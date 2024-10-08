For the Hearten Book Awards–I was on the short list, then the long list, then a semi-finalist and then a finalist and now a 1st place category winner! What an honor to be considered for my memoir, Brave-ish!
I want to send a special thanks to my awesome literary agent, Chip MacGregor and my phenomenal Post Hill Press editor, Debra Englander! This team has believed in my book from the very beginning. I am deeply grateful!
And here is a new review from Midwest Book Review:
BRAVE-ish wins Hearten Book Awards First Place for Uplifting and Inspiring Non-Fiction
Lisa Ellen Niver
Thank you Chanticleer Book Reviews!
My memoir, Brave-ish, is a 2023 HEARTEN Book Awards First Place Winner for Uplifting & Inspiring Non-Fiction and Memoir!
THANK YOU to Chanticleer Book Reviews and Hearten Awards and to each person who has read my memoir! See more BOOK AWARDS for Brave-ish below:
BRAVE-ish is a Nonfiction Gold Book Awards Winner
BRAVE-ish is a winner: 2024 Literary Titan Gold Book Award
Goody Business Book Awards: Memoir/Self-Help
Zibby Awards: Best Book for The Strong Woman
My Podcast, Make Your Own Map, won 2nd place for Diversity in TV/Streaming at the NAEJ Awards
My website is #10 on the top 100 Travel Lifestyle Blogs and Websites
I am also the #3 Top Travel Influencer for 2024 for Afluencer as well as #10 of Female Influencers Brands Can’t Get Enough of for 2024!
THANK YOU for all of your support.
My AUDIO BOOK of Brave-ish narrated by ME is now available!
Brave-ish was also a Hearten book awards finalist, Long List, Short List and now WINNER!! YAHOOO–celebrating all the steps to success!!
