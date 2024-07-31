fbpx
ADVERTISE
pick up locations
donate

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Summer of BRAVE-ish: Niver’s July News 2024

[additional-authors]
Picture of Lisa Ellen Niver

Lisa Ellen Niver

July 31, 2024

July News 2024 with Lisa Niver & We Said Go Travel:

I am GRATEFUL to YOU

Thank you for coming to my events, watching my videos, being excited for me winning awards and of course buying, reading and reviewing my memoir, BRAVE-ish! This summer I have had so much fun with friends at salsa dancing, bowling, and an escape room in Los Angeles and Broadways shows, family celebrations and virtual golf in New York City. Next time you are in NYC, go see my nephew, Zach Niver, perform at a comedy club!
One of my favorite things to do in the summer is go to the Hollywood Bowl, we absolutely loved seeing Barbie The Movie: In Concert featuring the Barbie Land™ Sinfonietta, an all-women and mostly women of color orchestra dressed in pink jumpsuits!

Thank you to Journeywoman, Soul of Travel Podcast and Christine Winebrenner Irick for including Brave-ish in your Eight New Soulful Travel Books by Women!

Screenshot

Thank you to AARP and Beth Braverman for including me in 99 ways to save!

YAY for winning TWO awards at the Southern California Journalism Awards!

THANK YOU to Rachael at Barnes & Noble at The Grove, BJ Korros from The Hollywood Moment and every single person who joined us at the book reading and signing as well as all of our giveaway sponsors. I had SO MUCH fun!

Thank you to all of the TV shows, podcasts and people who have interviewed me. Did you know I have over 75 links on my press page about my BOOK!! Check them all out HERE!

Thank you to Debra Eckerling and the Jewish Journal for this print full page article about ME and MY MEMOIR!

Thank you Business Insider and Elle Hardy for this interview: 9 tips to fly cheaper and get through airport security faster

Thank you Christina Daves for interviewing me on your Living Ageless & BOLD PODCAST. “The podcast that celebrates us: healthy, active, fit, fabulous, fun women over 50.”

Thank you to Feedspot for naming my site, We Said Go Travel, #10 on the 100 Best Travel Lifestyle Blogs and websites for 2024. I am honored to be included among these amazing content creators.

Do you LOVE my book BRAVE-ish? PLEASE WRITE A REVIEW!! Click here to go directly to rate or review BRAVE-ish on Amazon–but you can do anywhere you bought your book! THANK YOU!! You can find my book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Simon & Schuster, Post Hill Press, Target, Walmart, BookShop, BAM! and wherever you get your audiobooks! People always ask me where is it best to buy my book. I recommend you go into or call your favorite local book store and ask them to order it for you and pick it up IN THE STORE! You never know what other treasures you will find. Any bookstore can order my book because my publisher is Post Hill Press and it is distributed by Simon and Schuster. My friend in New Zealand just ordered my book to her local store! Brave-ish is available all over the globe!

Learn more about my events: click here and my articles here

THANK YOU for watching my podcast! It has now been seen and heard in 48 countries on 6 continents!

USA 🇺🇸  India 🇮🇳 Canada 🇨🇦  Ireland 🇮🇪Puerto Rico 🇵🇷  UK 🇬🇧   Italy 🇮🇹  Australia 🇦🇺 Philippines 🇵🇭 Singapore 🇸🇬  New Zealand 🇳🇿 Portugal 🇵🇹 Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦 Switzerland 🇨🇭 Hong Kong 🇭🇰   Mexico 🇲🇽  Japan 🇯🇵  Fiji 🇫🇯 Seychelles 🇸🇨 France 🇫🇷 Latvia 🇱🇻  Netherlands 🇳🇱  Kenya 🇰🇪  UAE 🇦🇪 Cambodia 🇰🇭 Israel 🇮🇱Guatemala 🇬🇹 Germany 🇩🇪 Uruguay 🇺🇾 Bangladesh 🇧🇩 Spain 🇪🇸 Panama 🇵🇦 Thailand 🇹🇭 Uganda 🇺🇬   Greece 🇬🇷  South Africa 🇿🇦 Costa Rica 🇨🇷 Bosnia and Herzegovina 🇧🇦  Sri Lanka🇱🇰Romania 🇷🇴 Pakistan 🇵🇰 Ghana 🇬🇭 Slovenia 🇸🇮 Cayman Islands 🇰🇾 Russia 🇷🇺 Norway 🇳🇴 Denmark 🇩🇰 Poland 🇵🇱 WATCH my podcast, “MAKE YOUR OWN MAP: Are YOU ready to be BRAVE?” on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube PodcastGoogle Podcasts, Audacy, Audible, Anchor, PandoraiHeart Radio

WHERE CAN YOU FIND MY TRAVEL VIDEOS?

Here is the link to my video channel on YouTube where I have over TWO MILLION views on YouTube! (now at: 2,175,000). Thank you for your support! Are you one of my 4,335 subscribers? I hope you will join me and subscribe! For more We Said Go Travel articles, TV segments, videos and social media: CLICK HERE

Find me on social media with over 150,000 followers. Please follow  on TikTok: @LisaNiver, Twitter at @LisaNiver, Instagram @LisaNiver and on FacebookPinterestYouTube, and at LisaNiver.com.

My Podcast: “Make Your Own Map!”

Fortune Cookie SAID:

“Sunshine and smiles await—embrace the fun and make unforgettable summer memories!”

Do you love audiobooks? My memoir, Brave-ish, is available on all audio platforms! Did you know that authors have to audition to narrate their books? Are you connected to the GRAMMYs? Please nominate me for my audiobook narration for the Grammys!

In the spirit of July 4th, I am praying for peace ☮️ love ❤️ and freedom for all. 💔🇮🇱💙I continue to hope for all the hostages to be returned to Israel. Wishing luck, safety and shalom to the Israeli athletes starting their journey in Paris! Did you know I was part of the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles?
Screenshot
 
Did you enjoy this article?
You'll love our roundtable.

Editor's Picks

Latest Articles

Culture

More in Culture

Changing Tides

July 30, 2024

Harris’ ascension marks a generational change in U.S.-Israeli politics.

Hollywood

More in Hollywood

Podcasts

More in Podcasts

More news and opinions than at a
Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.

Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.
© Copyright 2024 Tribe Media Corp • Powered by Lightdrop

More news and opinions than at a Shabbat dinner, right in your inbox.