BRAVE-ish wins Gold at North American Book Awards

Picture of Lisa Ellen Niver

Lisa Ellen Niver

February 17, 2025
Brave-ish has received a Gold Medal in the INSPIRATIONAL category of the 2024 North American Book Awards. 
My book Brave-ish has received its ninth award, earning the prestigious Gold Medal in the Inspirational category of the 2024 North American Book Awards. This milestone marks another highlight in an incredible journey of accolades, affirming the book’s impact on readers seeking adventure, courage, and personal transformation. I am honored to see Brave-ish resonate with so many, and I’m grateful for the recognition from these esteemed organizations. Since its release, Brave-ish has been celebrated across multiple categories, from travel and memoir to self-help and women’s nonfiction. Earning recognition across such diverse categories underscores the book’s wide-reaching impact, inspiring readers from all walks of life. Here’s a look at the awards and recognitions Brave-ish has received:
  • 2024 Gold Medal – Inspirational – North American Book Awards
  • 2024 Gold Bookfest Award – Nonfiction Memoir Travel
  • 2024 Gold Nonfiction Book Award – Nonfiction Authors Association
  • 2024 Literary Titan Gold Book Award – Non-fiction
  • 2024 Silver Bookfest Award – Nonfiction Self-Help Inspiration
  • 2024 Readers’ Favorite Honorable Mention – Non-Fiction – Women’s Genre
  • 2023 Hearten Book Awards First Place Winner – Inspiring & Uplifting Non-Fiction
  • 2023 Zibby Awards Runner-up – Best Book for The Strong Woman
  • 2023 Goody Business Book Awards Winner – Memoir/Self-Help
Beyond these prestigious awards, Brave-ish has also gained recognition in top publications. It was featured in Condé Nast Traveler’s Women Who Travel Book Club as one of “10 New Books We Can’t Wait to Read This Fall” and recognized in Forbes’ Best New Nonfiction list. Each of these awards and features reinforces the book’s mission: to encourage readers to step outside their comfort zones, embrace adventure, and redefine what it means to be brave. Additionally, I have won nine awards in The Southern California Journalism Awards and the National Arts and Entertainment Journalism (NAEJ) Awards Exciting upcoming events where I’ll be sharing the Brave-ish journey include Zibby’s Bookshop, Frequent Traveler University, and WriterCon. Plus, for those who want to dive deeper, you can take my class on UDEMY. Most recently, I had the honor of bringing my Gold Medal to The Adventurers’ Club of Los Angeles on Galentine’s Day, sharing this milestone with fellow explorers and storytellers. Thank you to everyone who has supported Brave-ish along the way!

North American Book Awards 2024 Inspirational: READ by Tony Kriz and Jeff Martin – Gold Brave-ish by Lisa Niver – Gold Freeing Teresa by Franke James – Gold Culture Catalyst by Wes Love – Gold Shed by Michelle Martin – Silver The Five Sciences of Self by Dr. Ronald J. Bonnstetter and Carissa Gwerder Collazo – Bronze

