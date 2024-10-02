fbpx
Jewish Journal

Connect. Inform. Inspire.

Print Issue: Zionism After Oct. 7 | Oct 4, 2024

What does it mean to be a Zionist today, after the cataclysmic events of the past year? With Rosh Hashanah and Oct. 7 memorials upon us, we have a chance to reset, reframe and reclaim.
Jewish Journal Staff

October 2, 2024

Zionism After October 7

October 2, 2024

Cataclysmic events challenge us to reset, reframe and reclaim. Similarly, the profound Jewish New Year process invites us to look in the mirror, update perspectives and change anything there we don’t want to see.

Time to Bet on Victory?

October 2, 2024

Maybe now isn’t the time for singing the old tune about the need for diplomacy and a ceasefire.

