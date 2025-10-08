fbpx

GET HOME DELIVERY! CLICK HERE »

ADVERTISE
pick up locations
HOME DELIVERY
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Remembering October 6

Next Tuesday on Simchat Torah, may our 2023 tears of grief be replaced by our 2025 tears of joy.
[additional-authors]
Picture of David Suissa

David Suissa

October 8, 2025
Fabrice Peresse/Getty Images

It’s hard to remember a more massive effort to resolve an impossible mess.

Ever since Hamas terrorists savagely massacred 1200 Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023, which triggered Israel’s longest war, ending the devastation and getting the hostages released became the deadlock nobody could crack.

Now, with a determined President Trump knocking heads and using every ounce of his leverage with the countries of the region, it looks like the first phase of deal has been reached and the hostages captured on Oct. 7 will finally come home.

As I look back on the lingering nightmare of Oct. 7, my mind today is also on Oct. 6.

Oct. 6 was before Gaza turned into rubble, before tens of thousands of civilians perished while hundreds of thousands lived in fear and misery, before hundreds of Israeli soldiers gave their lives, before the primal screams to get the hostages out, before the world turned on Israel, before antisemitism mushroomed everywhere.

But here’s the thing about Oct. 6, 2023 that the world must never forget.

There was a ceasefire.

There were no Palestinian casualties.

There were no Israeli hostages.

There were no Gaza neighborhoods turned into rubble.

The ceasefire that Trump and a mini-army of allies have been trying to get for months was already there on Oct. 6.

It’s true that the current plan is aiming higher than a return to Oct. 6, with ideas for long-term solutions for Gaza, an eventual resolution of the Palestinian conflict and an expansion of the Abraham Accords. We can only hope that at least some of these aspirations will come to fruition.

In the meantime, as we await eagerly for the deal to be signed and the hostages to be released, let’s put analyses on hold and remember that glorious day of October 6, 2023, the day before a nightmare greeted Israel and the Jewish people on the most joyful day of the Jewish calendar—Simchat Torah.

What will greet us next Tuesday on Simchat Torah? As we hopefully see photos of hostages coming home, may our 2023 tears of grief be replaced by our 2025 tears of joy.

Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Can This Be The End?

October 7, 2025

As we commemorate the two-year anniversary of Oct. 7, there is hope that the hostages will finally come home and the war will end. But it’s still too soon to celebrate.

The Darkness and the Light

October 7, 2025

Judaism gave the world the distinction between dark and light which is everything—and is probably why so many people throughout the centuries have hated it.

The Death of Integrity in Academia

October 7, 2025

Universities once upheld rigorous standards: advanced degrees, peer-reviewed scholarship, years of study. Increasingly, those have been replaced by the ability to embody activist frameworks that align with a particular brand of “social justice.”

Flags of Faith

October 7, 2025

With Simchat Torah approaching, it’s worth noting how for centuries, Jews have turned to flags as an expression of faith that the Jewish story would continue, despite our enemies’ claims to the contrary.

The Paradox of Israel

October 7, 2025

Israel, with all her shortcomings and faults, remains an extraordinary nation. Now’s not the time to walk away from Israel in frustration and anger.

Our Friend, Jay

October 7, 2025

On Oct. 19, Jay will be headlining “Teaming with Laughter” for a very special organization, The Israel ParaSport Center.

Gaza in the Balance

October 7, 2025

The still hazily-defined role that former British Prime Minister Tony Blair seems poised to assume in the reconstruction of Gaza could ultimately have the most significant impact on the region’s prospects for peace.

Two Years Later: Hypnotized by Darkness

October 6, 2025

I must believe it’s possible to confront two darknesses at once — the relentless darkness hurled at us from outside, and the more vexing darkness we must face inside our own tent.

Inviting in the Lost Generations

October 6, 2025

How does one celebrate their own good fortune at returning from exile, knowing that so many generations of our ancestors lived lives of misery?

The Tale of Two Masks

October 5, 2025

The N95 was mandated to preserve life; facial masks that cover up bigotry are intended to give humanity a different look, one of denied dignity and murderous Jew-hatred.

Load More

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.