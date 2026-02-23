Guilty by Association: The “Progressive” Mask of Antisemitism

In my senior year of high school, I served as the student body President of my student government. On October 7th, 2023, I stayed up for what felt like an eternity into the darkest hours of the morning, watching the news with my mom. The next day, rather than seeing coverage of the attack in Israel, I watched protests across the nation and at universities erupt against the Jewish state and its people.
Nearly a year later, during my freshman year at UCSB, while interviewing to be an On-Campus Senator, I was asked publicly about my Jewish identity. I answered honestly, but for the first time ever, I was afraid of being openly Jewish. I hesitantly shared that “I go to Hillel, but really just for free dinner on Friday nights!” To all but one of the students on the other end of the interview, that answer disqualified me as a candidate.
After weeks of anxiously awaiting the outcome, one of the Senators on the committee, who has since become one of my best friends, called me privately. He was at a loss for words and, to lessen the impact on me, said I did not get the seat due to “ideological differences.”
I have since learned that he was the only Senator who voted for me. Yet, out of five open seats and six applicants, I was the only one rejected because the other students on the committee believed I was unfit, as I had claimed a connection to Hillel, a Jewish nonprofit organization they perceived as “Zionist.” The result was so clear early on that one of the Senators even joked, “Well, do we even have to calculate the votes?”
In short: “You did not get the position because you are Jewish.”
I had been thrown into a war and a history far larger than myself, not because of my politics, but because of my identity. Because I was born into the traditions of dipping apples into honey, of singing half-broken Hebrew at thirteen during Bar Mitzvah. From that moment on, I understood how antisemitism often disguises itself as the “progressive” anti-Zionism.
I had always believed merit, good character, and honest effort would protect me from discrimination. I learned the painful reality that Jews are often cast as villains in narratives that demand simple enemies. While I empathize with the frustrations of the loss of innocent life in Gaza, some of the college students on the committee, who claimed to stand for the oppressed, chose to practice exclusion where they wielded power. In the name of social justice, they had become discriminators.
The war in Gaza and its humanitarian toll are devastating and impossible to ignore. I consider myself a critic not only of Israel’s but of all governments. However, I am able to differentiate between an administration and its people, a distinction that seems to grow ever rarer in mainstream and student narratives.
But many who claim to champion human rights forget that criticism must come with responsibility. Pro-Palestinian protestors routinely collapse Jews and Israelis into a single political entity, including Israelis who oppose the war, those who protest the Netanyahu government, and Jewish students who simply want to improve their college campuses.
Now, as the elected leader of the student Senate since winning my race last Spring, I often think about that day as a freshman. How one answer I gave about my identity has now changed the trajectory of my life.
Contrary to the anti-Israel protest signs around campus, anti-Zionism is often a form of antisemitism. By cloaking itself in the language of “moral superiority,” the word anti-Zionist is too often used as a modern mask for antisemitism, all without guilt. Though it may seem controversial, for me, it comes back to simply asking myself: if the students on the other side of the computer screen were not antisemitic, why did they assume they knew my political leanings, my beliefs on the war, and my morals? The answer is that they did not care about my politics — they only cared about my DNA. If only they had asked, and not reached a conclusion based on my identity, they would have realized that many Jews, students like me, have a lot more in common than we think.
Evan Sussman is a sophomore at UCSB studying political science and history and serves as the First President Pro Tempore of the ASUCSB Senate.
Guilty by Association: The “Progressive” Mask of Antisemitism
Evan Sussman
In my senior year of high school, I served as the student body President of my student government. On October 7th, 2023, I stayed up for what felt like an eternity into the darkest hours of the morning, watching the news with my mom. The next day, rather than seeing coverage of the attack in Israel, I watched protests across the nation and at universities erupt against the Jewish state and its people.
Nearly a year later, during my freshman year at UCSB, while interviewing to be an On-Campus Senator, I was asked publicly about my Jewish identity. I answered honestly, but for the first time ever, I was afraid of being openly Jewish. I hesitantly shared that “I go to Hillel, but really just for free dinner on Friday nights!” To all but one of the students on the other end of the interview, that answer disqualified me as a candidate.
After weeks of anxiously awaiting the outcome, one of the Senators on the committee, who has since become one of my best friends, called me privately. He was at a loss for words and, to lessen the impact on me, said I did not get the seat due to “ideological differences.”
I have since learned that he was the only Senator who voted for me. Yet, out of five open seats and six applicants, I was the only one rejected because the other students on the committee believed I was unfit, as I had claimed a connection to Hillel, a Jewish nonprofit organization they perceived as “Zionist.” The result was so clear early on that one of the Senators even joked, “Well, do we even have to calculate the votes?”
In short: “You did not get the position because you are Jewish.”
I had been thrown into a war and a history far larger than myself, not because of my politics, but because of my identity. Because I was born into the traditions of dipping apples into honey, of singing half-broken Hebrew at thirteen during Bar Mitzvah. From that moment on, I understood how antisemitism often disguises itself as the “progressive” anti-Zionism.
I had always believed merit, good character, and honest effort would protect me from discrimination. I learned the painful reality that Jews are often cast as villains in narratives that demand simple enemies. While I empathize with the frustrations of the loss of innocent life in Gaza, some of the college students on the committee, who claimed to stand for the oppressed, chose to practice exclusion where they wielded power. In the name of social justice, they had become discriminators.
The war in Gaza and its humanitarian toll are devastating and impossible to ignore. I consider myself a critic not only of Israel’s but of all governments. However, I am able to differentiate between an administration and its people, a distinction that seems to grow ever rarer in mainstream and student narratives.
But many who claim to champion human rights forget that criticism must come with responsibility. Pro-Palestinian protestors routinely collapse Jews and Israelis into a single political entity, including Israelis who oppose the war, those who protest the Netanyahu government, and Jewish students who simply want to improve their college campuses.
Now, as the elected leader of the student Senate since winning my race last Spring, I often think about that day as a freshman. How one answer I gave about my identity has now changed the trajectory of my life.
Contrary to the anti-Israel protest signs around campus, anti-Zionism is often a form of antisemitism. By cloaking itself in the language of “moral superiority,” the word anti-Zionist is too often used as a modern mask for antisemitism, all without guilt. Though it may seem controversial, for me, it comes back to simply asking myself: if the students on the other side of the computer screen were not antisemitic, why did they assume they knew my political leanings, my beliefs on the war, and my morals? The answer is that they did not care about my politics — they only cared about my DNA. If only they had asked, and not reached a conclusion based on my identity, they would have realized that many Jews, students like me, have a lot more in common than we think.
Evan Sussman is a sophomore at UCSB studying political science and history and serves as the First President Pro Tempore of the ASUCSB Senate.
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Some Settlers Are Violent but Charging ‘Settler Violence’ Demonizes Israel
Guilty by Association: The “Progressive” Mask of Antisemitism
PEN, Penn and Poo
Iran’s Leadership Needs Money, Not War. The People Is Another Story.
Tucker Carlson’s Selective Pacifism and Theater of Moral Clarity
When Ambition Clashes With Love: Why I Can’t Stop Watching La La Land
Faith, Policy and Cultural Leaders Convene in Nashville for First Judeo-Christian Zionist Congress
The Congress acknowledged that advocacy for Israel must be grounded in the same Judeo-Christian principles championed throughout the event, including commitment to growth within Israeli society itself.
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Ratner Tried ‘Everything’ First
Second of two parts
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Kahn on the Changes in Israel Since Oct. 7, 2023
In the 78 years since statehood, Israelis have not been known for their religiosity. But if you go to Israel now, you can really see a change.
Beit Issie Shapiro, ‘Borrowed Spotlight’ Exhibit, Mayor Nazarian Appears at Temple Emanuel
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
From Fighting Antisemitism to Rebuilding Jewish Strength
History proves that organized Jewish action can reshape institutions and strengthen security. The question is whether we are willing to place our efforts in the right fight.
The Way Back to the Garden of Eden
The comparison between the Garden of Eden and the Mishkan offers a message about humanity’s ability to recover from sin and failure.
What I Have is For You – A poem for Parsha Terumah
What I have is for you. Everything…
A Bisl Torah — Feeling Motivated?
We cannot ignore the extra soul God offers each week.
A Moment in Time: “Both/ And”
Improvise As Did the Covenant Code
In His New Book, Josh Shapiro Reveals a Secret of Possible Sabotage
Known as an excellent speaker, perhaps the best on his side of the aisle, Shapiro proves he has a flair for writing.
Clashing American Traditions
Antisemitism is a deep and enduring American tradition. And yet America is also exceptional. American Jews live in the clash of those two realities.
A Nation on the Court: Deni Avdija Sparks Pride Across Israel at NBA All-Star Game
Not only Israelis visiting from Israel arrived at the Intuit Dome — many local Israelis were there as well.
Print Issue: His Last Stop | February 20, 2026
The late conservative activist Charlie Kirk pens a love letter to the Jewish Sabbath, and invites the world to reclaim its humanity.
Sports and Faith Unite at Sinai Temple Summit
As the NBA All-Star Game brought the world’s top basketball players to Los Angeles, Sinai Temple and Fabric, a direct-to-fan mixed-media platform, teamed up to host a summit exploring how sports and faith can bridge divides, combat extremism and fight hate.
A Bridge-Building Dinner for College Students
The feel-good gathering, held at the Renaissance Hotel near LAX Airport, drew approximately 130 students.
A Purim Bread to Gladden the Heart
For Purim, the Jewish communities of North Africa bake a special Purim bread roll called Ojos de Haman (eyes of Haman), with a whole egg cradled in the bread, with two strips of dough on top forming an X.
Elaine Hall: Jewish Disability Awareness and Inclusion Month, “A Different Spirit” and Papaya Boats
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 143
Table for Five: Terumah
A Home For God
Sparking the Soul of Sacred Practice
Wildes’ book presents, in a warm and accessible manner, the core beliefs and practices of Judaism.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.