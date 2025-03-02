Why Fighting Unconditional Jew-Hatred is a Lousy Investment

Jew-haters are inversely connected to Jew-lovers. The haters hate us no matter what we do. They hate us, in other words, just because we’re Jews.

Jew-lovers also love us because we’re Jews, but in their case, it’s because of what Jews do. Their view of Jews has been shaped by the good deeds of Jews.

How do we make sense of these opposite impulses?

Let’s start with the haters. The ancient notion that Jew-haters will always find a convenient excuse to hate Jews is nothing new. For millennia, we’ve been humanity’s favorite, most malleable scapegoat.

As my friend Yossi Klein Halevi has written, “What antisemitism does is turn the Jews into the symbol of whatever it is that a given civilization defines as its most loathsome qualities. And so, under Christianity — before the Holocaust and Vatican II — the Jew was the Christ-killer. Under Communism, the Jew was the capitalist. Under Nazism, the Jew was the race polluter.

“Now we live in a different civilization, where the most loathsome qualities are racism, colonialism, apartheid. And lo and behold, the greatest offender in the world today… is the Jewish state.”

These truths are painful to hear. It’s disheartening to learn that one of the most sacred Jewish values—how we act—makes so little difference to those determined to hate us; that all they need to know to hate us is that we’re Jews.

And yet, for some reason, as a community we still focus so much of our energies on these unconditional haters. We assume that since hate is the “problem,” that is what we must “fix.” But unconditional Jew-hatred is not a problem—it’s a condition. We can throw $500 million to fix the problem, but as we keep seeing to our dismay, the condition only gets worse.

Why does it get worse? Because we’re investing in a rotten market. We think we look tough by fighting a poison, but all it does is spread the poison. We don’t think of spreading positives because that’s for the wusses. We assume that to win the war, we must be warriors.

But even warriors know when they’re losing the battle and need to pivot. Hard-nosed warriors wouldn’t ignore that the hundreds of millions we’ve spent in our war on antisemitism has just led to annual surveys telling us that the hate is getting worse.

Smart warriors would know to pivot to a more lucrative market.

In the same way that a war against antisemitism suggests that “the world hates Jews,” a campaign to elevate “pro-Semitism” suggests the very opposite. Among other things, it reminds us that there are a lot more Jew-lovers than Jew-haters. As I never get tired of mentioning, Pew research shows that more Americans hold favorable views of Jews than of any other religious group.

Playing up positivity doesn’t mean we ignore the hate; it means we don’t allow it to define us. It means we play to our strength—our actions. It means we proudly acknowledge that no group in America has done more for this country than the Jews.

I was at a private dinner the other night sitting across two Jewish cultural giants. The conversation (of course) revolved around the rise of antisemitism. Impulsively, I interrupted. I went on a mini rant about being raised in a Muslim country (Morocco) where Jews were just grateful to stay out of trouble and practice their tradition.

Now I live in a country where Jews are heroes. As I’ve written often, in every possible field—from comedy to science to academia to literature to entertainment to social justice to medicine to art to EVERYTHING—Jews are right in the thick of it, contributing more than their share. And the two heroes who sat across from me were the living embodiment.

“We are the LAST group anyone should hate,” I said to close my rant. “I never want to lose that innocent thought.”

We’ve allowed the haters to make us lose our innocence and drag us into fighting in their mud of unconditional resentment.

If I had a magic wand for the Jewish community, I would assign one group of legal commandos to fight antisemitism in the courts– and devote the rest to spreading the love of Jews and Judaism. Ten percent of our resources to fight antisemitism with the law, and 90 percent to spread pro-Semitism among Jews and non-Jews with our positive message.

We don’t need to show off; we just need to show. Show Jews in action doing good things. Go inside the schools and teach the Jewish contributions to America. Instead of another Holocaust museum, open a museum of Jewish Comedy. Spread Jewish wisdom to the masses. Inject positivity and humor in all our messaging. We have more than enough creative minds in our community to make this a winning campaign.

Those who hate us for no reason don’t deserve our attention. Those who love us for the right reasons is where the future is.