The Adventurers’ Club: Discover Your Brave-ish Spirit

I am incredibly honored to be invited to speak at the 103-year-old Adventurers’ Club! Please join me on February 13th for a special Galentine’s Day gathering, where we’ll celebrate the spirit of adventure. Together, we’ll explore stories of bold journeys and meaningful connections, and I’ll share insights from my travels with fellow wanderers across the globe. Let’s talk about the transformative power of stepping into the unknown and embracing the adventures that await!

Join award-winning travel expert, journalist, and adventurer Lisa Niver for an inspiring talk about her journey through heartbreak, reinvention, and fearless exploration. In her memoir, Brave–ish: One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty, Lisa shares how she embraced bold adventures across six continents to rediscover her courage and transform her life.

But her story didn’t stop there. Continuing to live “brave(ishly),” Lisa has taken her adventures even further, from a polar bear walking safari in Canada to a polar plunge in Antarctica. Through these post-50 feats, she has proven that bravery knows no age and that life’s most exciting chapters can happen at any time.

Whether you’re seeking motivation to start a new chapter, pursue your own bold dreams, or simply connect with an adventurous spirit, Lisa’s captivating stories will inspire you to embrace the unknown and say “yes” to life’s greatest opportunities.

Lisa Niver is an award-winning travel expert, journalist, and adventurer who has explored all seven continents and over 100 countries. With a passion for pushing boundaries, she has journeyed through the Gobi Desert in Mongolia, dived the vibrant reefs of Palau and Sipadan, and visited Vanuatu twice—scuba diving 130 feet deep on the SS President Coolidge, one of the world’s most famous wreck dives, and walking along the edge of an active volcano in Tanna.

Lisa has scuba-dived with bull sharks in Mexico at Shark School, snorkeled with whale sharks in the Philippines, and swum with humpback whales in Tonga. Her adventures include polar bear walking safaris in Canada (twice!), taking a polar plunge in Antarctica, and experiencing thrilling safari encounters with Africa’s Big Five.

An avid thrill-seeker, Lisa has skydived, mountain biked, and even hula-hooped with Maasai warriors. In the Philippines, she danced and hula-hooped with the inmates of Iwahig Prison. As a backpacker, Lisa spent three years traveling across Asia, connecting deeply with the places and people she encountered. To reinvent herself, she completed 50 challenges before turning 50, proving her commitment to personal growth and fearless exploration.

Lisa is an expert storyteller who brings her global adventures to life through her acclaimed memoir, Brave(ish): One Breakup, Six Continents, and Feeling Fearless After Fifty. Lisa is a sought-after international speaker, inspiring audiences with her daring tales and the transformative power of adventure. Whether exploring underwater worlds, cycling rugged terrains, or sharing her insights, Lisa embodies the spirit of a true adventurer.