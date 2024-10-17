Print Issue: The Art of Jewish Resilience | Oct 18, 2024
Oct. 7 shattered Israelis’ faith that the state would protect them and shook American Jewry’s sense of full social acceptance—but there is a way forward.
Rabbis of L.A. | Food Truck Next on Rabbi Kahn’s To-Do List
With his seventh wartime mission to Israel scheduled after Sukkot ends, Rabbi Kahn looked back on his work since Oct. 7, 2023.
Campus Watch October 17, 2024
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.
Under Fire: A Tourist’s Journey Through War-Torn Israel
Israel’s tourism industry has seen a major drop in visitors over the past year, and it’s unclear when things will improve.
Milken School, Magen David Adom and Sephardic Org Mark Oct. 7 Anniversary
Notable people and events in the Jewish LA community.
Sukkot’s Enduring Reminder
The sukkah we build and whose ancestral history we celebrate each harvest season serves as a temporary reminder of where we came from.