusalem-based Rabbi David Aaron. She’s also had on Jewish celebrities like Mayim Bialik, Bobbi Brown, Nate Berkus, Howard Schultz, Phil Rosenthal, Jonathan Adler, Alicia Silverstone, Lisa Loeb and Jennifer Weiner.

Along with being proud of her Judaism, Heller is also proud to support women and help them realize their dreams. Through podcasting, she believes they can do just that. “For so long, women have been conditioned to be good, to be nice and to not speak out, but I think we’re at a point where women are waking up to the fact that their voice matters,” she said. “They deserve to be the fully abundant, fully visible and powerful women they were meant to be. When one of us rises, we all rise. I’m really excited that this gathering [gave] them the path and the courage to stand out and let their message be heard.”