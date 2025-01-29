Finding the Peacemakers

In our current instant news reality, where we see tragic events immediately from every corner of the world, society has become increasingly sensitive to distant conflicts and events. Naturally, we then base our understanding of complex issues from social media. That understanding provides us with only a narrow understanding of the conflict or event. But many times, they develop and lead to radical opinions that end up on our streets and college campuses, abusing the protections of the First Amendment.

To transcend the limitations of social media, if we desire to understand conflicts and events truly, the need for real-world experiences is critical. However my generation’s understanding of the world is hampered by our use of social media and our belief that social media provides genuine experience.

Previous trips I’ve taken to Israel were singular in focus. We examined the complexities and challenges but not proven solutions. I really wanted was to see what works for true peace and lasting respect in the Middle East.

In late December of 2024, I set off for a similar mission, examining the solution part of the conflict. I traveled to the Middle East with 42 other college students from across the United States to study an established and proven path to peace.

We first traveled to Israel and then to the United Arab Emirates, two profoundly different countries hosting two polar opposite societies. One is multicultural, open, and accepting. The other is patriarchal, with a strict social order. What would bind these two completely different countries?

The solution became apparent after weeks of meetings, conferences and private conversations. The desire for peace, stability and economic prosperity turns enemies into partners.

Throughout our trip, the desire for co-prosperity was continuously displayed. Our group heard from Israeli businessman Isaac Hassan, a UAE–Israel Business Council member. Mr. Hassan is working to develop a relationship between Israelis and Emiratis by expanding the cyber-security software and food technology trade between the two countries. He shared the unshaken resilience of this partnership, even through the horrors and aftermath of Oct. 7.

The multicultural characteristic of the UAE immediately greeted us at the Dubai airport. People of all different religions and ethnic backgrounds wait to go through customs and pray that their bag makes it to the baggage claim carousel.

One of my fellow students decided to wear his yarmulke through the airport. He nervously deplaned with this religious symbol affixed to his head and was instantaneously greeted with a “Shalom!” from an unknown passenger. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he didn’t remove it for the remainder of our stay in the UAE — a move he might’ve not made for fear of potential violence in most of Europe.

The road to peaceful coexistence has not gone without its challenges in the UAE. In late 2024, 28-year-old Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan was abducted and murdered outside of Dubai. Rabbi Kogan worked at a kosher supermarket in Dubai and was an envoy for the Chabad movement of Orthodox Judaism.

Rabbi Duchman, our guest speaker, spoke about Rabbi Kogan with tremendous grief but also with ample hope. When asked how he is moving forward, he said he plans to “fight terror with light.”

Since the murder of Rabbi Kogan, the Emirati government has offered unwavering support for the investigation and ultimate arrest of Rabbi Kogan’s murderers. The Associated Press reported several days after the murder, through somewhat unbelievable coordination between Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, the UAE Ministry of Interior, and Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, that three Uzbekistan citizens were arrested by police in Istanbul in connection with the murder.

As our student group was listening to Rabbi Levi Duchman, the Chief Rabbi of the UAE, explain the tragedy of Rabbi Kogan at his Jewish school in Abu Dhab, local police cars provided high-visibility security against those seeking to test the resolve of the peacemakers.

A common theme permeated throughout my most recent trip to Israel and Dubai: Those who have hearts for peace will find a way. I saw that flying directly over the Arab peninsula in an airliner with a giant Star of David on its tail. I saw it randomly from a stranger wishing peace upon a Jew in an Arab country.

Peace will prevail. The trick is finding the peacemakers and letting their light shine.

Aidan Bloomstine is a senior at USC majoring in Public Policy.