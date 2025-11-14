What No One Is Saying in the Carlson/Fuentes Brouhaha: Israel is Good for America

A nasty bomb has exploded in conservative circles and big names with huge followings are firing away at one another. It’s hard to keep track of all the crossfire, but it boils down to this: A radical, white nationalist, anti-Israel fringe of the far right has gained sudden prominence and has exposed serious fault lines in the conservative movement.

The driving force behind this growing schism is Tucker Carlson, a former member in good standing of the conservative right who has gained a significant following as an independent podcaster with a troubling tendency to promote unsavory voices. As Melanie Phillips writes, the former cable-TV host at Fox News “regularly platforms Holocaust deniers, fascism apologists and antisemites like the white supremacist, pro-Nazi, pro-Stalin freak Nick Fuentes.”

It was his softball interview with Fuentes a few weeks ago that triggered this latest conflagration, with mainstream conservatives like Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin and Victor Davis Hanson taking Carlson to task. But when the head of the venerable Heritage Foundation initially defended Carlson, this caused a major fallout and only exacerbated the crisis.

Beyond all the drama, we see once again that it so often comes down to the Jews and Israel.

Carlson goes out of his way to color everything he does with an “America First” brush, giving him street cred with American patriots who can’t stand the idea of America helping a foreign country like Israel. Because Jews seem to have so much influence in America and America seems especially supportive of Israel, it shouldn’t shock us that Carlson has gained traction by accusing Jews of putting Israel before America. In this sinister take, Jews take away precious American resources for their Israel agenda.

Carlson actually uses the very phrase “Israel First” to demean the pro-Israel community. As Jonathan Tobin explains, this is “an attempt to disparage anyone who backs the U.S.-Israel alliance as not merely unpatriotic but also somehow at odds with President Donald Trump’s ‘America First’ foreign policy. The expression is essentially an antisemitic trope about dual loyalty, and is linked to other ones about Jews buying influence.”

This wouldn’t be such a dangerous mess if Carlson and his ilk—Fuentes, Candace Owens, Dave Smith and others—did not have such big followings. But they do, in the tens of millions, and the more they bash the Jews and question their loyalty, the more they grow their followings.

Indeed that is the one theme that brings all of these loud voices together: supporting Israel is bad for America and it’s all because of the Jews..

It’s not an encouraging sign that there has been so little pushback on that front from the pro-Israel community. The antisemitism, pro-Nazi and normalizing of racism have been rightly called out, but hardly anyone has taken the next step to make the case that supporting Israel is wholly consistent with America First.

There’s plenty of evidence to make that case.

I came across much of that evidence in an AIPAC report showing how Israel keeps America “safe, strong and prosperous.”

Here are a few highlights:

“America’s alliance with Israel helps keep our nation safe and secure by providing us access to the Jewish state’s extensive intelligence network, cutting-edge defense technology and unparalleled experience in combatting terror threats.”

“Israel is a strong, self-sufficient nation that advances [America’s] strategic interests— an innovation powerhouse that helps strengthen our military and bolster our economy.”

“The Jewish state is a capable and determined ally on the geographic front lines defending Western values against dangerous groups and nations that are committed to destroying both it and the United States.”

“Israel spends billions of dollars each year in the United States to help build its capabilities, creating American jobs and accelerating our economy.”

“Israeli research and development in the fields that will define the 21st century, including artificial intelligence and quantum computing, strengthen America’s capabilities and help ensure we are leading in the technology race for the future.”

You get the idea. There’s more where that came from. Israel is a smart investment for America. There is also a compelling PragerU video titled “Is Israel a Liability?” that makes the case. Looking at recent events, the joint U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities is a classic case of America pursuing its own interests while it supports Israel. If President Trump holds one thing close to his heart, it’s America’s interest.

With the growing alienation of Israel among the young of both the left and the right, correcting the record about Israel’s value to America has become an urgent imperative. The bottom line is that the pro-Israel community must go beyond complaining about firebrands like Carlson and Fuentes and immediately expose their lies about Israel.

Haters have the right to spew their libelous attacks, but as Jews, we not only have the right but the obligation to defend Israel’s honor and convey its many contributions to this great country.

That would be putting America First.