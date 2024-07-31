Summer of BRAVE-ish: Niver’s July News 2024

July News 2024 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:

I am GRATEFUL to YOU

Thank you to Journeywoman, Soul of Travel Podcast and Christine Winebrenner Irick for including Brave-ish in your Eight New Soulful Travel Books by Women!

Thank you to AARP and Beth Braverman for including me in 99 ways to save!

YAY for winning TWO awards at the Southern California Journalism Awards!

THANK YOU to Rachael at Barnes & Noble at The Grove, BJ Korros from The Hollywood Moment and every single person who joined us at the book reading and signing as well as all of our giveaway sponsors. I had SO MUCH fun!

Thank you to all of the TV shows, podcasts and people who have interviewed me. Did you know I have over 75 links on my press page about my BOOK!! Check them all out HERE!

Thank you to Debra Eckerling and the Jewish Journal for this print full page article about ME and MY MEMOIR!

Thank you Business Insider and Elle Hardy for this interview: 9 tips to fly cheaper and get through airport security faster

Thank you Christina Daves for interviewing me on your Living Ageless & BOLD PODCAST. “The podcast that celebrates us: healthy, active, fit, fabulous, fun women over 50.”

Thank you to Feedspot for naming my site, We Said Go Travel, #10 on the 100 Best Travel Lifestyle Blogs and websites for 2024. I am honored to be included among these amazing content creators.

THANK YOU for watching my podcast! It has now been seen and heard in 48 countries on 6 continents!

Do you love audiobooks? My memoir, Brave-ish, is available on all audio platforms! Did you know that authors have to audition to narrate their books?