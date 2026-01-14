fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

When Synagogues Burn

You cannot decry burning synagogues while honoring those who helped paint targets on them.
[additional-authors]
Picture of Micha Danzig

Micha Danzig

January 14, 2026
Jose A. Bernat Bacete/Getty Images

The man who set fire to Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Mississippi did not describe his target as a random building. He called it a “Synagogue of Satan.” That phrase did not come from nowhere. It is a piece of ideological contraband that has been circulating for decades in the bloodstream of modern antisemitism—laundered through pseudo-theology, conspiracy culture, and influencer politics until it sounds to its consumers not like hate, but like revelation.

And when a synagogue burns, it is worth asking who has been flooding the culture with exactly this kind of language.

Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam have spent years depicting Jews and Jewish institutions in explicitly demonic terms, repeatedly invoking the “Synagogue of Satan” trope. That alone is reprehensible. What is far more dangerous is that this rhetoric has not remained quarantined on the fringe. It has been normalized, praised, and amplified by people with enormous audiences—most infamously by Candace Owens and Tamika Mallory.

Owens has not merely echoed Farrakhan’s themes. She has actively mainstreamed them to millions of people. In recent months she has promoted the assertion that the Star of David is not an ancient Jewish symbol at all, but a satanic emblem—a grotesque inversion of Jewish identity designed to strip Jews of historical legitimacy and recast them as metaphysical enemies. That claim is not just false; it is a classic antisemitic maneuver: take a people’s most recognizable symbol and redefine it as proof of hidden evil.

Mallory, meanwhile, has praised Farrakhan as the “G.O.A.T.” and refused, even when pressed on national television, to condemn his antisemitism. That was not a neutral omission. It was a signal—to millions of viewers—that Farrakhan’s worldview, in which Jews are portrayed as corrupt, spiritually illegitimate, and demonic, was not disqualifying. That it could be treated as an unfortunate footnote to an otherwise admirable public figure.

This is how antisemitism moves from the margins to the mainstream: not only through outright endorsement, but through celebrity, applause, and the strategic refusal to draw lines. When influencers and activists with mass followings normalize demonological language about Jews—when they recycle myths and lies about satanic symbols, secret power, or cosmic evil—they shift the Overton window. They make ideas that once would have been recognized as dangerous and openly hateful, suddenly sound edgy, brave, or insightful. And that cultural shift does not stay online. It follows Jews into the real world.

Which brings us to New York City.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has recently spoken about the need to protect synagogues after antisemitic attacks. Yet he also appointed Tamika Mallory to his transition team for city’s Community Safety Board—a body tasked with advising on public safety, including the safety of Jewish communities. That is not a bureaucratic footnote. It is a moral statement.

You cannot claim to care about antisemitic violence while elevating people who have celebrated those who preach it.

You cannot decry burning synagogues while honoring those who helped paint targets on them.

Because when public figures tell the world that Jewish institutions are “satanic”—or decline to challenge those who do—they are not engaging in provocative rhetoric. They are creating moral permission structures. They are telling unstable, angry, or radicalized people that Jews are evil—and that evil, in their minds, deserves to be destroyed.

That is how an idea becomes an accelerant.

Candace Owens did not light the fire in Jackson. Tamika Mallory did not. Louis Farrakhan did not. But they helped make it thinkable. They helped turn Jews from neighbors into metaphysical villains. And once that transformation occurs, a synagogue is no longer seen as a house of worship—it becomes, in the imagination of a radicalized mind, a legitimate target.

This is what antisemitism looks like in 2026. Not only swastikas and slurs, but influencer-driven demonology: Jews recast as cosmic enemies whose symbols, institutions, and very existence are portrayed as corrupt, satanic, and illegitimate.

So, the question for Mayor Mamdani is not whether he condemns arson after the fact. Almost anyone who is not steeped in antisemitism can do that. The real question is whether he is willing to confront the people who helped build the narrative that made it feel justified.

Because Jews do not need more empty – after the fact – statements of concern.

They need fewer people in positions of power who flirt with, excuse, or elevate those who traffic in the language that turns synagogues into kindling and Jews into targets.

Micha Danzig served in the Israeli Army and is a former police officer with the NYPD. He is currently an attorney and is very active with numerous Jewish and pro-Israel organizations, including Stand With Us and the FIDF, and is a national board member of Herut North America.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

One Nation under God

January 14, 2026

The Founders did not treat Hebrew Scripture as ornament. It shaped their political conscience.

Yes, the World Is Obsessed with Jews

January 14, 2026

The obsession with Jews will always have a negative slant. That’s the way the media ball bounces. But while the news will only show us the bad, it is up to the Jews to show us the good.

Giving Happiness: Remembering Scott Adams

January 13, 2026

Year after year, 365 days a year, his legions of fans would tune in every morning for “Coffee with Scott Adams,” which included the famous “simultaneous sip.”

Time to Take Civil War Seriously

January 11, 2026

You don’t need to be a social justice savant to know we are in desperate need of a refresher course on what constitutes lawful protest in America. Somewhere along the line, we lost our way with the First Amendment.

Hollywood Must Remember Altadena

January 11, 2026

On the one-year anniversary of a nightmare, this is the news that matters most: the shameful failure of civic leadership to deal with an emergency made worse by sheer incompetence.

What Will Khamenei Do With His $94 Billion?

January 9, 2026

Love him or hate him, after what we saw in Caracas, no one will be shocked if Trump reaches a breaking point with Tehran. Persians around the world will surely be praying for that this weekend.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.