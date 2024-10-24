Print Issue: My Letter to Candace Owens | Oct 25, 2024
The rancor and divisiveness of the national conversation has never been greater.
Sephardic Torah from the Holy Land | It was Simchat Torah, Not October 7th
The brutal attacks on Simchat Torah were not about territory. Hamas perpetrated a genocidal attack on our values.
Bridging Cultures: Pressman Academy Students Document Transformative Journey to Selma
The collaboration aimed to foster understanding and tolerance among students from diverse backgrounds.
Reuniting Generations: How DNA Testing Helps Holocaust Survivors Find Lost Family
Genealogists Jennifer Mendelsohn and Dr. Adina Newman have helped Holocaust survivors find long-lost family members.
Rabbis of L.A. | Rabbi Joel Rembaum on Honoring the Matriarchs
The Matriarchs of Jewish history — Sarah, Rebecca, Rachel and Leah — have officially gained equality with the Patriarchs in Conservative Judaism, thanks to Rabbi Joel Rembaum, the emeritus rabbi at Temple Beth Am.
Temple of the Arts’ High Holy Days, Tour de Summer Camps’ Teen Rider
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.