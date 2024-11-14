fbpx
Print Issue: I Voted for Kamala. Here’s Why We’re in Trouble. | Nov 15, 2024

Now that he's won, what course should we Democrats take? Certainly not the course we've been on. Not the course of "resistance again." Not the course of "grieving." We've done all that before, and it has yielded very little or a better America, or a better Democratic Party.
Picture of Jewish Journal Staff

Jewish Journal Staff

November 14, 2024

What Are Our ‘Magic Words’?

November 14, 2024

If we are able to recognize and thank God even in our times of pain, to call out to God when we need Him and sincerely express our gratitude when He saves us, to call out to Him when the rockets are up and rejoice and thank Him when they come down, then we will not be atheists in foxholes.

The Holy City of Healdsburg

November 14, 2024

How do you thank someone who welcomes you without hesitation to a holy city so that you will know, without any doubt, that “God is in this place?”

