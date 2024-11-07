Print Issue: Unmasking | Nov 8, 2024
Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser, who eulogized the mastermind of Oct. 7, is emblematic of the double game played by Qatar, using Western outreach to cover up its nefarious activities.
What is Antisemitism?
Until now, Canada was perhaps the only successful multicultural society in the world. But this is no longer my Canada.
Food Writing, Studying Citrus and Mojito Cookies with Aaron Hamburger
Taste Buds with Deb – Episode 81
Trump: ‘America Has Given Us an Unprecedented and Powerful Mandate’
The Republican delivered a victory speech at his campaign’s Florida headquarters after Fox News declared him the victor in the 2024 US presidential election.
Trump Retakes Presidency, Heralding New Era for the United States, Its Jews and Its Relationship With Israel
Trump’s victory would reshape the United States and its relationship with Israel while ushering in an administration whose domestic priorities do not match those of most American Jews.
How Sam Delug Transformed Notorious Menendez House into a Community Hub
Once the house was completed, he decided to open it for charity events.