Trump’s UCLA Funding Cut Hurts Science and Fails to Protect Jewish Students

President Trump’s decision to strip federal research funding from UCLA, framed as a measure to crack down on antisemitism, is not just wrong—it’s dangerous. Let’s be clear: there has been a troubling rise in antisemitism in recent years, and it demands action. Jewish students deserve to learn in an environment free from hate, intimidation, and discrimination. But targeting research funding doesn’t advance that goal, make Jewish students safer or address the root causes of prejudice.

At its core, Trump’s policy is not aimed at combating antisemitism. It’s a thinly veiled attack on higher education. UCLA is a nationally recognized public research institution, responsible for groundbreaking work in medicine, climate science, engineering, and countless other academic fields. Pulling its federal funding will not only stall research and hurt students and faculty on their campus, but it will have ripple effects across the entire UC system.

Trump’s approach sets a dangerous precedent by punishing universities under the facade of protecting civil rights, without implementing any protections for victims. If the federal government truly wanted to safeguard Jewish students, it would follow the lead of UCLA Professor Stuart Gabriel’s Task Force to Combat Antisemitism and Anti-Israel Bias, which prior to the decision to end research funding, made multiple recommendations to UCLA including enhancing training and education, improving the campus’s complaint system and expanding cooperation with stakeholders. Chancellor Julio Frenk is already acting on these recommendations and has tasked Professor Gabriel with mobilizing the UCLA community and implementing the recommendations.

There is zero contradiction in standing firmly against antisemitism while defending the role of public education. In fact, the two go hand in hand. Universities thrive when they are diverse, inclusive, and safe for all students. Attempts to weaponize antisemitism for political gain threaten that mission, and they ultimately leave all students, Jewish and non-Jewish alike, more vulnerable.

So, what does real action look like? It starts by recognizing that antisemitism, like all forms of hate, must be confronted with education and accountability. Schools should strengthen their anti-discrimination protections so that students feel safe regardless of their religion, nationality, or background. Curriculum must be free from bias, rooted in truth, and designed to teach students the dangers of bigotry throughout history. Universities must also track incidents of hate and respond transparently and consistently.

Equally as important is that students and faculty are able to access clear avenues to report discrimination and harassment. Far too often, Jewish students who raise concerns are left to navigate complex bureaucracies or are met with silence from administrators worried about bad publicity. A real commitment to combating antisemitism means ensuring that complaints are taken seriously and that perpetrators are held accountable. This strengthens protections for all communities. Discrimination and hate do not exist in a vacuum. Antisemitism, Islamophobia, anti-Asian hate, anti-Black racism, xenophobia and all forms of hate are often interconnected. When schools build strong systems of accountability and inclusion, all students benefit.

Education is the most powerful tool in the fight against hate. By teaching an accurate history, including the Holocaust, the persistence of stereotypes, and the many contributions of Jewish communities throughout history, students are less likely to fall prey to conspiracy theories. When classrooms highlight diverse perspectives and foster critical thinking, they cultivate resilience against bigotry and scapegoating.

Critics may argue that funding cuts are necessary to force universities to take hate seriously. But cutting research dollars doesn’t punish antisemites. It punishes science. It punishes medical innovation. It punishes environmental progress. And it punishes the students whose education depends on federally funded labs. It weakens our communities and our democracy by undermining the very public institutions designed to serve everyone, regardless of race, religion, or background.

In the fight against antisemitism, symbolism matters, but substance matters more. Stripping UCLA of federal research funding sends the wrong message—that universities are the enemy, that academic freedom is expendable, and that political leaders can use marginalized communities as a shield for unrelated goals. Real action requires a solitary focus on making campuses safer, classrooms more inclusive, and schools more accountable.

Combating antisemitism isn’t a partisan issue, it’s a moral imperative. If we truly mean it, our policies and politics must be guided by evidence and be aimed at solutions. We cannot become trapped by opportunistic attempts to dismantle the very institutions that make our democracy strong. UCLA’s researchers, students, and faculty are not the enemy here. Hate is the enemy. And hate is best fought with education, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to the truth.

Josh Fryday is a candidate for Lieutenant Governor. State Senator Henry Stern represents California Senate District 27.