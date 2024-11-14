Print Issue: I Voted for Kamala. Here’s Why We’re in Trouble. | Nov 15, 2024
Now that he's won, what course should we Democrats take? Certainly not the course we've been on. Not the course of "resistance again." Not the course of "grieving." We've done all that before, and it has yielded very little or a better America, or a better Democratic Party.
Table for Five: Vayera
Hospitality Suite
What Are Our ‘Magic Words’?
If we are able to recognize and thank God even in our times of pain, to call out to God when we need Him and sincerely express our gratitude when He saves us, to call out to Him when the rockets are up and rejoice and thank Him when they come down, then we will not be atheists in foxholes.
The Holy City of Healdsburg
How do you thank someone who welcomes you without hesitation to a holy city so that you will know, without any doubt, that “God is in this place?”
American Friends of Beit Issie Shapiro Gala, Pressman Doc Screening, Oct. 7 Exhibit
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Rabbi Shmuley Boteach: Rolling Stone About to Publish “Blood Libel” Against My IDF Sons
“If there is any fact that is not true, that endangers their safety or libels their reputations forever, of course I’ll take legal action,” Boteach told The Journal.