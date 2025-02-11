Galentine’s Gathering at the Adventurers’ Club: Dinner, BRAVE-ish & Grand Giveaways!

I’m incredibly honored to be speaking at the 103-year-old Adventurers’ Club for a special Galentine’s Day celebration this Thursday, February 13th! ✨ This legendary space has long been a gathering place for explorers, storytellers, and adventurers, and I can’t wait to share my journey with you.
With 10 awards and counting, my book BRAVE-ish has taken me on an incredible ride—one filled with bold travels, unexpected challenges, and unforgettable moments of discovery. During this special evening, we’ll talk about the power of stepping outside our comfort zones, the thrill of exploring new places, and the connections we make along the way.
This event has been featured in the Jewish Journal’s print calendar and is listed on both the KTLA Community calendar and Discover Los Angeles—and I couldn’t be more excited to bring this celebration to life. Your ticket includes dinner, a book talk, and a signing—bring your own copy of BRAVE-ish or purchase one at the event! Plus, you’ll be entered into a raffle with over $700 in travel giveaways!
I’d love to see you there! Let’s raise a glass to adventure, friendship, and the journeys—both big and small—that shape who we are.
As seen in the Feb 7, 2025 print Jewish Journal
Los Angeles CityPASS® tickets (valued up to $408) to the City of Angels.
Each Los Angeles CityPASS® ticket contains prepaid admission to: Warner Bros. Studio Tour plus a choice of 3 more of these attractions: GRAMMY Museum, La Brea Tar Pit and Museum, LA Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Madame Tussauds Hollywood, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, SoFi Stadium Tours and Starline Tours. There are no blackout dates, but reservations are required at Warner Bros. Studio Tour, Madame Tussauds Hollywood and Starline Tours. SoFi Stadium Tours recommends reservations. CityPASS.com
Join award-winning travel expert, journalist, and adventurer Lisa Niver for an inspiring talk about her journey through heartbreak, reinvention, and fearless exploration. In her memoir, Brave–ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, Lisa shares how she embraced bold adventures across six continents to rediscover her courage and transform her life.
But her story didn’t stop there. Continuing to live “brave(ishly),” Lisa has taken her adventures even further, from a polar bear walking safari in Canada to a polar plunge in Antarctica. Through these post-50 feats, she has proven that bravery knows no age and that life’s most exciting chapters can happen at any time.
Whether you’re seeking motivation to start a new chapter, pursue your own bold dreams, or simply connect with an adventurous spirit, Lisa’s captivating stories will inspire you to embrace the unknown and say “yes” to life’s greatest opportunities.
Lisa Niver is an award-winning travel expert, journalist, and adventurer who has explored all seven continents and over 100 countries. With a passion for pushing boundaries, she has journeyed through the Gobi Desert in Mongolia, dived the vibrant reefs of Palau and Sipadan, and visited Vanuatu twice—scuba diving 130 feet deep on the SS President Coolidge, one of the world’s most famous wreck dives, and walking along the edge of an active volcano in Tanna.
Lisa has scuba-dived with bull sharks in Mexico at Shark School, snorkeled with whale sharks in the Philippines, and swum with humpback whales in Tonga. Her adventures include polar bear walking safaris in Canada (twice!), taking a polar plunge in Antarctica, and experiencing thrilling safari encounters with Africa’s Big Five.
An avid thrill-seeker, Lisa has skydived, mountain biked, and even hula-hooped with Maasai warriors. In the Philippines, she danced and hula-hooped with the inmates of Iwahig Prison. As a backpacker, Lisa spent three years traveling across Asia, connecting deeply with the places and people she encountered. To reinvent herself, she completed 50 challenges before turning 50, proving her commitment to personal growth and fearless exploration.
Lisa is an expert storyteller who brings her global adventures to life through her acclaimed memoir, Brave(ish): One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty. Lisa is a sought-after international speaker, inspiring audiences with her daring tales and the transformative power of adventure. Whether exploring underwater worlds, cycling rugged terrains, or sharing her insights, Lisa embodies the spirit of a true adventurer.
Galentine’s Gathering at the Adventurers’ Club: Dinner, BRAVE-ish & Grand Giveaways!
Lisa Ellen Niver
Discover Your Brave-ish Spirit with Lisa NiverI am incredibly honored to be invited to speak at the 103-year-old Adventurers’ Club! Please join me on February 13th for a special Galentine’s Day gathering, where we’ll celebrate the spirit of adventure. Together, we’ll explore stories of bold journeys and meaningful connections, and I’ll share insights from my travels with fellow wanderers across the globe. Let’s talk about the transformative power of stepping into the unknown and embracing the adventures that await!
GET YOUR TICKET for Feb 13th: CLICK HERE
This program includes over $800 worth of giveaways!!!
Los Angeles CityPASS® tickets (valued up to $408) to the City of Angels.Each Los Angeles CityPASS® ticket contains prepaid admission to: Warner Bros. Studio Tour plus a choice of 3 more of these attractions: GRAMMY Museum, La Brea Tar Pit and Museum, LA Zoo and Botanical Gardens, Madame Tussauds Hollywood, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, SoFi Stadium Tours and Starline Tours. There are no blackout dates, but reservations are required at Warner Bros. Studio Tour, Madame Tussauds Hollywood and Starline Tours. SoFi Stadium Tours recommends reservations. CityPASS.com Join award-winning travel expert, journalist, and adventurer Lisa Niver for an inspiring talk about her journey through heartbreak, reinvention, and fearless exploration. In her memoir, Brave–ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, Lisa shares how she embraced bold adventures across six continents to rediscover her courage and transform her life. But her story didn’t stop there. Continuing to live “brave(ishly),” Lisa has taken her adventures even further, from a polar bear walking safari in Canada to a polar plunge in Antarctica. Through these post-50 feats, she has proven that bravery knows no age and that life’s most exciting chapters can happen at any time. Whether you’re seeking motivation to start a new chapter, pursue your own bold dreams, or simply connect with an adventurous spirit, Lisa’s captivating stories will inspire you to embrace the unknown and say “yes” to life’s greatest opportunities. Lisa Niver is an award-winning travel expert, journalist, and adventurer who has explored all seven continents and over 100 countries. With a passion for pushing boundaries, she has journeyed through the Gobi Desert in Mongolia, dived the vibrant reefs of Palau and Sipadan, and visited Vanuatu twice—scuba diving 130 feet deep on the SS President Coolidge, one of the world’s most famous wreck dives, and walking along the edge of an active volcano in Tanna. Lisa has scuba-dived with bull sharks in Mexico at Shark School, snorkeled with whale sharks in the Philippines, and swum with humpback whales in Tonga. Her adventures include polar bear walking safaris in Canada (twice!), taking a polar plunge in Antarctica, and experiencing thrilling safari encounters with Africa’s Big Five. An avid thrill-seeker, Lisa has skydived, mountain biked, and even hula-hooped with Maasai warriors. In the Philippines, she danced and hula-hooped with the inmates of Iwahig Prison. As a backpacker, Lisa spent three years traveling across Asia, connecting deeply with the places and people she encountered. To reinvent herself, she completed 50 challenges before turning 50, proving her commitment to personal growth and fearless exploration. Lisa is an expert storyteller who brings her global adventures to life through her acclaimed memoir, Brave(ish): One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty. Lisa is a sought-after international speaker, inspiring audiences with her daring tales and the transformative power of adventure. Whether exploring underwater worlds, cycling rugged terrains, or sharing her insights, Lisa embodies the spirit of a true adventurer.
GET YOUR TICKET for Feb 13th: CLICK HERE
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
Galentine’s Gathering at the Adventurers’ Club: Dinner, BRAVE-ish & Grand Giveaways!
Bridging Horizons: Mayan Eden’s Quest for Middle Eastern Peace
Reconsidering Trump’s Gaza Plan: A Call to My Arab-American Brothers and Sisters
The Consequence of Saying Too Many No’s
A Super Bowl Audience of 125 Million Will Hear About Antisemitism. Or Not.
Tikkun Olam: Restoring Palisades School Libraries, One Book at a Time
Culture
Celebrate Bagel and Lox Day on February 9
Capturing Israeli Jazz: Raphael Perez’s Tribute to Israeli Musicians
Book ‘52 Secrets’ is a Playbook for Those Who Operate Under Pressure
Rick Nahmias: Food Forward, Sharing Abundance and Stuffed Cabbage
Woman Fatally Shot in Encino; Husband Allegedly Responsible
Linda Farzan-Kashani, 54, was shot to death on Wednesday, Feb. 5. at 7:25pm in the 5100 block of Hesperia Avenue in Encino.
Following in Miriam’s Footsteps
Miriam and the other righteous women teach us what hope is about.
Armed and Divided – Shabbat Thought – Torah Portion Beshalach 2025 (revised from previous versions)
Thirst – A poem for Parsha Beshalach
Beware the fake Moses.
A Bisl Torah — Take the Step
An important reminder to each one of us is to have faith in God that our lives will change. And God has faith in us to begin the process.
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
Rick Nahmias: Food Forward, Sharing Abundance and Stuffed Cabbage
Elizabeth Mehditach: Grocery Shopping, Eating Whole Foods and Quinoa Salad
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.