Print Issue: Can We Disagree Without Fighting? | Nov 1, 2024
A Bisl Torah~Expecting More
Choosing to strive for excellence in behavior and discipline may lead to both a better life for ourselves and the future of this world.
With the presidential election right around the corner, our community, like much of the nation, is as divided and polarized as ever. This Rosh Hashanah sermon by Rabbi Michael Gotlieb weighs in on this vexing topic: How to navigate our disagreements and bring more holiness to our conversations.
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | Courageous Rabbinic Leader: Rav Ovadia Yosef z”l
As we observe the 11th anniversary of the passing of Rav Ovadia Yosef z”l (3 Heshvan), we do so in the midst of a deep void in rabbinic leadership in Israel.
How Alex Kor’s Parents Taught Him the Power of Forgiveness
Alex Kor tells the extraordinary survival stories of his parents, Eva and Mickey Kor, as well as the profound lessons their lives offer about resilience, strength and the power of forgiveness.