BRAVE-ish wins Gold at North American Book Awards

Brave-ish has received a Gold Medal in the INSPIRATIONAL category of the 2024 North American Book Awards. My book Brave-ish has received its ninth award, earning the prestigious Gold Medal in the Inspirational category of the 2024 North American Book Awards. This milestone marks another highlight in an incredible journey of accolades, affirming the book’s impact on readers seeking adventure, courage, and personal transformation. I am honored to see Brave-ish resonate with so many, and I’m grateful for the recognition from these esteemed organizations.
Since its release, Brave-ish has been celebrated across multiple categories, from travel and memoir to self-help and women’s nonfiction. Earning recognition across such diverse categories underscores the book’s wide-reaching impact, inspiring readers from all walks of life.
Here’s a look at the awards and recognitions Brave-ish has received:
2024 Gold Medal – Inspirational – North American Book Awards
2024 Gold Bookfest Award – Nonfiction Memoir Travel
2024 Gold Nonfiction Book Award – Nonfiction Authors Association
2024 Literary Titan Gold Book Award – Non-fiction
2024 Silver Bookfest Award – Nonfiction Self-Help Inspiration
2023 Hearten Book Awards First Place Winner – Inspiring & Uplifting Non-Fiction
2023 Zibby Awards Runner-up – Best Book for The Strong Woman
2023 Goody Business Book Awards Winner – Memoir/Self-Help
Beyond these prestigious awards, Brave-ish has also gained recognition in top publications. It was featured in Condé Nast Traveler’s Women Who Travel Book Club as one of “10 New Books We Can’t Wait to Read This Fall” and recognized in Forbes’ Best New Nonfiction list. Each of these awards and features reinforces the book’s mission: to encourage readers to step outside their comfort zones, embrace adventure, and redefine what it means to be brave.
Additionally, I have won nine awards in The Southern California Journalism Awards and the National Arts and Entertainment Journalism (NAEJ) Awards
Exciting upcoming events where I’ll be sharing the Brave-ish journey include Zibby’s Bookshop, Frequent Traveler University, and WriterCon. Plus, for those who want to dive deeper, you can take my class on UDEMY.
Most recently, I had the honor of bringing my Gold Medal to The Adventurers’ Club of Los Angeleson Galentine’s Day, sharing this milestone with fellow explorers and storytellers.
Thank you to everyone who has supported Brave-ish along the way!
North American Book Awards 2024Inspirational:
READ by Tony Kriz and Jeff Martin – Gold
Brave-ish by Lisa Niver – Gold
Freeing Teresa by Franke James – Gold
Culture Catalyst by Wes Love – Gold
Shed by Michelle Martin – Silver
The Five Sciences of Self by Dr. Ronald J. Bonnstetter and Carissa Gwerder Collazo – Bronze
BRAVE-ish wins Gold at North American Book Awards
Lisa Ellen Niver
MORE AWARDS FOR BRAVE-ish
BRAVE-ish wins READER’S FAVORITE Women’s Genre!From Gold to Jingle: Celebrating My Awards and Two Years with The BookFest I’m thrilled to share that my work has received recognition at The BookFest, earning both a Gold and a Silver award. Click here to see the TWO AWARDS that my memoir, BRAVE-ish, won! Congratulations! The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest’s mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.
My memoir, Brave-ish, is a 2023 HEARTEN Book Awards First Place Winner for Uplifting & Inspiring Non-Fiction and Memoir!
BRAVE-ish is a Nonfiction Gold Book Awards Winner
BRAVE-ish is a winner: 2024 Literary Titan Gold Book Award
Goody Business Book Awards: Memoir/Self-Help
Zibby Awards: Best Book for The Strong Woman
My Podcast, Make Your Own Map, won 2nd place for Diversity in TV/Streaming at the NAEJ Awards
My website is #10 on the top 100 Travel Lifestyle Blogs and Websites
I am also the #3 Top Travel Influencer for 2024 for Afluencer as well as #10 of Female Influencers Brands Can’t Get Enough of for 2024!North American Book Awards 2024 Inspirational: READ by Tony Kriz and Jeff Martin – Gold Brave-ish by Lisa Niver – Gold Freeing Teresa by Franke James – Gold Culture Catalyst by Wes Love – Gold Shed by Michelle Martin – Silver The Five Sciences of Self by Dr. Ronald J. Bonnstetter and Carissa Gwerder Collazo – Bronze
2024 North American Book Award Winners
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
BRAVE-ish wins Gold at North American Book Awards
Beware Fake Jews
A Memorial to Listening
Fighting Antisemitism by Loving America
In Michael Weingrad’s “Eugene Nadelman,” Eugene Onegin Plays Spin the Bottle at a Bar Mitzvah and Hilarity Ensues
Chosen Links by Boaz – Ep 10: Intersecting Identities: The Voice of Black Jews
Culture
How Many Jewish Football Players Have Won A Super Bowl?
Cobra CHAI: Jewish Creators of ‘Cobra Kai’ Look Back as Final Round Ends
Dreaming of Kubbah Hamusta
Chocolate, Tikkun Olam and a Decadent Brownie Recipe
The Unbreakable Freedom Of Shabbat
It is quite uncomfortable to explain Shabbat observance to an outsider.
The Modern-Day “Uncle Mordechai” Who Saved Countless Iranian Jews
To ensure that these activities did not harm the remaining Jewish Community of Iran, all activities surrounding this endeavor remained secret for nearly 40 years.
Zera Café – Food with a Purpose
Zera Café is a not-for-profit social enterprise that prepares and delivers healthy homemade meals and caters events in Montreal.
Rabbis of LA | Rabbi Sharon Brous’ Path From ‘Functionally Illiterate Jew’ to Ikar’s Spiritual Leader
First of two parts
My Roots, Midrash and Tu B’Shvat
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
Chef Olivia Ostrow: French-Kosher Cuisine, Comfort Food and Heart-Shaped Ravioli
Rick Nahmias: Food Forward, Sharing Abundance and Stuffed Cabbage
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.