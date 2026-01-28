Beyond the Hashtags: What I Learned in the Middle East

For many college students, the Middle East exists almost entirely online. It appears between Instagram stories and TikTok videos, flattened into headlines engineered for outrage and algorithms that reward simplicity over substance.
In this version of the region, Israel is often painted as the villain, its Arab neighbors cast as victims and complexity replaced with moral certainty. I gained valuable context by spending 10 days during winter break in Israel and the United Arab Emirates.
I traveled as part of the Israel on Campus Coalition’s Geller International Fellowship, a program designed to expose college students to the political, economic and cultural realities shaping the modern Middle East, with a particular focus on the growing partnership between Israel and the Abraham Accords countries.
What I encountered looked nothing like the Middle East that dominates social media discourse that my generation engages in daily. Online, the Middle East is often reduced to burning maps, clips of protests, selective statistics and misinformation, which is content designed to provoke emotion rather than understanding. On the ground, however, I found functioning societies, cross-cultural collaboration, and people far more focused on building their futures than battling narratives.
One of the most striking realizations was how inaccurate a common assumption is that Arab countries uniformly oppose Israel. This trip dismantled that idea almost immediately. Boarding planes flying directly from Israel to the UAE, something that would have been unthinkable just a few years ago, was a reminder of just how fast the region can change when leaders prioritize positive change and growth.
The disconnect between perception and reality was immediate. In Israel, innovation is not a buzzword but a national imperative. In the UAE, globalism is not theoretical; it is embedded in policy, education and commerce. And between the two countries, partnership is not symbolic; it’s operational.
Throughout the trip, we engaged with Israeli and Emirati diplomats, security experts, entrepreneurs, journalists and interfaith leaders. We discussed the Abraham Accords not as a diplomatic milestone frozen in time, but as a living framework producing real outcomes.
This is what peaceful coexistence looks like when it is treated not as a moral aspiration, but as a strategic economic investment.
The relationship between Israel and the UAE offers a model that challenges the assumption that the Middle East is locked in perpetual dysfunction. It suggests that diplomacy grounded in mutual benefit can reshape not only bilateral relations but also regional trajectories.
What resonated with me most was how rarely this reality appears in the conversations dominating college campuses and the social media sources my generation consumes. In those spaces, discourse often collapses complexity into binaries, which include villain and victim, oppressor and oppressed and reduces history to slogans.
We saw how cooperation strengthens not just political relationships, but everyday life. Regional partnerships expand access to water and energy solutions. Tourism and educational exchanges humanize nations to one another. These developments do not erase challenges, but they fundamentally change the conditions under which those challenges are faced.
As an American, this experience reshaped how I think about our connection to the Middle East. Beyond policy and economics, the stories we tell about the Middle East shape our culture at home. They influence campus climates. They affect how Jewish students experience safety and a sense of belonging. They help determine whether dialogue or hostility becomes the default.
Every student with a platform, every young professional with a network, every writer with an audience participates in shaping public understanding. We can choose to circulate content that reduces entire regions to conflict zones, or we can amplify stories that reflect reality in all its dimensions, including its progress.
Using our voices for peace does not mean avoiding difficult conversations. It means refusing to let them be shallow. It requires grounding advocacy in understanding rather than outrage, and recognizing that cultures are not headlines and societies are not slogans. The Middle East is not suspended in perpetual crisis; it is actively evolving.
If we want a different future, we have to start telling a more accurate story. ■
Yael Fine is a senior at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, pursuing a degree in Marketing and Business Law.
