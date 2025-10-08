Zionism Doesn’t Need Antisemitism to Defend Itself

One of the rare points of agreement in the Jewish world is that virulent anti-Zionism is all too often a cover for antisemitism. This connection has been convenient and popular partly because it’s a lot easier to fight antisemitism than anti-Zionism.

Zionism is messy. In much of the world today, Israel has become a pariah state and Zionism a dirty word. Words like genocide, apartheid and colonialism are routinely attached to the Jewish state even if they have little connection to the truth.

Antisemitism doesn’t carry that baggage. It’s more widely seen as an unacceptable sin.

It’s no surprise, then, that Jews have jumped headfirst to marry anti-Zionism with antisemitism. Not only is the connection legitimate— anti-Zionists are usually antisemites— the focus on antisemitism gives us a bigger punch, a cleaner hit.

But have we ever asked ourselves what price we are paying for that cleaner hit?

For starters, the connection with antisemitism creates an impression that anti-Zionism is not a big enough sin on its own. This ends up undermining the very value of Zionism, which ironically is the intent of Israel haters.

Zionism is a powerful, legitimate force all by its lonesome self. It embodies the universal right of an indigenous people to a sovereign state in its biblical homeland. This was ratified by the League of Nations and the United Nations. It’s as ironclad a case as any state can make.

This unapologetic Zionism doesn’t need the added punch of antisemitism to defend itself. Anti-Zionism, it’s important to add, has nothing to do with criticizing Israeli policies. It means rejecting Israel’s very right to exist.

The point is this: By keeping the focus on anti-Zionism, we isolate the brazen rejection of a country’s existence, an insult reserved for no other country than Israel.

Anti-Israel is no less insulting than “anti-Spain” or “anti-Italy.”

Indeed, if “anti” were based on one’s opinion of a country’s actions, justice seekers around the world would instantly become anti-Russia, anti-China, anti-Iran, anti-Sudan, anti-North Korea and anti any place where humanitarian horrors make Israel look like Club Med.

“What is unique about Israel is neither its history nor its conduct, but the widespread belief that its sovereignty is conditional,” Adam Kirsch writes in a must-read essay in the Jewish Quarterly titled, “The Z Word: Reclaiming Zionism.”

“When an idea is challenged, those who believe in it must be able to mount a substantive defense – to show why it is as worthy and necessary today as it was a generation or a century ago,” Kirsch writes. “For Zionists, that means reclaiming the definition of the word from its opponents…Today, as when it began, Zionism is simply the belief that a Jewish state is necessary for the survival and well-being of the Jewish people.”

The Jewish reflex to characterize an attack on Israel as an attack on Jews is understandable. As we’ve seen in recent years, this is what our enemies are already doing– using Israel to express their antisemitism.

But that doesn’t mean we should use antisemitism to defend Israel. It’s a trap we need not fall into.

Of course, no one is suggesting we should stop fighting antisemitism. If a Jew-hater goes after a Jew because he or she is Jewish, or if any institution discriminates against Jews based on their Jewish identity, that is antisemitism, and we should fight it as such, separate from anti-Zionism.

Similarly, when Jew-haters use their animus for Israel to go after Jews, we should defend Israel on its merits without mixing it up with antisemitism.

Jew-haters would like nothing better than to taint Jews with the toxins they have attached to Zionism, thus killing two Jewish birds with one stone. When we defend Israel using the antisemitism tag, we’re unwittingly reinforcing the dual strategy of the Jew-hater, thus undermining both Zionism and Judaism.

What to do? If you ask me, one good place to start is to invest in a focused campaign to make the case for Israel. If your response is that now’s not the right time because Israel is so isolated, my response is that this makes the campaign even more urgent.

In making Israel’s case, we must establish Israel’s legitimate rights but also go beyond, showing how Israeli leadership in so many fields is benefitting humanity.

This kind of positive information has gotten completely lost in the fog of the Gaza war and the hysterical animosity toward Israel that has swept much of the world. Yet it’s precisely because the animosity has reached such proportions that we must respond with equal verve and confidence.

Israel is a blessing to the world. Let’s own it. Let’s act on it.