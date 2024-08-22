Joy and Great Music: How Jews Can Win the Campus Wars This Year

Imagine that you’re a typical college student strolling through your campus on the way to class. You’re not Jewish. When it comes to Israel or the war in Gaza, you don’t have any strong opinions either way.

On your left, you come across a demonstration featuring the flag of Hamas and protestors yelling things like “Intifada Revolution” and holding up signs with messages like “Zionism is Terrorism.”

The mood is hostile, bordering on rage.

As you keep walking, you hear this cool techno music on your right and see 20 to 30 students dancing and milling around a little tent with a large Israeli flag. As you get closer, someone hands you an invitation to a Shabbat dinner.

The mood is festive.

Now ask yourself: Which group would you rather associate with—the angry haters or the fun partiers?

I’m not being flip. I’m aware that the curse of antisemitism on college campuses is deadly serious. The bullying of Jewish students we saw last year is both unlawful and unacceptable. The bullies must know there are consequences. We must keep fighting with all means at our disposal, including working with Jewish students to help them navigate possible threats. From what I hear, pro-Israel campus groups across the country are ready to do just that.

But there’s fighting and then there’s fighting.

One approach is direct: You identify the threat and you take it on. Most of our efforts are in this area.

The other approach is indirect: Instead of reacting to the ugliness, you show your best side.

Is it either/or? Of course not. We need both. We need the punches and the hugs. But because the hugs are often the last thing on our mind in times of anxiety, we need to give them special attention.

These hugs, needless to say, are not for the haters. These Israel-haters and Jew-haters and America-haters who have dominated our news cycles have zero interest in debate. They’re out not to build and create but to undermine and destroy.

The hugs—the joy, the music, the Shabbat dinners– are meant for the silent majority whose minds haven’t yet been contaminated by hateful propaganda. They are the ones who can be moved to see deeper truths.

I read recently that after the campus turmoil of last year, many Jewish students are simply hoping for a “normal year.” I totally get that. When you’re assaulted just for being Jewish or believing in Israel’s right to exist, it’s natural to aspire to a peaceful status quo.

That peaceful status quo, however, is not happening anytime soon. The haters are out in full force and they have the wind at their backs. College authorities seem better prepared this year to protect Jewish students, but the haters feed on opposition. We shouldn’t expect campus anxiety to go down.

Having musical pop-up parties on campuses is not just a fun idea. It’s also strategic. It breaks the ice with neutral and “persuadable” students so they’ll be more open to hearing the deeper truths of the conflict.

Also, it shows that Jews are not only about security and protection. We aim higher. We love life. We like to spread joy. Combined with our direct fight, this conveys a more complete and accurate picture: We fight when we must, but we never forget what drives us. That’s the Jewish way.

The hundreds of Israeli partiers who perished at the hands of Hamas at the Nova festival on Oct. 7 were all about joy. What better way to honor their memories than to relive their festive spirit on college campuses?

What better way to turn the tables on the angry voices of hate?