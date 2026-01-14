When Synagogues Burn

The man who set fire to Beth Israel Congregation in Jackson, Mississippi did not describe his target as a random building. He called it a “Synagogue of Satan.” That phrase did not come from nowhere. It is a piece of ideological contraband that has been circulating for decades in the bloodstream of modern antisemitism—laundered through pseudo-theology, conspiracy culture, and influencer politics until it sounds to its consumers not like hate, but like revelation.

And when a synagogue burns, it is worth asking who has been flooding the culture with exactly this kind of language.

Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam have spent years depicting Jews and Jewish institutions in explicitly demonic terms, repeatedly invoking the “Synagogue of Satan” trope. That alone is reprehensible. What is far more dangerous is that this rhetoric has not remained quarantined on the fringe. It has been normalized, praised, and amplified by people with enormous audiences—most infamously by Candace Owens and Tamika Mallory.

Owens has not merely echoed Farrakhan’s themes. She has actively mainstreamed them to millions of people. In recent months she has promoted the assertion that the Star of David is not an ancient Jewish symbol at all, but a satanic emblem—a grotesque inversion of Jewish identity designed to strip Jews of historical legitimacy and recast them as metaphysical enemies. That claim is not just false; it is a classic antisemitic maneuver: take a people’s most recognizable symbol and redefine it as proof of hidden evil.

Mallory, meanwhile, has praised Farrakhan as the “G.O.A.T.” and refused, even when pressed on national television, to condemn his antisemitism. That was not a neutral omission. It was a signal—to millions of viewers—that Farrakhan’s worldview, in which Jews are portrayed as corrupt, spiritually illegitimate, and demonic, was not disqualifying. That it could be treated as an unfortunate footnote to an otherwise admirable public figure.

This is how antisemitism moves from the margins to the mainstream: not only through outright endorsement, but through celebrity, applause, and the strategic refusal to draw lines. When influencers and activists with mass followings normalize demonological language about Jews—when they recycle myths and lies about satanic symbols, secret power, or cosmic evil—they shift the Overton window. They make ideas that once would have been recognized as dangerous and openly hateful, suddenly sound edgy, brave, or insightful. And that cultural shift does not stay online. It follows Jews into the real world.

Which brings us to New York City.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani has recently spoken about the need to protect synagogues after antisemitic attacks. Yet he also appointed Tamika Mallory to his transition team for city’s Community Safety Board—a body tasked with advising on public safety, including the safety of Jewish communities. That is not a bureaucratic footnote. It is a moral statement.

You cannot claim to care about antisemitic violence while elevating people who have celebrated those who preach it.

You cannot decry burning synagogues while honoring those who helped paint targets on them.

Because when public figures tell the world that Jewish institutions are “satanic”—or decline to challenge those who do—they are not engaging in provocative rhetoric. They are creating moral permission structures. They are telling unstable, angry, or radicalized people that Jews are evil—and that evil, in their minds, deserves to be destroyed.

That is how an idea becomes an accelerant.

Candace Owens did not light the fire in Jackson. Tamika Mallory did not. Louis Farrakhan did not. But they helped make it thinkable. They helped turn Jews from neighbors into metaphysical villains. And once that transformation occurs, a synagogue is no longer seen as a house of worship—it becomes, in the imagination of a radicalized mind, a legitimate target.

This is what antisemitism looks like in 2026. Not only swastikas and slurs, but influencer-driven demonology: Jews recast as cosmic enemies whose symbols, institutions, and very existence are portrayed as corrupt, satanic, and illegitimate.

So, the question for Mayor Mamdani is not whether he condemns arson after the fact. Almost anyone who is not steeped in antisemitism can do that. The real question is whether he is willing to confront the people who helped build the narrative that made it feel justified.

Because Jews do not need more empty – after the fact – statements of concern.

They need fewer people in positions of power who flirt with, excuse, or elevate those who traffic in the language that turns synagogues into kindling and Jews into targets.