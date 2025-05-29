A Moment in Time: “Becoming a Jewish Professional – To Teach, To Reach, and to Touch”

Dear all,

Last week I had the honor of confirming degrees at the Los Angeles Graduation Ceremony of the Hebrew Union College. Prior to my own Ordination in 1997, I received my Master of Arts in Hebrew Letters from HUC in 1996. And just a few years ago, I received my Honorary Doctorate, having served in the rabbinate for 25 years.

I love being a rabbi.

I love the opportunity to bring goodness into the world through the treasures of Judaism.

And I believe to my core that becoming and being a Jewish professional has value that life needs in this moment in time more than ever.

I share below the words I shared with the community:

Dear Colleagues,

You are holding one of the most sought after and well-earned documents possible. A degree from the Hebrew Union College represents years of study and commitment intertwined with sparks of holiness and kernels of inspiration.

There is no doubt about it. You have learned a lot of stuff. I believe that is the Talmudic term!

And that stuff, no doubt, will make you remarkable teachers.

It is my husband, Ron, however that regularly reminds me: “Your job is about so much more than teaching. Your job is to touch people’s minds and to reach people’s hearts.”

That’s why we all earned degrees from HUC. Anyone with a master’s can teach. But a degree from HUC means that you are spreading your wings to truly inspire others, to lift their souls, to bring light into darkness.

What a sacred opportunity and responsibility this is! Jews are yearning for connections and meaning. We are desperately searching for community. You are the ones with the skills to transform and the neshuma to help create a better world.

On behalf of the Board of Governors of the Hebrew Union College, it is truly my honor to confirm your degrees. Now go out and bring your incredible beings into tomorrow!

MAZAL TOV!

With love and Shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro