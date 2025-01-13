The Adventurers’ Club: Discover Your Brave-ish Spirit

Join award-winning travel expert, journalist, and adventurer Lisa Niver for an inspiring talk about her journey through heartbreak, reinvention, and fearless exploration. In her memoir, Brave–ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, Lisa shares how she embraced bold adventures across six continents to rediscover her courage and transform her life.
But her story didn’t stop there. Continuing to live “brave(ishly),” Lisa has taken her adventures even further, from a polar bear walking safari in Canada to a polar plunge in Antarctica. Through these post-50 feats, she has proven that bravery knows no age and that life’s most exciting chapters can happen at any time.
Whether you’re seeking motivation to start a new chapter, pursue your own bold dreams, or simply connect with an adventurous spirit, Lisa’s captivating stories will inspire you to embrace the unknown and say “yes” to life’s greatest opportunities.
Lisa Niver is an award-winning travel expert, journalist, and adventurer who has explored all seven continents and over 100 countries. With a passion for pushing boundaries, she has journeyed through the Gobi Desert in Mongolia, dived the vibrant reefs of Palau and Sipadan, and visited Vanuatu twice—scuba diving 130 feet deep on the SS President Coolidge, one of the world’s most famous wreck dives, and walking along the edge of an active volcano in Tanna.
Lisa has scuba-dived with bull sharks in Mexico at Shark School, snorkeled with whale sharks in the Philippines, and swum with humpback whales in Tonga. Her adventures include polar bear walking safaris in Canada (twice!), taking a polar plunge in Antarctica, and experiencing thrilling safari encounters with Africa’s Big Five.
An avid thrill-seeker, Lisa has skydived, mountain biked, and even hula-hooped with Maasai warriors. In the Philippines, she danced and hula-hooped with the inmates of Iwahig Prison. As a backpacker, Lisa spent three years traveling across Asia, connecting deeply with the places and people she encountered. To reinvent herself, she completed 50 challenges before turning 50, proving her commitment to personal growth and fearless exploration.
Lisa is an expert storyteller who brings her global adventures to life through her acclaimed memoir, Brave(ish): One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty. Lisa is a sought-after international speaker, inspiring audiences with her daring tales and the transformative power of adventure. Whether exploring underwater worlds, cycling rugged terrains, or sharing her insights, Lisa embodies the spirit of a true adventurer.
The Adventurers’ Club: Discover Your Brave-ish Spirit
Lisa Ellen Niver
Discover Your Brave-ish Spirit with Lisa Niver
I am incredibly honored to be invited to speak at the 103-year-old Adventurers’ Club! Please join me on February 13th for a special Galentine’s Day gathering, where we’ll celebrate the spirit of adventure. Together, we’ll explore stories of bold journeys and meaningful connections, and I’ll share insights from my travels with fellow wanderers across the globe. Let’s talk about the transformative power of stepping into the unknown and embracing the adventures that await!
GET YOUR TICKET for Feb 13th: CLICK HERE
Join award-winning travel expert, journalist, and adventurer Lisa Niver for an inspiring talk about her journey through heartbreak, reinvention, and fearless exploration. In her memoir, Brave–ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, Lisa shares how she embraced bold adventures across six continents to rediscover her courage and transform her life.
But her story didn’t stop there. Continuing to live “brave(ishly),” Lisa has taken her adventures even further, from a polar bear walking safari in Canada to a polar plunge in Antarctica. Through these post-50 feats, she has proven that bravery knows no age and that life’s most exciting chapters can happen at any time.
Whether you’re seeking motivation to start a new chapter, pursue your own bold dreams, or simply connect with an adventurous spirit, Lisa’s captivating stories will inspire you to embrace the unknown and say “yes” to life’s greatest opportunities.
Lisa Niver is an award-winning travel expert, journalist, and adventurer who has explored all seven continents and over 100 countries. With a passion for pushing boundaries, she has journeyed through the Gobi Desert in Mongolia, dived the vibrant reefs of Palau and Sipadan, and visited Vanuatu twice—scuba diving 130 feet deep on the SS President Coolidge, one of the world’s most famous wreck dives, and walking along the edge of an active volcano in Tanna.
Lisa has scuba-dived with bull sharks in Mexico at Shark School, snorkeled with whale sharks in the Philippines, and swum with humpback whales in Tonga. Her adventures include polar bear walking safaris in Canada (twice!), taking a polar plunge in Antarctica, and experiencing thrilling safari encounters with Africa’s Big Five.
An avid thrill-seeker, Lisa has skydived, mountain biked, and even hula-hooped with Maasai warriors. In the Philippines, she danced and hula-hooped with the inmates of Iwahig Prison. As a backpacker, Lisa spent three years traveling across Asia, connecting deeply with the places and people she encountered. To reinvent herself, she completed 50 challenges before turning 50, proving her commitment to personal growth and fearless exploration.
Lisa is an expert storyteller who brings her global adventures to life through her acclaimed memoir, Brave(ish): One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty. Lisa is a sought-after international speaker, inspiring audiences with her daring tales and the transformative power of adventure. Whether exploring underwater worlds, cycling rugged terrains, or sharing her insights, Lisa embodies the spirit of a true adventurer.
GET YOUR TICKET for Feb 13th: CLICK HERE
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.
Editor's Picks
Israel and the Internet Wars – A Professional Social Media Review
The Invisible Student: A Tale of Homelessness at UCLA and USC
What Ever Happened to the LA Times?
Who Are the Jews On Joe Biden’s Cabinet?
You’re Not a Bad Jewish Mom If Your Kid Wants Santa Claus to Come to Your House
No Labels: The Group Fighting for the Political Center
Latest Articles
The Adventurers’ Club: Discover Your Brave-ish Spirit
LA Kosher Eateries Give Back During Wildfires
The End of the California Fairy Tale
Bass and Newsom Can’t Count on Their Party to Save Them
Will the LA Fires Turn California Red?
The LA Fires: First Reflections
Culture
The Miracle of Larry David
Annie Kantor: Modern Metal, An Entertaining-Friendly Home and Kugel
From Loss to Triumph: Nicki Salfer’s Journey of Healing and Helping Thousands Through ‘Tree of Knowledge’
A Warm Winter Quinoa Salad
Your Houses Are Burning
This horror should have never happened, or it should have been greatly mitigated.
The LA Fires Will Not Extinguish Our Hope
Angelenos are a resilient people. We’ve faced hardship before, and eventually, we will overcome this.
A Bris, a Wildfire, and 1,000 Meals
A plan to provide kosher meals to the victims the wildfires and the first responders was hatched during a bris at Our Big Kitchen LA.
Palisades Fire Warnings Issued to Encino, Tarzana
First Palisades Fire warnings issued for the San Fernando Valley
Are We Drifting Apart?
Brothers can be there for each other. And when they do, it is truly divine.
Hollywood
Spielberg Says Antisemitism Is “No Longer Lurking, But Standing Proud” Like 1930s Germany
Young Actress Juju Brener on Her “Hocus Pocus 2” Role
Behind the Scenes of “Jeopardy!” with Mayim Bialik
Podcasts
Annie Kantor: Modern Metal, An Entertaining-Friendly Home and Kugel
Ruth Kennison: The Chocolate Project, Bean-to-Bar and Dark Chocolate Truffles
More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.
More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.