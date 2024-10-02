Print Issue: Zionism After Oct. 7 | Oct 4, 2024
What does it mean to be a Zionist today, after the cataclysmic events of the past year? With Rosh Hashanah and Oct. 7 memorials upon us, we have a chance to reset, reframe and reclaim.
Zionism After October 7
Cataclysmic events challenge us to reset, reframe and reclaim. Similarly, the profound Jewish New Year process invites us to look in the mirror, update perspectives and change anything there we don’t want to see.
Time to Bet on Victory?
Maybe now isn’t the time for singing the old tune about the need for diplomacy and a ceasefire.
The Rosh Hashanah Hezbollah Liquidation Sale
With no disrespect to 5784, Rosh Hashanah 5785 could be the best ever.
Against the Date-ification of Oct. 7
Only when this war is over will we be able to memorialize it.
The Pregnant Dreams of Rosh Hashanah
As we curve into 5785, may this holy season birth a time of greater peace, deeper spirit, more vital learning, more grateful living.