Keir Starmer vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: Country First, Party Second

Virtually everyone I’ve spoken to in Israel, from the left to the middle to the right, can’t stand their prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It’s not that they don’t share his calls to crush the evil Hamas; it’s more that they don’t trust him.

Israelis are connecting the dots—Bibi needs to stay in power to stay out of jail—and drawing the obvious conclusions. To keep his 64-seat majority, he has no choice but to placate his extremist partners. From one end, he must appease National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has threatened to bolt the coalition if Bibi agrees to a ceasefire deal in exchange for the release of the hostages.

From the other end, he must deal with Haredi parties who also have threatened to bolt if Bibi honors the Supreme Court’s ruling that Haredim must join the IDF like everyone else.

This longtime political magician has managed to keep his coalition breathing by constantly coming up with clever maneuvers to buy time and kick the can down the road. Now he’s hoping to run out the clock until the Knesset summer recess begins on July 28.

In the meantime, the hostages are still languishing in Gaza hell and Bibi’s war against Hamas has become a weird game of optics. Is Israel winning? Is Hamas winning? How does one define winning? All we know is that if Bibi winds down the war and sets up a day-after plan, his partners will bolt.

Maybe that’s why he set out this grandiose goal of “total victory”– he could always say “we’re not done yet.” The IDF has fought valiantly and dealt severe blows to Hamas, but here’s the hard reality: When you’re dealing with tens of thousands of wily terrorists hiding behind civilians using hundreds of miles of sophisticated tunnels, the notion of a “total” victory is meaningless, if not delusional, and Bibi knows it.

What matters most to him, however, is his coalition, and the longer the war continues, the longer his coalition survives, the longer he stays on the throne.

I couldn’t help contrast Bibi’s party and power obsession with the resounding victory of Britain’s Keir Starmer’s Labour Party. There are several explanations for this historic victory—not least the incompetence and self-destruction of the ruling Tory party—but this part of the story caught my eye:

“We must return politics to service,” Starmer said repeatedly during the campaign, promising to put “country first, party second.” That is the phrase that really got me.

“Country first, party second” is one of those rock-solid ideas that sound too good to be true, but it evidently resonated with a great many British voters. Here in Israel, it would be the equivalent of announcing the messianic arrival. No one would believe it. Especially under Netanyahu, it is the opposite that has become the norm. “Party first, country second” is what most people expect from this coalition. Hence the pessimism and the cynicism.

No leader as sharp as Netanyahu, of course, would ever hint of putting anything before the national interest. But Israelis are not friers (suckers). They know all the tricks. They can read between the lines.

I suspect this is why the massive campaign to “Bring Them Home” has been so pervasive and relentless. Many Israelis sense that the reason no deal has been reached to free the hostages is that Bibi is afraid to jeopardize his coalition. Indeed they don’t even need to read between the lines. Ben Gvir has been explicit that any hostage–ceasefire deal would be cause to bring down the government.

Now that there is renewed hope for a deal, it hurts to think that those poor hostages are at the mercy of politicians playing power games and putting their country second. But this is the grim reality of today’s Israel: an extraordinary population led by less than ordinary men.

Shabbat shalom.