Stranded by War

My husband and I are among the tens of thousands of Israelis stranded around the world. For us, it’s Bangkok. Just before we boarded our flight from Taipei to our connecting El Al flight home on Saturday night, air space around Israel was limited to rockets, missiles and fighter jets. It’s a strange thing to say, but in 55 years, I haven’t missed a war, and I do not like missing this one.

So, I must write now from our hotel room that we rebook every few days instead of from my mamad (security room). I want to be home. Israelis are desperate to return home when there is a war. But it’s a futile dream – like swimming upstream in combat gear, like running to a shelter in a dream but your legs are jelly. The alerts bombard my phone. We are letting our people down. They are carrying the burden alone. It’s that “under the stretcher” syndrome. Soldiers fight for the honor to literally shoulder the burden – to save their comrades. Teamwork.

Civilians fight for that honor as well, but in less dramatic ways. Just being there, supporting each other, holds up that stretcher. We, however, are in hotel rooms, using iPads and phones, watching on the sidelines as as the stretcher is proudly carried by the individuals that make up Am Yisrael.

I accept that I’m not there and am plagued by uncertainty. We are struggling on two fronts: we worry about friends and family, and we are preoccupied with our own “survival” on a trip extended beyond our control.

We evaluated our situation waiting to board in Taipei. Pop-ups with Red Alerts from news sources covered the top part of my phone screen as I tried to book a hotel and complete the Thailand entry card online. There were calls and texts to family. More calls and texts to our travel agent.

“Do we send the bags through to Tel Aviv?” we asked, with just minutes before we reached the counter. We had to get it right.

“No. Take them with you in Bangkok. Get a hotel and stay there until you hear what to do.” Unsettling.

I started a list on the plane. We need a taxi from the airport. Local money. More medicines. We need to extend travel insurance and our phone package. We need to cancel appointments, tell our neighbors we’re not home yet. And we need to do laundry!

El Al texted us:

“You will be notified automatically about your new flight.”

I am troubled by absurd worries, the kind that only surface when life is crazy. We are waiting for rescue flights, not a resumption of service. It’s an eleven-and-a-half-hour flight. Who knows what aircraft we’ll get. Rumors alert me that rescue flights do not honor the ticket class or amenities. Will I get a cramped middle seat? We’ll deal with what is sent us.

Us. I don’t mean just my husband and me. More stranded Israelis arrive every day. We recognize each other. Breakfast is the biggest giveaway. Israelis congregate around the salad bar, the hummus, the smoked salmon and the cheese offerings. We make friends.

We chat, share reports of renewed travel and personal stories. This couple has two children serving in Gaza and one in a different area. One man will miss his next immunotherapy treatment. Families with two or three young children are running out of activities. Another has a medical appointment that took several months to get.

We know what we are missing. Reality settles in like a paralyzing drug. I look out my plate glass hotel window at the decorative night lights on the building across the street. Perpendicular lavender lights shoot up in random order. I suppose it’s beautiful, but I only see rockets streaking into the night.

We may not be under that stretcher in the way we want, but we know we are part of the people carrying it. For me, writing this is my small way of taking my turn. We contribute however we can because that is what Am Yisrael does.

Galia Miller Sprung moved to Israel from Southern California in 1970 to become a pioneer farmer and today she is a writer and editor.