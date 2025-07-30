fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Is Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle Ad Campaign “Nazi-like”?

[additional-authors]
Picture of Alan Zeitlin

Alan Zeitlin

July 30, 2025
Sydney Sweeney attends the “Echo Valley” European Premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Jackie Mason, one of the greatest comedians of all time, used to refer to people who annoyed him as “Nazi bastards” in his act. He was kidding. If he was still alive, he would have some good jokes about the people claiming American Eagle’s new ad campaign featuring Syndey Sweeney Nazi-like. In  one of the ads, Sweeney — best known for her roles in HBOMax’s “Euphoria” and “White Lotus” — is photographed crouching suggestively, dressed in American Eagle denim. The copy reads “Sydney Sweeney has good jeans.”

Good looking people have always been used to sell products. I remember as a young kid watching TV ads for cars with beautiful woman. Does that mean a guy who looks like a schlub is going to have beautiful girlfriends simply because he buys that car? I don’t know, but we know sex sells.

Sweeney is sassy and charismatic in the ad campaign. There’s the play on words of genes/jeans. Is this the most clever ad idea? Not really. As someone who has interviewed numerous Holocaust survivors, it pissed me off to see a video of a Tik Toker calling it “Nazi propaganda weird” and another saying it sound like it comes from Goebbels (of course mispronouncing his name).

Yes, Sweeney has blonde hair and blue eyes. I guess that means American Eagle is trying to say only white blondes with blue eyes are beautiful, right? Only if you are blind. American Eagle has had ads with people of all races, though it is true nonwhites have been historically underrepresented in ads.

I am much more angered that people suddenly concerned that something is “Nazi-like.” I don’t have any problem with Dan Bilzerian saying “Jewish supremacy” is the greatest threat to America, or that on the “Fresh & Fit” Podcast, a guest called for killing Jews.

Whoever uses the word Nazi when it does not apply should be forced to wear jeans that don’t fit, but the truth is most of the people who makes these false claims are not comfortable in their own skin. That is what is at the heart of this matter.

There have been ads with Michael Jordan that exhorted people to “be like Mike,” but nobody believed if they wore the shoes they would be able to compete in the NBA. It is true that unrealistic expectations of beauty put pressure on young women, and Onlyfans is far more dangerous than this relatively innocuous ad.

When creating a crucible of chaos, and telling students they can say such things as “my truth” the result is playing the victim and being selfish. Why not be happy for Sweeney that she will have a good career? If Ryan Gosling starred in the ad instead of Sweeney, would there be such a brouhaha? Of course not.

When the way has been paved no nonsense with no accountability, people will continue to throw bricks with the hope of getting clicks.

In Pirkei Avot, there is a phrase: “Who is rich the one who is happy with his lot.”

Sweeney’s going to be making a lot of people poor!

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Rosner’s Domain | Gaza Hunger: A Guide

July 30, 2025

Is there famine in Gaza? This is a surprisingly hard question to answer. Not because no one is trying to answer it, but because no one you fully trust is giving you the answer.

Fighting Antisemitism Before It’s Too Late

July 30, 2025

Fighting the “world’s oldest hatred” requires more than words.  It demands that each sector of society that fuels harmful impressions about Israel and Jews examine how they have contributed to the toxic environment that has led to hateful words and violent acts against Jews. 

The Curse with No Answer

July 30, 2025

People hate because they choose to hate and as tempting as it is to uncover the root cause of this hatred, it might just be an exercise in futility.

Epstein and Tisha b’Av

July 30, 2025

He took his life about 12 hours before the onset of Tisha b’Av, the saddest day on the Jewish calendar

Superman and the Jews

July 30, 2025

Much has been written about what a Jewish hero Superman is, from the fact that his creators were Jews to his Moses-like origin story, but perhaps what makes him most Jewish is the fact that he has a core narrative that still shifts and evolves to meet the needs of the moment.

Why Bibi Blinked

July 30, 2025

His decision temporarily saved the lives of Hamas terrorists, but it also rescued Palestinian children from starvation. 

Influencing the Creator Economy ft. Gigi Robinson

July 29, 2025

After a brief summer hiatus Marla and Libby are back with some very exciting updates. Marla shares a huge turn of events in her relationship updates and how a canceled trip to Israel turned into spontaneous decision to explore France instead. Libby…

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2025 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.