Antisemitism Is Thriving Because Schadenfreude Makes People Happy

There are endless explanations for why people hate Jews, but one we rarely talk about is that it makes people happy.

For better or for worse, Jews are seen as a successful bunch, and if there’s one thing we know about successful people, many people are happy when they fall.

There’s no word in English for this sentiment, but there is one in German: Schadenfreude. Derived from the words “schaden” (harm) and “freude” (joy), it describes the guilty pleasure many people feel from someone else’s downfall.

Jew-haters around the world must be in schadenfreude ecstasy right now. Every new attack on Jews, every news story about Jews freaking out and demanding more protection, is another reason to rejoice.

It’s a similar dynamic with Israel. Jew-haters know that Israel is a badass country that isn’t going anywhere. But thanks to the fact that Palestinians have the most popular cause on the planet, Jew-haters know they can bash Israel with abandon.

With powerful Israel becoming a pariah state throughout much of the world, the Jew-haters’ schadenfreude has reached record levels. Israel doesn’t need to disappear to make them happy; it just needs to take some big hits.

Oct. 7 was the biggest hit Israel ever took. People with no axe to grind were repulsed by the savagery of the Hamas attack, but Jew-haters hit the schadenfreude jackpot when they saw an Israel weaker than it’s ever been. That’s why we saw those perverse scenes of celebrations in the wake of the massacre.

Finally, those badass Israelis who are always kicking ass are getting their own asses kicked. It’s about time.

You’ll notice I’m staying away from Marxist-Leninist theories, oppressor-oppressed narratives, the war against Western colonialism, the delineation of antisemitism versus antizionism and other areas of study that help explain the bewildering phenomenon of Jew-hatred. Those areas, including the dark antisemitic stereotype of the rich, conniving Jew, are obviously important, but I’m focusing here on something more linear and primal– on the sentiments of envy and resentment and the satisfaction people get from seeing the mighty fall.

Jews have always been a victim of their success, resented for their remarkable resilience no matter the odds.

After the lowest point in their history when six million brethren were murdered, Jews dug in and doubled down on success. I know it’s hard for those Jews who are panicking today to think of “success,” but our enemies never stop thinking about it.

And it’s not just a myth.

Jews make up 0.2 percent of the world population but 54 percent of the world chess champions, 27 percent of the Nobel physics laureates and 31 percent of the medicine laureates. In the U.S., Jews make up 2 percent of the population but 26 percent of the Kennedy Center honorees, 37 percent of the Academy Award-winning directors, 38 percent of those on a recent Business Week list of leading philanthropists and 51 percent of the Pulitzer Prize winners for nonfiction.

Oh, and it was a Jew (Larry David) who created the funniest show in history (this writer’s opinion).

So, when Jew-haters see another attack against Jews, they’re not thinking empathy; they’re thinking comeuppance.

These bloody Jews are on top of the world. What do they have to complain about? It’s good to see them come down a notch or two.

One reason our fight against antisemitism is so complicated is that Jew-haters won’t allow Jews to be victims. Victimhood today confers both status and power. Don’t Jews already have more than enough?

I like to study faces and body language. In the hundreds of clips I’ve seen of anti-Israel demonstrators since Oct. 7, I rarely noticed any sadness for the plight of Palestinians. What I saw instead was swagger and bravado, a sense of owning justice and sticking it to those who deserved it.

Because the Gaza war provided so much anti-Israel ammunition for so long, there was a sense of liberation among protesters; a chance to unleash resentment that had built up for years.

The fact that this venom is still being unleashed after the end of the war tells us all we need to know. It’s not about creating a better future for the Palestinians. It’s about creating a terrible future for a people that had it coming. We can only imagine the schadenfreude Jew-haters experienced when Jews were murdered in Australia at the start of that highly visible and joyful holiday of Hanukkah.

I know that hatred for Jews is famously elastic, that haters find a way to hate Jews whether they’re rich, poor, weak, strong, left, right, capitalist, socialist, and so on. Today, maybe because of the extraordinary success of the Jewish state, the dominant reputation of Jews is strong, influential and successful.

A year ago, I quoted British philosopher Eve Garrard who argued that “There are (at least) three principal sources of pleasure which anti-Semitism provides. First, the pleasure of hatred; second, the pleasure of tradition, and third, the pleasure of displaying moral purity.” After seeing the post-war glee on the faces of Jew-haters, today I’m suggesting we add the pleasure of schadenfreude.

It’s not pleasant, of course, to consider that the more successful one becomes, the more one is likely to be attacked. It’s also not pleasant to think that after all the complex analyses we read about Jew-hatred, a sentiment as simple and primordial as shadenfreude can drive much of that hatred.

But human nature dies hard.

We can only hope for the day when “success” reclaims its place as something to be admired and emulated, not something to be embarrassed about because it’s twisted as “white privilege.”

Until then, we’ll have to settle for the amazing consolation prize that we’re hated for something that is really good to have– even if it ends up making Jew-haters temporarily happy.

Happy Hanukkah.