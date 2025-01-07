Adventures in Ireland: Part Two – Immersed in History and Culture

Ireland is a land where the past and present coexist in perfect harmony, each enriching the other. In my travel special on The Jet Set TV, I delved into the heart of this enchanting country, exploring its ancient traditions, revolutionary milestones, and modern-day elegance.

At Dromoland Castle, I stepped into a realm of regal beauty and age-old traditions. The falconry experience, where a majestic hawk took flight from my gloved hand, was a reminder of Ireland’s deep connection to nature and its enduring customs. Surrounded by the castle’s storied walls, I felt the weight of history blend seamlessly with the warmth of Irish hospitality.

In Dublin, The Shelbourne Hotel offered a front-row seat to Ireland’s revolutionary history. Celebrating 200 years of timeless elegance, this landmark is more than a place to stay—it’s a living monument. In its hallowed Constitution Room, the Irish Constitution was drafted in 1922, marking a pivotal step in the nation’s path to independence. My stay in the Michael Collins Suite was equally unforgettable, with its thoughtful nods to the legacy of one of Ireland’s most iconic leaders.

The journey back even further in time led me to Newgrange, a Neolithic masterpiece that predates the Egyptian pyramids by over a thousand years. I hope to one personally experiencing the winter solstice alignment, when sunlight pierces through the passage to illuminate the inner chamber—a tribute to the ingenuity and spirituality of Ireland’s ancient builders.

For a modern contrast, I stayed at The Spencer Hotel, a sleek and stylish retreat on Dublin’s Docklands, where the luxurious lap pool and vibrant atmosphere offered a contemporary complement to the city’s historic charm. Meanwhile, The Grafton Hotel, perfectly situated for immersing oneself in Dublin’s lively cultural scene, provided the ideal blend of comfort and energy.

Together with the breathtaking destinations from Part One—like the Burren, Trad on the Prom, and the Wild Atlantic Way—this journey was a celebration of Ireland’s ability to weave together its storied past with a vibrant present. From ancient tombs and revolutionary milestones to castles and cosmopolitan comforts, Ireland offers an experience as diverse and timeless as the country itself.

Newgrange Solstice: A 5,000-Year-Old Celebration of Light and History

My visit to Newgrange was unforgettable. On this December 21st solstice, the shortest day of the year, the sun perfectly aligns to illuminate the passage tomb’s inner chamber—a breathtaking sight that has been celebrated for over 5,000 years. Newgrange, a Neolithic tomb older than the Egyptian pyramids, holds a profound connection to Ireland’s rich heritage. Each time I’ve visited, I’ve been struck by the awe-inspiring history and the incredible alignment with the solstice. The precision of the ancient builders is truly remarkable, creating a deeply moving experience. On this special day, as the sun rises and its light pierces the passage, you feel a tangible link to the past—a moment that transcends time and reflects the power of ancient traditions. The ambassador of Ireland to the USA recommends it as her top pick for visitors to Ireland, and I wholeheartedly agree—Newgrange is a must-visit destination for anyone drawn to Ireland’s rich history and mystical sites.

Stepping into the enchanting world of Dromoland Castle felt like traveling back in time

Stepping into the enchanting world of Dromoland Castle felt like traveling back in time. Once the ancestral home of the O’Brien family, descendants of Brian Boru, High King of Ireland, this Irish castle is a living testament to over 1,000 years of history. With suits of armor guarding the hallways and stories echoing through its Gothic Revival architecture, the castle’s charm is truly timeless. During my visit, I had the privilege of meeting Jane O’Brien, Castle Historian, from @enniswalking_tours, who brought the rich history of the castle to life. I enjoyed drinks in the drawing room, imagining the countless tales and gatherings that have graced these walls. Exploring the estate was unforgettable—riding in a horse-drawn carriage, marveling at majestic owls, flying a Harris hawk during a falconry experience, and strolling along the walled garden. It felt like stepping into a Bridgerton-esque dream, where grand events and elegant parties might have once unfolded beneath the Irish sky. To top it all off, indulging in the luxurious spa and savoring exquisite meals made the day magical. Dromoland Castle seamlessly weaves history and luxury, creating an experience that feels like a page out of a storybook. Have you ever dreamed of staying in an Irish castle?

Staying at Dromoland Castle felt like stepping into a fairytale

Staying at Dromoland Castle felt like stepping into a fairytale, and my Queen Anne Suite was the perfect royal retreat. From the moment I walked in, I was enchanted by the giant marble tub, the spacious living room, and the thoughtful poem left by my bedside. Every detail was exquisite, from the plaid accents to the stunning views of the castle grounds. The luxurious bathroom featured Voya Irish seaweed products, making every bath feel like a spa experience. The grand staircase, with its red carpet, set the tone for the regal experience, and breakfast was no exception. Alongside a huge buffet of local delicacies, freshly baked bread, and tempting treats, my omelet arrived under a silver dome, making me feel like true royalty. Every corner of Dromoland Castle whispers elegance and history, offering an unforgettable escape into timeless luxury. Wouldn’t you love to wake up in a place like this?

Hula hooping my way through Dromoland Castle was pure magic!

Hula hooping my way through Dromoland Castle was pure magic! From the grand steps to the enchanting walled garden and a tunnel of fairy lights, every moment felt like a dream come true. Spreading joy and hooping with happiness through the heart of Ireland—what could be better?

Escape to The Spencer Hotel in Dublin, where contemporary luxury meets a prime location

Escape to The Spencer Hotel in Dublin, where contemporary luxury meets a prime location on the city’s vibrant docks. With spacious suites featuring private balconies, enormous bathrooms, and stunning views of the water, this hotel is an urban oasis like no other. The indoor swimming pool is perfect for a refreshing dip, while the onsite restaurant, EAST, delights with a fusion of bold flavors and exceptional dishes. Whether you’re starting your day with a swim or ending it with a delectable meal, The Spencer has it all. Located next to the award-winning EPIC Museum and offering spectacular nighttime views of the water, The Spencer Hotel is a perfect base for exploring Dublin while enjoying the serenity of the waterfront.

The Grafton Hotel is a true gem in the heart of Dublin!

The Grafton Hotel is a true gem in the heart of Dublin! Nestled just steps from vibrant Grafton Street, it offers unbeatable access to the city’s best nightlife, shopping, and cultural landmarks. Its prime location makes exploring effortless—stroll along Grafton Street, visit iconic spots like Dubray Books (where my book BRAVE-ish is now available!), and lose yourself in the magic of Dublin’s literary heritage. Whether browsing for your next read or soaking in the city’s creative energy, this neighborhood is a book lover’s dream.

The Shelbourne isn’t just a hotel—it’s a living testament to Dublin’s history and hospitality

The Shelbourne isn’t just a hotel—it’s a living testament to Dublin’s history and hospitality, nestled in the heart of the city. For anyone seeking a blend of culture, luxury, and iconic Irish charm, this is the place to be. Celebrating its 200th anniversary, The Shelbourne is a timeless icon in the heart of Dublin—a place where rich history and modern luxury intertwine seamlessly. Staying in the Michael Collins Suite was extraordinary. From the elegant furnishings to the storied charm of the room, every moment felt like stepping into Dublin’s past while enjoying the finest comforts of today. Breakfast was a feast for the senses, each dish crafted with care to start the day on a perfect note. And the staff? They exemplify Irish hospitality—warm, gracious, and dedicated to making every guest feel special. More than just a hotel, The Shelbourne is a living landmark—a destination that embodies the heart of Dublin’s culture, history, and hospitality. If you’re looking for an unforgettable blend of elegance and iconic Irish charm, this is the place to be.

Visit the constitution room at The Shelbourne

The Shelbourne Hotel isn’t just a luxurious stay—it’s a cornerstone of Irish history. In the room now called the Constitution Room, the Irish Constitution was drafted in 1922, marking a defining moment in the nation’s journey to independence. This historic space is intricately tied to the legacy of Michael Collins, the visionary revolutionary leader whose name now graces the extraordinary suite I had the privilege to call home during my stay. Michael Collins, often referred to as “The Big Fellow,” was not only a key strategist in Ireland’s fight for freedom but also a master negotiator who played a pivotal role in shaping the Anglo-Irish Treaty. His vision and determination laid the groundwork for the modern Irish state. Staying in a suite named in his honor was deeply moving, especially knowing that it pays homage to such a towering figure in Ireland’s past. The Constitution Room itself is a treasure trove of history, featuring five pages of the original draft of the Irish Constitution—a powerful reminder of the efforts that birthed a nation. It’s impossible not to feel the weight of history here, where the ambitions and ideals of a free Ireland were first written down. Adding to the sense of connection was signing the Shelbourne’s famed guest register—a tradition that links guests to a legacy of luminaries. U.S. Presidents like John F. Kennedy, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton, along with Nobel laureates such as Seamus Heaney, have all left their mark here. It’s a moment that underscores The Shelbourne’s role as a gathering place for visionaries, leaders, and icons across generations. The Shelbourne is far more than a luxury hotel—it’s a living museum where Ireland’s past comes alive, offering a unique blend of history, heritage, and modern elegance. Staying here is not just a visit; it’s an experience that immerses you in the very fabric of Ireland’s story.

The Spa at The Shelbourne offers a serene escape in the heart of Dublin.

The Spa at The Shelbourne offers a serene escape in the heart of Dublin. After a refreshing swim in the stunning indoor lap pool—complete with a fitness center and sauna—it was time for the true highlight of my visit: the best blowout of my LIFE by Erin. Her precision and artistry created a flawless look that lasted longer than any other blowout I’ve experienced. Beyond the hair, the spa offers an array of luxurious treatments designed to rejuvenate the body and mind. From deep tissue massages to calming facials, each experience is tailored for relaxation and indulgence. Erin’s expertise as a master hair stylist elevated the experience, leaving me feeling refreshed and radiant. Whether it’s a soothing soak, a refreshing swim, or a pampering treatment, The Shelbourne’s spa is a haven of sophistication and serenity.

Flying to Dublin and back to Los Angeles! Thanks Aer Lingus for the direct flights.

My unforgettable journey through Ireland was filled with adventure, beauty, and charm! Aer Lingus made it seamless with their direct flight from Los Angeles to Dublin, and clearing U.S. customs in Ireland meant a smooth and stress-free return home. From soaring cliffs and ancient castles to falconry, gin tasting, and the enchanting Irish countryside, every moment felt like a story waiting to be shared.

Read more of my Adventures in Ireland in my book, Brave-ish, One Breakup, Six Continents and Feeling Fearless After Fifty!