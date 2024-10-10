Print Issue: The End of the Post-Holocaust Era | Oct 11, 2024
Oct. 7 shattered Israelis’ faith that the state would protect them and shook American Jewry’s sense of full social acceptance—but there is a way forward.
Print Issue: The End of the Post-Holocaust Era | Oct 11, 2024
Oct. 7 shattered Israelis’ faith that the state would protect them and shook American Jewry’s sense of full social acceptance—but there is a way forward.
Serious Semite: Satisfaction
Mick Jagger literally skipped across the stage, and I nearly cried at seeing that this was possible for a human being.
Campus Watch October 10, 2024
A roundup of incidents, good and bad, happening on school campuses.
Dr. Dovi Prero’s Smiles for Noah Project Honors a Young Life
In honor of Noah’s memory, Dr. Prero will provide orthodontic treatment to underserved patients who may be bullied about their smiles and lack access to care.
Table for Five: Yom Kippur Morning Haftarah
Reaching Our Destination