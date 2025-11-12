Fighting Antisemitism Needs a New Attitude, and It’s Not Victimhood

Jews tend to attract either admiration or resentment. There’s no reason to be shocked by this. Any group that punches above its weight attracts attention, usually of the negative kind.

“If you know anything about history, you know that whenever a small minority has been successful out of proportion to their numbers within a society, the mob may turn on them,” Rod Dreher writes in his latest Substack. “The Chinese minority in Indonesia and Malaysia, for example, have repeatedly suffered discrimination and hatred from the majority native population. Why? For one, the European colonizers made them into the tax collectors and moneymen — a caste that will never be beloved.”

Jews became so dominant in finance because in Catholic Europe, they were not subject to the anti-usury restrictions on Catholics. “So they became bankers because that profession was open to them as it largely wasn’t to Christians. And they got good at it. Why should they be ashamed of it?” Dreher asks.

Similarly, he adds, “Jews traditionally excelled as classical musicians and scholars because their culture valued classical music and scholarship. Why should they be ashamed of their success?”

Indeed, why should Jews be ashamed of their success?

Here’s one answer: because we assume that victimhood will gain us more sympathy. After all, that is what works for everyone else, doesn’t it? Whether you’re a victim of racism, colonialism, imperialism, Zionism, Americanism, antisemitism, homophobia, transphobia, Islamophobia, otherism, ableism or misogyny, to win the narrative battle these days you must be a Great Victim.

Naturally, when antisemitism spiked in the wake of Oct. 7, Jews tried to join the Victim Olympics to gain their share of the victim loot. Hundreds of millions have been invested in the hope of convincing the world that “Yes, we may be successful and punch above our weight, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be victims!”

Since we had so much evidence on our side— as groups like the ADL and scores of others have dutifully reported—we assumed it would work. We assumed the world would see that the world’s oldest hatred had once again reared its ugly head, 80 years after the worst case of antisemitism in history, the Holocaust.

We had the facts and history on our side. What could go wrong? How is it possible that after such a huge investment in fighting antisemitism, it only keeps getting worse?

How is it possible that no matter what we do, so much of the world still doesn’t buy our victim story?

They barely bought it when 1200 innocent souls were massacred in Israel on Oct. 7 and 251 were taken hostage. Sure, there were expressions of sympathy, but most of that evaporated by the time Israel decided to eradicate the source of the massacre.

Today, not only are Jews and Israel excluded from the Victim Olympics, they are now on top of the Pariah Olympics.

Instead of learning from this astonishing failure, we’ve responded by continuing to play the victim game, hoping that by some miracle the world will finally see our point when they see the facts.

But when will we learn that facts don’t stand a chance against emotional truths?

Dreher’s point— “whenever a small minority has been successful out of proportion to their numbers within a society, the mob may turn on them,” is an emotional truth.

We can disseminate a million facts that the rise in Jew-hatred is criminal, alarming, disproportionate, unfair, malignant and even unacceptable, but as we’ve seen, it won’t make much difference.

We can even argue that the Jew-hatred is a danger for non-Jews (canary in the coal mine, and all that), and it still won’t matter to the mob.

So, given that we have so little left to lose, what is the alternative to playing the Victim Olympics?

I see only one: the Success Olympics.

This doesn’t mean, I must quickly add, denying and ignoring the rise in antisemitism.

It means fighting it as winners and not losers.

What would that look like?

First, we should acknowledge our success. Let’s start by limiting our automatic use of the “antisemitic trope” accusation every time someone dares mentions our success and, yes, even our influence.

What’s wrong with influence if it’s earned?

Jews have spent the last century working hard to achieve success in virtually every field. That has given us influence. Why should we deny that influence just because it reminds us of old antisemitic tropes?

The key point is that nobody is buying the denial anyway. We can bang our collective heads against the wall telling the world that “we don’t have that much influence!” and it won’t matter. Why? Because we do have influence.

Working really hard to be successful and gain influence is the American way. Jews are the embodiment of the American Dream. It still amazes me that despite all the bad news about the rise of antisemitism, Jews are still contributing to American life way out of proportion to their numbers.

Jews continue to have significant influence on music, the arts, publishing, science, media, technology, medicine, academia, the law, civic life, social activism and virtually every aspect of American society.

In fact, in addition to Holocaust education and Holocaust memorials, it’s time we start teaching in our schools and our communities the value of the American Dream, and how Jews benefitted from its aspirational ideal.

There was a time not long ago that Jewish accomplishments were a source of admiration. A perfect storm of circumstances—success becoming “white privilege,” a woke movement that made victimhood an aspiration, growing paranoia on the right about America First, and so on— made it easy to reframe those accomplishments in a sinister light.

We’ve learned the hard way that the more money we invest in changing those perceptions, the more the world hates us. If they’re going to hate us either way, why not play up our strengths?

Telling Jews to fight antisemitism with pride is not enough. We’re still playing on the enemy’s terms, only as proud Jews.

We need to be proud Jews playing in the Success Olympics.

It’s about knowing where to make the most noise. Antisemites must always pay a price for their antisemitism, but that fight doesn’t need a whole lot of noise. We can trust our legal eagles to use the law to take care of haters. Our activists must continue without hysterics to expose media bias and make those who unfairly single out Jews and Israel pay a price.

What needs to change is our body language and our attitude. That’s where most of the noise must come from. We are not just proud Jews who fight haters but proud Jews who love America and champion the American Dream.

In his essay, Dreher mentions the book “The Jewish Century” by Yuri Slezkine.

Slezkine, he writes, “argues that the 20th century was fundamentally ‘the Jewish Century’ because modernity involves the world becoming more like the Jews—urban, literate, mobile, intellectually agile, and occupationally flexible.

“[Slezkine] frames Jews historically as a quintessential ‘Mercurian’ people: nomadic service providers (traders, intellectuals, professionals) living among ‘Apollonian’ food-producing majorities (settled agrarian societies). In pre-modern Europe, Jews were outsiders specialized in Mercurian roles due to restrictions on land ownership and guild membership, which honed skills in literacy, argumentation, and adaptability.”

Jewish success is rooted in these deep historical truths. Denying those truths in the service of a modern fetish for victimhood has not served us well.

We might as well own our success. And if the world fails to give us the admiration we deserve, at least we will regain something indispensable: our mojo.