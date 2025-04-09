Let Our Students Go

Since Oct. 7, 2023, countless trips to Israel, from school trips to youth groups to family tours, have been canceled, leaving families and teens disheartened. But the cancellation of a trip doesn’t mean the journey is over. I believe it’s the choice we make afterward that proves truly defining.

This week, Jews around the world will be sitting down for their Passover seders to read the Haggadah, recite the blessings, and celebrate the festivities. I remember years of dressing up in white frilly dresses for my elementary school Passover performances. As a young girl, I would mindlessly and naively sing songs about frogs, hammers banging, and about fleeing slavery. My personal favorite was always the iconic song, “Let my people go!” All of the parents – including my own – would rush to the front of the hall and raise their phones to record these silly songs of our tradition. While reflecting on these memories, a question dawned on me. Why were the Jews waiting on Pharoah to “let them go”?

Throughout the generations, Jews in the diaspora have consistently demonstrated our determination to reach Israel by confronting and overcoming obstacles along the way. It’s never been about permission. It’s not about a plane ticket. It’s about connection, resilience and an unbreakable bond that no conflict can sever. I am proud of all groups who have pursued trips to Israel.

Over this past winter break, I travelled with my synagogue to Israel on a volunteer trip where we visited army bases, delivered meals, volunteered, and spent time on kibbutzim. One of the kibbutzim we visited in the Negev was Kibbutz Ruchama — a beautiful place surrounded by rolling hills blanketed in yellow flowers and ribbons, full of life and vibrant with families. During our tour, one of the residents showed us an area with over a hundred nearly identical white houses. These temporary tract houses were built after the war broke out, to house the families that had lost their homes from the terror attacks on Kfar Aza. I was so inspired that I returned to Ruchama to volunteer with my best friend, independently from a group, a mere three months later.

For a week, we stayed in Ruchama and volunteered at the elementary school and after-school daycare, Beit Hayeladim. On the first day, we were assigned to work with the third and fourth grade, and immediately fell in love with the children. They were so enthusiastic and pure, despite experiencing terror and living under constant threat of attack. One of the girls in fourth grade originally lived in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, which was destroyed by Hamas on Oct. 7. She was more quiet than the rest of the kids, and always had a teacher’s assistant seated next to her. As I began to speak with her in my broken Hebrew and we drew pictures together, she opened up, showing her true self: sweet and affectionate, with a profound hurt inside. My heart cannot comprehend the trauma she has had to face at such a young age. The connections I built are so meaningful to me that I plan on returning to Kibbutz Ruchama again over the summer to reconnect with the children and spend time in that truly amazing place.

I am so thankful that I didn’t accept defeat when I read that my original trips to our homeland had been canceled. Voyage to Israel has always been our destiny, and no logistical complications, ranging from Pharaoh to insurance plans, are going to stand in our way. I encourage people of any age to make an effort to go to Israel, and build connections so strong that you have no choice but to return. Over the summer there are so many options: family vacation, BBYO teen tours, Birthright, Young Judea, and so many other wonderful offerings. When it comes to Israel, don’t wait for permission, don’t accept cancellations. We show up, we give back, and we keep coming back, because that is our destiny as Jewish people.

Shelby Lebovitz is a 10th grade student at de Toledo High School, who spends her time playing volleyball, guitar, and advocating for Israel.