BRAVE-ish wins Hearten Book Awards First Place for Uplifting and Inspiring Non-Fiction

Picture of Lisa Ellen Niver

Lisa Ellen Niver

October 8, 2024

Thank you Chanticleer Book Reviews!

My memoir, Brave-ish, is a 2023 HEARTEN Book Awards First Place Winner for Uplifting & Inspiring Non-Fiction and Memoir!

THANK YOU to Chanticleer Book Reviews and Hearten Awards and to each person who has read my memoir! See more BOOK AWARDS for Brave-ish below:

BRAVE-ish is a Nonfiction Gold Book Awards Winner

BRAVE-ish is a winner: 2024 Literary Titan Gold Book Award

Goody Business Book Awards: Memoir/Self-Help

Zibby Awards: Best Book for The Strong Woman

For the Hearten Book Awards–I was on the short list, then the long list, then a semi-finalist and then a finalist and now a 1st place category winner! What an honor to be considered for my memoir, Brave-ish!

My Podcast, Make Your Own Map, won 2nd place for Diversity in TV/Streaming at the NAEJ Awards

My website is #10 on the top 100 Travel Lifestyle Blogs and Websites

I am also the #3 Top Travel Influencer for 2024 for Afluencer as well as #10 of Female Influencers Brands Can’t Get Enough of for 2024!

I want to send a special thanks to my awesome literary agent, Chip MacGregor and my phenomenal Post Hill Press editor, Debra Englander! This team has believed in my book from the very beginning. I am deeply grateful!

And here is a new review from Midwest Book Review:

THANK YOU for all of your support.

My AUDIO BOOK of Brave-ish narrated by ME is now available!

Brave-ish was also a Hearten book awards finalist, Long List, Short List and now WINNER!! YAHOOO–celebrating all the steps to success!!

