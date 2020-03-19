Rosner’s Torah Talk: Vayakhel-Pekudei with Rabbi Analia Bortz

Analia Bortz is a medical doctor with postdoctoral studies in Bioethics. She became the first female Latin American rabbi when she was ordained in Jerusalem at the Seminario Rabinico Latinoamericano in 1994.

We read two parashot this week: The reading of Vayakhel-Pekudei – (Exodus 35:1-40:38) – begins with Moses commanding the people of Israel to observe the Shabbat and continues to tell us in great detail about the building of the Tabernacle. Pekudei, the last reading from Exodus begins with an audit of how the contributions for the Tabernacle (the Mishkan) were used. The portion goes on to describe the completion of the Tabernacle and its assembly and concludes by depicting the glory of the lord entering it.

