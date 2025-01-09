fbpx
Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

A Moment in Time: “Los Angeles Fires – God is with our Presence”

Picture of Rabbi Zach Shapiro

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

January 9, 2025
Dear all,

The fierce Santa Ana winds have fueled a number of devastating fires throughout the Los Angeles area. I am reminded of a passage from the book of 1 Kings about the prophet, Elijah:

“Come out,” God called, “and stand on the mountain before GOD.”

And lo, GOD passed by. There was a great and mighty wind, splitting mountains and shattering rocks by GOD’s power; but GOD was not in the wind.

After the wind—an earthquake; but GOD was not in the earthquake.

After the earthquake—fire; but GOD was not in the fire.

And after the fire—a soft murmuring sound.

When Elijah heard it, he wrapped his mantle about his face and went out and stood at the entrance of the cave. Then a voice addressed him: “Why are you here, Elijah?”

Such a prophetic and poetic passage. At first glance, we learn that God is not the cause of these forces of nature – but rather, God is the softness that follows.

But another perspective offers addition consideration. This soft voice asks a penetrating question: “Why are you here?”

Dear friends, in the face of this devastation, in this moment in time, we need to ask ourselves, “Why are we here?” “What is our responsibility?” “How will our actions make a difference to those without homes right now?”

This passage is not so much about God’s presence. It’s about our presence.

Start by reaching out to offer an ear. Continue by offering a hand. Move forward by offering your assistance.

“Why are we here?” We are here to help rebuild.

With love and shalom,

Rabbi Zach Shapiro

 
Wildfire Crisis Relief
